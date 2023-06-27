Supreme Court Rejects Independent State Legislature Theory

We need your help more than ever this month.
Today the Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 in Moore v. Harper, rejecting attempts to free state legislatures from checks and balances when making rules for federal elections.
Wendy Weiser, vice president for Democracy at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, had the following comment:
“Today the Supreme Court rejected the independent state legislature theory, the radical notion that could have undermined voting rights and upended our elections. The independent state legislature theory is now dead. State courts can now freely enforce constitutional rights and guarantees as they have for hundreds of years. Our system of checks and balances still stands. The court noted that federal courts can, in extreme circumstances, review state court decisions to see if they 'exceed the ordinary bounds of judicial review.’
“We would like to congratulate the litigants in Moore and their attorneys: Common Cause, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, Rebecca Harper, the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, and the private law firms that worked with them. And we would like to thank the many constitutional scholars, historians, election officials, retired judges, civil rights groups, members of Congress, and others who filed briefs in the case.”
"Management's retaliatory threats are despicable, but union nurses won't give up on our fight for our patients."
The largest nurses union in the United States said Tuesday that the nonprofit hospital chain Ascension had "failed to intimidate" thousands of its members as 2,000 registered nurses in Texas and Kansas went forward with a historic one-day strike to demand safe staffing levels in their contracts—a matter, they said, of putting patients over profits.
Registered nurses represented by National Nurses United (NNU) staged the strike despite a threat from Ascencion, the second-largest Catholic nonprofit healthcare network in the U.S., to impose a three-day lockout on anyone who took part in the work stoppage.
The strike is being held at Ascension via Christi St. Joseph Hospital and Ascension via Christi St. Francis Hospital, both in Wichita, Kansas, and Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.
The strike is reportedly the largest ever held by the union in Texas and the first in Kansas.
"Management's retaliatory threats are despicable, but union nurses won't give up on our fight for our patients," said Kris Fuentes, a nurse at Ascension Seton Medical Center. "Ascension's dangerous staffing practices disrupt our ability to provide quality care and put our patients at risk every day. This is a clear sign Ascension would rather use its vast resources to delay improvement than to invest in the care our patients and our communities deserve with appropriate staffing."
NNU said that despite Ascension's vast financial resources, it has for years maintained what nurses say are dangerously low staffing levels, with roughly six patients assigned to each nurse in a shift, according to The Austin Chronicle.
In California, hospitals are legally required to assign no more than five general patients or two critical care patients to a single nurse.
"Nurses at Seton say chemotherapy patients don't have a dedicated chemotherapy nurse, so nurses must leave their patients to administer treatment," reported the Chronicle last week. "There's been an increase in falls as patients try to get to the bathroom by themselves when nurses can't come fast enough."
Lindsay Spinney, who works in Seton's neonatal intensive care unit, told the outlet that she is frequently tasked with caring for three or four medically fragile babies at a time.
"Everybody that's taken care of a baby knows how challenging one can be," Spinney said. "These tiny people can't tolerate mistakes. It's a safety issue. The community should be concerned that the hospital is willing to do that, rather than help us get to a good solution that's safe for everyone."
While forcing patients and nurses to cope with understaffing, Ascension has amassed $19.5 billion in cash reserves. The chain also has "an investment arm that manages $41 billion and a private equity operation worth $1 billion," said NNU.
STAT News reported in 2021 that Ascension's foray into private equity was "unprecedented and strikingly unusual" for a healthcare company that claims to be a nonprofit, while a New York Times investigation found that the chain has allowed high provider-to-patient ratios "in an effort to improve profitability."
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Tuesday expressed strong support for the nurses and said Ascension's treatment of its healthcare professionals is indicative of "the greed in our corporate healthcare system."
On the picket line, nurses carried signs reading, "Called heroes, treated like zeroes," and "Staff shortages cost lives."
