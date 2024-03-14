March, 14 2024, 10:48am EDT
For Immediate Release
Automakers Spend Millions to Undercut EPA’s Proposed Protections
As Biden administration considers final EPA rules that would cut tailpipe emissions, save consumers money, and protect public health, automakers are spending millions to weaken them
Ten automakers and industry groups have pumped more than $183 million into lobbying efforts around Washington, D.C., since 2019, according to a new report from Public Citizen. The report comes shortly before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to finalize new safeguards on car tailpipe emissions critical to protecting public health and mitigating climate change.
The top five automakers by U.S. sales – General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, Toyota, and Honda – have claimed EPA’s stronger emission standards would hurt the industry’s bottom line, despite evidence showing the availability of existing technologies to meet the proposed regulations while cutting down costs to do so. Those same five automakers have profited immensely from marketing and selling larger SUVs and trucks, earning nearly $293 billion in combined profits since 2018, paid shareholders nearly $78 billion in dividends, and repurchased nearly $41 billion of their own stock.
“Automakers seem to have no shame,” said Chelsea Hodgkins, senior electric vehicle advocate with Public Citizen’s Climate Program. “For decades, they’ve chosen to drag their feet on improving their cars to the maximum extent possible and instead chose to follow in Big Oil’s footsteps, to spread public misinformation and dissuade policymakers from taking strong action. These rules will save consumers money, protect the health of millions, and give us a shot at a liveable future. Big Auto’s multi-million dollar lobbying efforts and corrupting influence are a direct attack on this progress and our democracy.”
The Biden administration is set to announce the final emissions rules for light-duty vehicles in the coming days or weeks. According to reports, rules will be stronger than those under former President Trump, but will fall short of the strongest alternative that the EPA initially proposed.
The report, Stuck in Neutral, found that:
- The top five automakers continue to actively lobby against the rules while enjoying massive profits on gas-guzzling pickup trucks and ever-larger sport-utility vehicles.
- Ten major auto companies and trade groups spent more than $183 million on lobbying in Washington D.C., since 2019, an indication of their influence on Capitol Hill.
- The largest by far was General Motors, with $48.6 million in lobbying, followed by Toyota at $31 million and Ford at nearly $21 million over that time frame.
- The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the industry association that represents major automakers, was the fourth-highest spender on vehicle-related lobbying from 2019-2023.
- In total, 25 different lobbyists were hired by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation to lobby on the standards from 2020 through 2023, including three former staffers of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
“We are running out of time, but it’s not too late for the Biden administration to do the right thing,” said Hodgkins. “The Biden administration must stand strong against the auto industry’s efforts to water down these regulations by finalizing the strongest EPA vehicle emissions rules.”
100+ Musical Acts Boycott SXSW Over US Army, Defense Contractor Ties
"That the organizers of SXSW have taken the decision to mix the arts with the military and weapons contractors is unforgivable," said one band from Northern Ireland.
Mar 14, 2024
"That the organizers of SXSW have taken the decision to mix the arts with the military and weapons contractors is unforgivable," said Kneecap in a statement posted to social media. "That they have done so as we witness a genocide facilitated by the U.S. military and its contractors is depraved."
"These empty words touting 'justice' did not do a great job hiding the fact that SXSW IS forcing musicians to be in bed with warmongers," said the group.
More than 100 musical acts have pulled out of the music and cultural festival South by Southwest in protest of the event's close ties to the U.S. Army and numerous defense contractors which have displayed exhibits at the week-long gathering, with one hip hop trio from Northern Ireland saying they would face a "significant financial impact" due to the decision.
The financial loss, said the Belfast-based band Kneecap, "isn't an iota of hardship when compared with the [unimaginable] suffering being inflicted every minute of every day on the people of Gaza."
The Austin For Palestine Coalition (AFPC) has been campaigning in the Texas state capital for several weeks to push bands and speakers to boycott the festival, which is commonly known as SXSW and has been based in Austin since 1987.
Out of at least 105 performers that had announced they are boycotting this year's event as of Wednesday, 60 were from the United Kingdom. All 12 Irish bands that had been scheduled to participate have canceled their appearances.
"That the organizers of SXSW have taken the decision to mix the arts with the military and weapons contractors is unforgivable," said Kneecap in a statement posted to social media. "That they have done so as we witness a genocide facilitated by the U.S. military and its contractors is depraved."
