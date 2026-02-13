To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Amnesty International
Contact: Tel: +44 (0) 20 7413 5566,After hours: +44 7778 472 126,Email:,press@amnesty.org

UK: High Court rules ban on Palestine Action under terrorism legislation unlawful

Judgment draws ‘line in the sand’ against misuse of terrorism powers

LONDON

In response to today's High Court judgment that the proscription of Palestine Action under terrorism legislation is unlawful, Tom Southerden, Amnesty International UK’s Law and Human Rights Director, said:

“Today’s ruling is a vital affirmation of the right to protest at a time when it has been under sustained and deliberate attack. The High Court’s decision sends a clear message: the Government cannot simply reach for sweeping counter‑terrorism powers to silence critics or suppress dissent. We welcome this judgment as an essential check on overreach and a powerful reminder that fundamental freedoms still carry weight in UK law.

“We are relieved - and encouraged - that the Court has recognised the dangers of treating direct action as terrorism. This decision halts a pattern of escalating restrictions, aggressive policing tactics, and an ever-expanding definition of what constitutes ‘terrorism’. It draws an important line in the sand against attempts to narrow the democratic space and undermine public confidence in the right to speak out.

“The implications are profound. Thousands of peaceful protesters - including those involved in the Defend Our Juries campaign - have been arrested for something that should never have been a crime. This ruling offers hope not only for them, but for anyone who believes that challenging those in power is a legitimate and necessary part of public life.

“A healthy democracy depends on people being able to organise, protest, and demand accountability without fear of being branded a threat. Today’s outcome strengthens that principle and underscores the importance of safeguarding our rights against disproportionate, politically motivated interference.

“Amnesty will continue to expose attempts to erode these freedoms, stand with those targeted for peaceful activism, and defend the right to protest wherever it is threatened. This decision marks an important step forward - and we will keep working to ensure the Government respects both the spirit and the letter of today’s ruling.”

