To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact:

press@sunrisemovement.org

Sunrise on debate: A Missed Opportunity for Harris in Debate With A Climate Criminal

Following the tonight's Presidential Debate, Sunrise Communications Director Stevie O'Hanlon issued the following statement:

"Tonight, Trump made it very clear. He will give oil and gas CEOs exactly what they want: a boom in oil and gas production at the expense of our health and our planet.

Harris missed a critical opportunity to lay out a stark contrast with Trump and show young voters that she will stand up to Big Oil and stop the climate crisis. Harris spent more time promoting fracking than laying out a bold vision for a clean energy future.

We have just 6 years to stop catastrophic climate change. Young voters want more from Harris. We want to see a real plan that meets the scale and urgency of this crisis. 78% of young voters in key swing states say climate change is a major issue shaping their vote.

This election is going to be incredibly close. We’re working hard to turn out young voters, but we hear people asking every day, “What are Democrats going to do for us?” To win, Harris needs to show young people she will fight for us."

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

Sunrise Movement
Press PageAction Page