CEPR Condemns Trump Administration’s Dangerous and Illegal Military Assault on Venezuela and Violation of Its National Sovereignty

Dan Beeton, Director, International Communications: beeton@cepr.net
The Trump administration’s illegal military assault on Venezuela and its violation of Venezuela’s national sovereignty should be widely condemned, Center for Economic and Policy Research directors said today. US military strikes on Venezuelan territory early this morning, and the reported abduction by US forces of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, are illegal under international law, were conducted without congressional authorization or ― reportedly ― notification, and set a dangerous precedent, they warned.
While US administration officials initially described this morning’s attack as a law enforcement operation, President Trump’s remarks earlier today ― where he stated that the US would be “running Venezuela” and that US companies would be managing the oil infrastructure ― suggest that the goal is regime change and a long-term US occupation, much like the 2003 US invasion and occupation of Iraq. If Trump’s assertions reflect a concrete plan, then the US is now embarked on an unauthorized and unprovoked open-ended war against a country that poses no believable threat to US national security.
“This is an illegal assault on a country that poses no security threat to the United States, and Trump himself has repeatedly said that he is going after the country’s oil, the largest proven reserves in the world,” CEPR Co-Director Mark Weisbrot said. “Only one in five Americans in the most recent poll said they supported such military intervention. Most people don’t like our government putting forth plans and threats, and taking actions that make it look like a criminal enterprise. Trump has repeatedly shown that he has no regard for international law.”
According to media reports, the US military attack on Caracas was conducted without first notifying Congress, including members of the Senate Armed Services Committee. The Trump administration has not made a case for war against Venezuela to the US Congress, and “top Trump officials previously testified to Congress that the U.S. was not seeking to oust Maduro, and would seek congressional authorization for any ground operations in Venezuela,” as Axios notes. Various members of Congress are calling for a new War Powers Resolution vote.
The Trump administration has offered a shifting pretext for its aggression toward Venezuela, focused on alleged drug trafficking by Maduro. But the administration has presented no evidence for its allegations, which have been widely debunked and dismissed by current and former US officials and experts.
It is unclear what the next steps in the US’s attack on Venezuela might be, and the possible consequences are even more uncertain. Venezuelan officials have reported civilian and military killings, though the scale of human casualties remains unclear. President Trump today said that “we’re going to run” Venezuela, and suggested that he may order more military strikes inside Venezuela. He also threatened possible US action inside Mexico, and warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to “watch his ass.” Currently, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and other top Maduro administration officials remain in office.
Heads of state and other world leaders have condemned the US actions in Venezuela, including Brazil’s Lula da Silva, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and the government of South Africa, among others. Many others, including Spanish President Pedro Sánchez, are calling for deescalation. Prominent figures from across the political spectrum, such as Germany’s Roderich Kiesewetter on the right, the UK’s Jeremy Corbyn on the left, and France’s Marine Le Pen on the far right, have condemned the US’s violation of Venezuela’s national sovereignty.
The United Nations issued a statement saying that UN Secretary-General António Guterres is “deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected” and “call[ed] on all actors in Venezuela to engage in inclusive dialogue, in full respect of human rights and the rule of law.” As CEPR Senior Research Fellow Guillaume Long, formerly the foreign minister for Ecuador and a former ambassador to the UN, has noted, the US’s actions violate Article 2(4) and the integrity of Chapter VII of the UN Charter.
Today’s attack on Venezuela and kidnapping of President Maduro and First Lady Flores is the latest in a series of US regime change efforts in Venezuela over more than 20 years. State Department and CIA documents revealed the US role in the short-lived 2002 coup d’etat against then-President Hugo Chávez. That overturned coup was followed by an oil industry lockout that devastated Venezuela’s economy, and then a 2004 US-backed recall referendum that voters overwhelmingly defeated. The first Trump administration openly attempted to remove Maduro by recognizing as president a right-wing politician, Juan Guaidó, who openly called for a military ouster of Maduro.
Starting in 2017, the first Trump administration imposed increasingly damaging economic sanctions against Venezuela that were largely maintained during the Biden administration. These have been a major driver of the country’s economic collapse and subsequent mass out-migration, as CEPR Senior Research Fellow Francisco Rodríguez has shown in multiple peer-reviewed studies. A 2019 CEPR report by Mark Weisbrot and Columbia economist Jeffrey Sachs found that the US economic sanctions led to more than tens of thousands of deaths in Venezuela in 2017–2018 alone. Rodríguez estimates that US sanctions fueled an economic collapse equivalent to three Great Depressions.