"Nurses are patient advocates at the bedside and, when we need to be, on the strike line," said Carol Samsel, an intensive care unit nurse at St. Joseph Hospital. "Union nurses are ready to stand united against these conditions, which are driving away both veteran nurses, whom we need to ensure the highest standards of care, and new graduates, who are necessary for the sustainability of our profession."
The 2024 GOP presidential candidate's proposals "wouldn't advance any real solutions for our broken immigration system," said one advocate. "Instead, they are all just ugly and unworkable anti-immigrant red meat to keep the MAGA base inflamed."
The xenophobic immigration plan that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled Monday as part of his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was quickly condemned as "dangerous" and "irresponsible" by human rights defenders.
Central to DeSantis' plan, said America's Voice, is "white nationalist messaging" that has already proven deadly. Last week, teasing the first formal policy rollout of DeSantis' 2024 campaign, a spokesperson said, "He will stop the invasion and secure the border once and for all, and there will be no excuses." Over the weekend, DeSantis' campaign shared a fear-mongering video and stated that he will "secure the border," "stop the cartels," "build the wall," and "stop the invasion."
DeSantis officially outlined his plan at a Monday event in the Texas border city of Eagle Pass. He spoke in front of a banner and behind a podium that made "stop the invasion" one of three key slogans of his anti-immigrant agenda, along with "secure our border" and "build the wall." The proposals put forth by DeSantis are based on racist conspiracy theories and represent an escalation of GOP rhetoric on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Among other things, DeSantis advocated for using "deadly force" against suspected drug traffickers, as The New York Timesreported:
"Of course you use deadly force," Mr. DeSantis said after a campaign event on a sweltering morning in Eagle Pass, a small Texas border city. "If you drop a couple of these cartel operatives trying to do that, you're not going to have to worry about that anymore," he added. He said they would end up "stone-cold dead."
He did not clarify how Border Patrol officers or other law enforcement authorities might determine which people crossing the border were smuggling drugs. He said only that "if someone is breaking through the border wall" while "demonstrating hostile intent or hostile action, you have to be able to meet that with the appropriate use of force."
As a point of clarification, the newspaper explained that "the overwhelming majority of drugs are smuggled in commercial vehicles coming across official ports of entry, not carried by migrants, according to U.S. border authorities."
Other elements of DeSantis' proposed crackdown on immigrants include:
"Those policies are sure to appeal to conservative voters in the Republican presidential primary contest," the Times observed, "but they would be likely to run into legal roadblocks and could test the limits of presidential authority."
The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees birthright citizenship, and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that states cannot enact their own immigration policies that conflict with federal laws.
"The DeSantis policies and plans announced today wouldn't advance any real solutions for our broken immigration system," Mario Carrillo, the Texas-based campaign manager of America's Voice, said in a statement. "Instead, they are all just ugly and unworkable anti-immigrant red meat to keep the MAGA base inflamed and all 'justified' by advancing false and dangerous white nationalist rhetoric that has a mounting body count, including in Texas."
"My hometown of El Paso is still reeling from the mass shooting perpetrated by a white nationalist whose rhetoric is now touted by DeSantis and many more Republicans," said Carrillo. "Just a few days ago in Pittsburgh, the conviction of the Tree of Life synagogue shooter offered another reminder about the dangers of mainstreaming this rhetoric, while Buffalo recently commemorated their own anniversary of the attack in their city, again by a white nationalist who cited anti-immigrant conspiracies."
"That the DeSantis campaign is continuing to elevate and mainstream these false conspiracies is dangerous and irresponsible," Carrillo added, "but not surprising given the type of campaign he intends to run."
"The policy rollout on Monday suggested that Mr. DeSantis, who is trailing Mr. Trump by roughly 30 percentage points in national polls, was trying to outflank the former president on immigration," the Times noted. Multiple experts "questioned the viability of Mr. DeSantis' proposals, suggesting they were driven by the political imperatives of a presidential campaign."
