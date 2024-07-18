To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Sunrise on RNC Convention: "The GOP is silent on the environment because their agenda is politically toxic"

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

In response to the RNC Convention, Sunrise Movement Communications Director, Stevie O’Hanlon, released the following statement:

"It's the last day of the Republican National Convention, and national Republicans have made it clear that they have no plans to address climate change, and don’t even want to talk about it.

The RNC has released a party platform that promises to “DRILL, BABY, DRILL” and increase the production of oil, gas, and coal. Trump has promised to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency and end decades-old protections for our air and water that save lives and protect our health.

However, during the RNC this week, even these plans were missing from prime-time speeches. The absence is glaring. Republicans are dodging talking about the climate because they side with oil and gas billionaires, not the vast majority of Americans who support the U.S. taking steps to reduce climate change.

With heat wave after heat wave this summer, climate change is increasingly on people’s minds. Heading into November, voters will be considering if they want to risk another year of climate disasters.

Make no mistake. Just because Republicans don't want to talk about their climate plans to voters, doesn’t mean that their radical, anti-climate agenda that empowers oil and gas billionaires to destroy our planet won’t be a top priority for a second Trump administration. Another Trump Presidency would cause catastrophic and irreversible damage to our climate."

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