“President Trump’s actions are shocking and dangerous and a complete betrayal of his campaign promise to keep the US out of unnecessary wars. If, as his most recent remarks suggest, Trump continues to intervene militarily in Venezuela the consequences could be disastrous for Venezuelans and potentially for US service members, who risk being dragged into a deadly, protracted war. Other countries in the region should also be deeply concerned as it becomes clear that the so-called Trump corollary to the Monroe Doctrine involves asserting US domination throughout Latin America by deploying murky claims of ‘narco-terrorism’ as a fig leaf for constant aggression,” CEPR Director of International Policy Alexander Main said.
CEPR has been tracking developments in the Trump administration’s aggression toward Venezuela and other countries in the region, and its illegal extrajudicial killings of people in the Caribbean and Pacific, and will continue to do so, here.
The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people's lives.
"The 'Trump corollary' to the Monroe Doctrine—applied in recent hours with violent force over the skies of Caracas—is the single greatest threat to peace and prosperity that the Americas confront today," said Progressive International.
US President Donald Trump and top administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, characterized Saturday's assault on Venezuela and abduction of the country's president as a warning shot in the direction of Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, and other Latin American nations.
During a Saturday press conference, Trump openly invoked the Monroe Doctrine—an assertion of US dominance of the Western Hemisphere—and said his campaign of aggression against Venezuela represented the "Donroe Doctrine" in action.
In his unwieldy remarks, Trump called out Colombian President Gustavo Petro by name, accusing him without evidence of "making cocaine and sending it to the United States."
"So he does have to watch his ass," the US president said of Petro, who condemned the Trump administration's Saturday attack on Venezuela as "aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and Latin America."
Petro responded defiantly to the possibility of the US targeting him, writing on social media that he is "not worried at all."
In a Fox News appearance earlier Saturday, Trump also took aim at the United States' southern neighbor, declaring ominously that "something's going to have to be done with Mexico," which also denounced the attack on Venezuela and abduction of President Nicolás Maduro.
"She is very frightened of the cartels," Trump said of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. "So we have to do something."
"This armed attack on Venezuela is not an isolated event. It is the next step in the United States' campaign of regime change that stretches from Caracas to Havana."
Rubio, for his part, focused on Cuba—a country whose government he has long sought to topple.
"If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I'd be concerned, at least a little bit," Rubio, who was born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, said during Saturday's press conference.
That the Trump administration wasted no time threatening other nations as it pledged to control Venezuela indefinitely sparked grave warnings, with the leadership of Progressive International cautioning that "this armed attack on Venezuela is not an isolated event."
"It is the next step in the United States' campaign of regime change that stretches from Caracas to Havana—and an attack on the very principle of sovereign equality and the prospects for the Zone of Peace once established by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States," the coalition said in a statement. "This renewed declaration of impunity from Washington is a threat to all nations around the world."
"Trump has clearly articulated the imperial logic of this intervention—to seize control over Venezuela's natural resources and reassert US domination over the hemisphere," said Progressive International. "The 'Trump corollary' to the Monroe Doctrine—applied in recent hours with violent force over the skies of Caracas—is the single greatest threat to peace and prosperity that the Americas confront today."
"Trump has no right to take us to war with Venezuela. This is reckless and illegal," said Rep. Greg Casar. "Congress should vote immediately on a War Powers Resolution to stop him."
Members of the US Congress on Saturday demanded emergency legislative action to prevent the Trump administration from taking further military action in Venezuela after the president threatened a "second wave" of attacks and said the US will control the South American country's government indefinitely.
Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), said that "Congress should vote immediately on a War Powers Resolution to stop" President Donald Trump, whose administration has for months unlawfully bombed boats in international waters and threatened a direct military assault on Venezuela without lawmakers' approval.
"Trump has no right to take us to war with Venezuela. This is reckless and illegal," said Casar. "My entire life, politicians have been sending other people’s kids to die in reckless regime change wars. Enough. No new wars."
Another prominent CPC member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), said in response to the bombing of Venezuela and capture of its president that "these are the actions of a rogue state."
"Trump’s illegal and unprovoked bombing of Venezuela and kidnapping of its president are grave violations of international law and the US Constitution," Tlaib wrote on social media. "The American people do not want another regime change war abroad."
Progressives weren't alone in criticizing the administration's unauthorized military action in Venezuela. Establishment Democrats, including Sen. Adam Schiff of California and others, also called for urgent congressional action in the face of Trump's latest unlawful bombing campaign.
"Without congressional approval or the buy-in of the public, Trump risks plunging a hemisphere into chaos and has broken his promise to end wars instead of starting them," Schiff said in a statement. "Congress must bring up a new War Powers Resolution and reassert its power to authorize force or to refuse to do so. We must speak for the American people who profoundly reject being dragged into new wars."