As governor, DeSantis has been at the forefront of cruel immigration policies.
Last September, he organized flights carrying roughly 50 South American asylum-seekers from San Antonio, Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, precipitating a lawsuit and a criminal investigation into whether people were "lured... under false pretenses." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office recently recommended criminal charges over the Martha's Vineyard flights.
DeSantis flew additional migrants to Sacramento earlier this month, prompting California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to threaten him with kidnapping charges.
Last month, DeSantis sent hundreds of Florida law enforcement officers and Florida National Guard members to Texas at the request of the state's Republican governor, Greg Abbott, who has repeatedly accused President Joe Biden of failing to "secure the border."
Just days ago, DeSantis "announced a national coalition of more than 90 local sheriffs who said they would band together to fight gang activity and illegal drugs that they argue are the result of the Biden administration's border policies," the Times reported.
Ominously, the immigration plan he revealed on Monday says: "If the Mexican government drags its feet, DeSantis will reserve the right to operate across the border to secure our territory from Mexican cartel activities. If the Mexican government won't stop cartel drug manufacturing, DeSantis will surge resources to the Navy and the Coast Guard and block precursor chemicals from entering Mexican ports."
According toThe Associated Press:
DeSantis was supportive of one audience member who suggested that the situation at the border constituted an "act of war."
"I think the state of Texas has the right to declare an invasion," DeSantis told the man. "You're going to see as president under Article 2 of the Constitution, you have a responsibility and a duty to protect the country. We are going to do that and we are going to do that robustly."
This makes DeSantis the latest Republican to express support for using military force against cartels south of the border, even though "critics have said such actions would violate Mexico's sovereignty and fail to address the drug overdose crisis that continues to devastate U.S. communities," as Al Jazeerareported.
In Florida, meanwhile, DeSantis recently signed a bill that places harsh restrictions on undocumented immigrants and requires the "repayment of certain economic development incentives" if the state, which plans to conduct random audits of businesses, "finds or is notified that an employer has knowingly employed" an undocumented immigrant without verifying their employment eligibility.
The law, which takes effect in less than a week, has pushed thousands of workers to flee the state, eliciting criticism not only from progressive opponents of DeSantis but also some capitalists who otherwise back the far-right governor.
As America's Voice pointed out, "The DeSantis plan and speech did not highlight the continued array of media coverage detailing the... toll on the economy and communities of the signature Florida anti-immigrant legislation he signed into law."
Carrillo argued that "the key storylines about Ron DeSantis' visit to the Texas border shouldn't just be about his collection of dehumanizing political stunts or the ugly and unworkable policy agenda he unveiled today. They also must include the economic and community harms that DeSantis has inflicted on Florida's crucial industries and the state's proud pro-immigrant traditions through his signature immigration bill set to go into effect on July 1."
"Even before the bill takes effect," Carillo said, "people are leaving, job sites are emptying, and employers—some of whom are DeSantis supporters—are complaining."
That's one figure from a new report finding tropical deforestation increased in 2022 despite global pledges.
Despite world leaders' pledge to halt and reverse global deforestation by 2030, the tropics lost 10% more primary forest in 2022 than in 2021.
That's the latest update from the World Resources Institute's (WRI) Global Forest Watch, released Tuesday, which found that tropical forests had lost 4.1 million hectares, generating as much carbon dioxide as India emits from fossil fuels in a year at 2.7 gigatonnes.
"One thing is clear: What happens in the forest, doesn't stay in the forest," Frances Seymour, a distinguished senior fellow in WRI's forests program, said, as Mongabay reported.
Seymour said that the data, gathered by the University of Maryland, was "particularly disheartening" because of its timing.
At the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow in 2021, 145 nations signed the "Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use" that included a promise to work "collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation."
"We had hoped by now to see signals in the data that we were turning the corner on forest loss," Seymour said, as Mongabay reported. "We don't see that signal yet, and in fact, we're heading in the wrong direction."