The U.S. is the largest international financial backer of the IDF, providing Israel with nearly $4 billion per year. The Biden administration has also approved numerous weapons sales to Israel since the current escalation began in response to a Hamas-led attack on the country on October 7.
The American musician Ella Williams, also known as Squirrel Flower, noted in her announcement that the International Court of Justice said in January that Israel is "plausibly" committing genocide in Gaza.
"A music festival should not include war profiteers," said Williams. "I refuse to be complicit in this and [withdraw] my art and labor in protest."
AFPC condemned the Army's sponsorship of SXSW as well as festival organizers' decision to welcome defense contractors including RTX, also known as Raytheon; Collins Aerospace; and BAE Systems as participants.
RTX and Collins Aerospace, its subsidiary, make missiles, bombs, and aircraft components that are used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which has killed at least 31,341 Palestinians in Gaza since beginning its U.S.-backed bombardment of the enclave in October.
Rania Batrice, a Palestinian American progressive advocate, also announced Wednesday that she was canceling a speaking engagement at the festival.
"As a Palestinian and a human," said Batrice, "I cannot be part of such a callous convening that platforms and celebrates an entity like RTX, which has caused so much death and destruction, and is now complicit in the genocide of my people—including far too many children."
As the boycott grew, SXSW organizers this week defended the contractors, which have participated as exhibitors and sponsored events at the festival, as "leaders in emerging technologies" who "bring forward ideas that shape our world."
They added that "the situation in the Middle East is tragic" and said the festival supports "human rights for all"—a response AFPC called "empty" and "performative."
"These empty words touting 'justice' did not do a great job hiding the fact that SXSW IS forcing musicians to be in bed with warmongers," said the group.
Report Exposes the Oil Giants 'Fueling Israel's War Machine'
Chevron, Exxon, BP, and other major oil and gas companies own stakes in pipelines that are helping Israel fuel its catastrophic assault on Gaza, new research shows.
Mar 14, 2024
"Major international oil and gas companies complicit in facilitating these supplies of crude oil include: BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil,
A report published Thursday shows that major fossil fuel companies such as Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP are playing a key role in propelling Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza, facilitating the country's supply of energy that powers Israeli jets and tanks as they bomb and shell civilians.
The new research, conducted by Data Desk and commissioned by the advocacy group Oil Change International, examines the sources of Israeli jet fuel and crude imports in an effort to shine light on the web of countries and corporations implicated in the war on the Gaza Strip.
Israel, which relies heavily on oil imports, has received at least three tankers of jet fuel from the United States since the start of the war, the research shows. A number of countries—including nations whose leaders have criticized the assault on Gaza—have continued supplying Israel with crude oil during its military campaign, which has killed more than 31,000 people in less than six months and sparked a horrific humanitarian crisis.
Israel gets "relatively small but regular shipments of crude oil via the SUMED pipeline," which "receives crude oil from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iraq, and from Egypt through which the pipeline travels," the report notes.
"Countries and major oil companies fueling Israel's war machine are complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people."
Data Desk's analysis confirms that the diesel and gasoline Israel uses to fuel its tanks and other military vehicles are generated by the country's own refineries, but those facilities rely on imports from Russia, Brazil, Azerbaijan, and elsewhere.
"Major international oil and gas companies complicit in facilitating these supplies of crude oil include: BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil,
Shell, Eni, and TotalEnergies," the report says.
The research points to several specific pipelines that deliver crude to Israel, including Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).
BP operates the BTC pipeline and Exxon, TotalEnergies, and other prominent oil companies are shareholders. Chevron owns the largest stake in the CPC pipeline.
🚨 NEW: Our latest analysis tracks the trail of death and destruction along the supply chains that bring fossil fuels to Israel. Read about who is supplying the oil fueling the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people.⬇️ #CeasefireNOW #OilFuelsWar 🇵🇸https://t.co/P0Z3yQx3dJ pic.twitter.com/x1vwDFXPzs
— Oil Change International (@PriceofOil) March 14, 2024
Allie Rosenbluth, U.S. program manager at Oil Change International, urged countries to "leverage their oil supply as a means to demand an immediate cease-fire and an end to the occupation."
"Countries and major oil companies fueling Israel's war machine are complicit in the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people," said Rosenbluth. "By directly fueling Israel's military, on top of over a hundred other weapons sales, the U.S. in particular must be held accountable for potential violations of international law."
Human rights organizations have been calling for an arms embargo on Israel for months, but less attention has been paid to the country's energy supply.
