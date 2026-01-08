To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
350.org
Contact:

Kim Bryan, Media Strategy and Relations Manager, kim.bryan@350.org

350.org on the US withdrawal from the UNFCCC & other international bodies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from 66 international organizations, including the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the 1992 treaty that underpins all global climate cooperation, and the global scientific authority Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). President Trump said that these organizations promote “radical climate policies” and global governance that “no longer serve American interests.”

While President Trump claims American taxpayers have spent billions with "little return" on global treaties and organizations, the UNFCCC's Paris Agreement alone has reduced projected warming by 2100 from 3.6°C to 2.7°C because of international climate cooperation. This week’s anniversary of the climate-fueled LA wildfires, which displaced 100,000 Americans from their homes, should also serve as a reminder to the US President of what climate chaos means for its own citizens.

Savio Carvalho, 350.org Managing Director for Campaigns and Networks said:

"The US is shooting itself in the foot by becoming the only country in the world unwilling to participate in humanity's great race to save the planet and future generations. Renewable energy is fast reshaping the global economy. Walking away from the UNFCCC in a desperate attempt to cling to a dying fossil fuel era won’t bring economic strength, but weakness and isolation. This won’t stop us from rising up to demand that the US, the world's largest historical emitter, fulfills its moral duty to cut its emissions and support climate-vulnerable nations. It won’t stop the more than 80 countries who showed us at COP30 that they are determined to chart a roadmap for a fossil-free future. President Trump cannot stop the global momentum towards clean energy and climate justice–but he is ensuring that the US loses out on billions in global climate investments and surrenders its standing as a global leader, as more businesses, governments, and frontline communities build the clean energy economy of the future.”

Fenton Lutunatabua, 350.org Program Manager Pacific & Caribbean said:

"Global climate cooperation should not be at the mercy of the US government's decisions, and we continue to look to our own people for true climate leadership. Despite rich nations stalling action, the Pacific has consistently championed an end to climate-destroying fossil fuels, and led the world to the historic climate ruling at the International Court of Justice. Now is not the time other high-polluting nations to be shirking their climate responsibilities, like the US. While those in power seek to tear the global community apart, it is more important than ever that we remain united in our fight to secure a safe and livable future for our children."

Masayoshi Iyoda, 350.org Japan Campaigner said:

“US President Trump has crossed a line that we absolutely need to hold–not just to protect the planet, but the people, including Japanese citizens still reeling from last year’s heatwaves. But while this delivers another blow to global climate cooperation, the fact that no other country has yet followed the US’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement shows that this unpopular move will not gain traction. We urge the Japanese government to exert diplomatic efforts to urge Trump to remain part of the global climate regime. This should not be used as an excuse for Japan’s own inaction on climate. We call on Prime Minister Takaichi to clearly state that Japan remains committed to the UNFCCC process, and will accelerate a fast and fair transition away from fossil fuels.”

350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