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he will force a Senate vote next week on a bipartisan War Powers Resolution to block additional US military action in Venezuela.
"Where will this go next?" Kaine asked in a statement. "Will the president deploy our troops to protect Iranian protesters? To enforce the fragile ceasefire in Gaza? To battle terrorists in Nigeria? To seize Greenland or the Panama Canal? To suppress Americans peacefully assembling to protest his policies? Trump has threatened to do all this and more and sees no need to seek legal authorization from people’s elected legislature before putting servicemembers at risk."
“It is long past time for Congress to reassert its critical constitutional role in matters of war, peace, diplomacy, and trade," Kaine added. "My bipartisan resolution stipulating that we should not be at war with Venezuela absent a clear congressional authorization will come up for a vote next week."
The lawmakers' push for legislative action came as Trump clearly indicated that his administration isn't done intervening in Venezuela's internal politics—and plans to exploit the country's vast oil reserves.
During a press conference on Saturday, Trump said that the US "is going to run" Venezuela, signaling the possibility of a troop deployment.
"We're not afraid of boots on the ground," the president said in response to a reporter's question, adding vaguely that his administration is "designating various people" to run the government.
Whether the GOP-controlled Congress acts to constrain the Trump administration will depend on support from Republicans, who have largely applauded the US attack on Venezuela and capture of Maduro. In separate statements, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) described the operation as "decisive" and justified.
Ahead of Saturday's assault, the Republican-controlled Congress rejected War Powers Resolutions aimed at preventing Trump from launching a war on Venezuela without lawmakers' approval.
One Republican lawmaker who had raised constitutional concerns about Saturday's actions, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, appeared to drop them after a phone call with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
But Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) noted in a statement that both Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "looked every senator in the eye a few weeks ago and said this wasn’t about regime change."
"I didn’t trust them then, and we see now that they blatantly lied to Congress," said Kim. "Trump rejected our constitutionally required approval process for armed conflict because the administration knows the American people overwhelmingly reject risks pulling our nation into another war."
The US president said American fossil fuel companies will "go in and spend billions of dollars" in Venezuela, which has the largest known oil reserves in the world.
Update:
President Donald Trump said Saturday that the US intends to control Venezuela until a "proper transition can take place," indicating that the bombing of the South American country and abduction of its president were just the start of the Trump administration's illegal intervention there.
"We are going to run the country," Trump said during a press conference at his Florida resort, flanked by top US officials. Asked to elaborate, Trump said his administration is in the process of "designating various people" to run the government, adding that "we're not afraid of boots on the ground."
The president went on to say that US forces are prepared to launch "a much larger attack" on Venezuela if he deems it necessary, threatening other political figures in the country.
"What happened to Maduro can happen to them," he said.
Trump also declared that American fossil fuel companies will "go in and spend billions of dollars" in Venezuela, which has the largest known oil reserves in the world.
Earlier:
President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference late Saturday morning at his Mar-a-Lago resort hours after US forces bombed Venezuela and abducted the nation's president, Nicolás Maduro, who is being taken to New York to face new federal charges.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 am ET, and it comes as Trump is facing backlash at home and around the world for launching an illegal regime-change war.
Watch live:
In a Fox News appearance ahead of the press conference, Trump brushed aside criticism from Democratic lawmakers and others who said the US bombing of Venezuela and abduction of its president were illegal.
Democratic lawmakers expressing that view are "weak, stupid people," the president said, declaring that the actions he approved without congressional authorization and in violation of international law should be applauded.
“They should say, 'Great job,'” Trump said. “They shouldn’t say, ‘Oh, gee, maybe it’s not constitutional.’ You know the same old stuff that we’ve been hearing for years and years and years.”
Trump went on to declare that the US will "be involved" in Venezuela's political future following Maduro's abduction. Asked if he would throw his support behind right-wing opposition leader María Corina Machado, the US president said, "We have to look at it."
"They have a vice president, as you know," said Trump, referring to Delcy Rodríguez, who is next in line to take power.
An indictment unsealed Saturday morning shows that Maduro, his wife, and top Venezuelan officials will face federal drug trafficking and narcoterrorism charges.
The document characterizes Maduro as "previously the president of Venezuela."
CNN reported that the raid resulting in Maduro and his wife's capture was carried out by the US Army's elite Delta Force.
"The couple was captured in the middle of the night as they were sleeping," the outlet reported, citing unnamed sources. "A team of FBI agents was with the US special operation forces who carried out the capture."