In late February, a coalition of Palestinian advocacy organizations stressed that "energy supplies are instrumental to Israel's war machine: to operate its army tanks, armored personnel carriers, ships, and military bulldozers, including specialist jet fuel that allows Israeli jets to rain death and destruction down on Gaza."
The groups called on governments around the world to immediately halt all energy exports to Israel and implored workers and activists to do everything in their power to "disrupt the flow of energy making Israel's genocide possible."
Mahmoud Nawajaa, general coordinator of the Palestinian BDS National Committee, said in response to the new report Thursday that "states and companies that continue to provide Israel with fuel for its military forces are directly complicit in supporting its ongoing genocide."
"The BDS movement, which is already targeting Chevron with a growing global boycott and divestment campaign, will expose and target the complicit states and corporations mentioned in this valuable report," Nawajaa added.
Progressives Condemn On-Air CNN Pundit's 'Disgusting Racism' Against Ilhan Omar
One progressive lawmaker described CNN contributor Scott Jennings' comments as "reminiscent of the anti-Muslim bigotry we saw in the George Bush post-9/11 era."
Mar 14, 2024
Progressive lawmakers, advocacy groups, and commentators rushed to the defense of Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday after a CNN pundit called her a "public relations agent for Hamas" during a primetime segment earlier this week.
Scott Jennings, a conservative who has contributed to CNN since 2017 and also writes for the Los Angeles Times, made the remark in response to an interview in which Omar (D-Minn.) questioned whether Israel and the Biden administration are doing everything in their power to achieve a negotiated end to the war on Gaza, which is now in its sixth month.
Omar pointed to reports that Israel declined to send negotiators to Egypt after receiving a proposal from Hamas that it deemed unacceptable. The Minnesota Democrat also accused Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, of "not sharing the full picture" when he provided an update on the status of cease-fire talks earlier this week.
"You can certainly have certain demands that you want, and we obviously want the hostages released to return to their families or American hostages that are included. There is an infant that is included in those hostages," said Omar. "And so it is important that we do everything that we can, but we can't be dishonest to the point where we are saying that everybody is doing everything that they can to be at the table to negotiate a cease-fire that can lead to a permanent solution."
Jennings said during Tuesday's segment that he is "surprised that in a year of our Lord 2024, there is a public relations agent for Hamas sitting in United States Congress." Jennings added that he didn't "hear a word" of concern about the hostages still being held by militants in Gaza—even though Omar explicitly said she supports their release.
Omar, who has received death threats for criticizing Israel's war on Gaza, has said repeatedly that she wants the release of all hostages and condemned the October 7 Hamas-led attack as "horrific" and "senseless violence."
CNN pundit calls Democratic Rep. @IlhanMN a “public relations agent for Hamas” with no push back.
Islamophobia is not only normalized in American politics, it’s rewarded. pic.twitter.com/aoe8qIIhNf
— Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) March 13, 2024
Jennings received no pushback from his fellow CNN panelists. Observers noted that CNNfired contributor Marc Lamont Hill over a speech in which he demanded an end to Israel's longstanding oppression of Palestinians.
"Scott Jennings is reverting to one of the oldest Islamophobic tropes in the book, which is to allege that Muslim Americans are secretly terrorist sympathizers. People have been fired from CNN for much less," said Waleed Shahid, a Democratic strategist and former spokesperson for Justice Democrats, an advocacy group that also spoke out against Jennings' comments.
"Disgusting Islamophobic and racist comments with no correction or condemnation from CNN," the group wrote on social media. "CNN should be issuing an apology to [Omar] and Scott Jennings shouldn't have a job. The normalization of Islamophobia like this on CNN is what leads to anti-Muslim hate crimes."
Mehdi Hasan, a former MSNBC host and editor-in-chief of the media company Zeteo, joined the chorus denouncing Jennings' remarks, which he described as "disgusting racism and Islamophobia."
Jennings is hardly a fringe character in conservative politics: He worked in George W. Bush's White House and on the 2002 reelection campaign of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a leading cease-fire supporter and Omar ally in Congress, described Jennings' comments as "reminiscent of the anti-Muslim bigotry we saw in the George Bush post-9/11 era."
"It is disgusting and must not be normalized," Bush wrote. " CNN should denounce this hateful, dangerous, and blatant Islamophobia immediately."
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) asked, "How on earth is this kind of blatant Islamophobia so casually accepted without pushback?"
"This is shocking," she added.