"Globally, we are far off track and trending in the wrong direction."
The analysis focuses on tropical forests because more than 96% of human-caused deforestation takes place there and because primary tropical rainforests are especially important for protecting biodiversity and regulating both the global climate and local temperature and weather patterns—temperatures near newly deforested areas can increase by twice the amount forced upward by the climate crisis alone.
The update found that the world lost an area of these essential forests the size of Switzerland at a rate of 11 soccer fields per minute. That's over 1 million hectares more than it should have to meet the global goal of halting deforestation by 2030, the WRI's Rod Taylor said, as BBC News reported.
"Globally, we are far off track and trending in the wrong direction," Taylor said.
This could have serious consequences for both forest communities and efforts to limit global heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. Already, the world would be around 0.5°C warmer without forests, Mongabay pointed out.
"Since the turn of the century, we have seen a haemorrhaging of some of the world's most important forest ecosystems despite years of efforts to turn that trend around," Global Forest Watch director Mikaela Weisse said at a press briefing reported by AFP. "We are rapidly losing one of our most effective tools for combating climate change, protecting biodiversity, and supporting the health and livelihoods of millions of people."
In some instances, it is possible that policy shifts have not had the time to take root and sprout in the data. Brazil, for example, led the world for deforestation at 43% of the world total. It saw 15% more forest loss in 2022 than 2021 and the highest level of non-fire-caused tree loss since 2005.
However, the 2022 data reflects the last year of the administration of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, whose policies encouraged deforestation by decreasing protections for the environment and Indigenous rights, the report authors noted.
Bolsonaro lost the 2022 election to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who succeeded in significantly curbing deforestation during his previous term. Lula, who was sworn in in early 2023, has now promised to end deforestation by 2030.
"This will not be an easy task, with some officials cautioning that there may not be visible progress until 2024 at the earliest as enforcement agencies are re-equipped and re-staffed and illegal activities investigated," the report authors observed.
"As a consumer of the products that we export, the international community needs to not be buying products that come from deforested lands."
Catarina Jakovac, a biologist at Brazil's Federal University of Santa Catarina, toldDW that Lula—and Brazil—needed support to protect the Amazon.
"As a consumer of the products that we export, the international community needs to not be buying products that come from deforested lands," she said.
Seymour also added that, while it may take policies around the world some time to kick in, finance from wealthier countries for anti-deforestation measures is not where it needs to be.
"Collectively we don't seem to be addressing the problem as the planetary emergency that it truly represents," Seymour said, according to Mongabay.
Other countries that saw noticeable deforestation in 2022 were DRC and Bolivia, which lost the second and third most after Brazil respectively. In DRC, forest loss is complicated and often driven by poverty as people clear forest for charcoal and subsistence farming.
"Investments to lift people out of poverty and reduce reliance on a resource-based economy are urgently needed," the report authors wrote.
In Bolivia, meanwhile, government policy that favors commodity agriculture—especially soy—encourages tree cutting. The government offers land titles to farmers who clear their own plot.
"The standing forest isn't seen as fulfilling any social or economic function," Marlene Quintanilla, a research director at nonprofit the Fundación Amigos de la Naturaleza, toldThe New York Times.
Ghana broke records with its deforestation rates, with forest loss increasing in the country by 71%, the highest increase of any nation. The losses were mostly in protected areas and linked to cocoa farming, gold mining, and fires.
One positive data point came from southeast Asia, where government and corporate policy seems to be successfully curbing deforestation. In Indonesia, which led the way for reducing forest loss, the government has promised that its land use will generate a net carbon sink by 2030 and banned new logging in palm oil plantations in 2019, according to the report and BBC News. In Malaysia, rates of forest loss have also stayed low in recent years, with a majority of the palm oil industry signing on to No Deforestation, No Peat, and No Exploitation (NDPE) commitments.