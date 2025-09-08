'Insane Economics,' Bernie Sanders Says of Musk's Trillionaire Potential

US Sen. Bernie Sanders responded Monday to reporting that the board of electric carmaker Tesla is proposing a compensation package that could elevate CEO Elon Musk—already the world's richest person—from a mere multicentibillionaire to the first trillionaire in history.

Under the proposed package, which was first reported by The New York Times, Musk could add approximately $900 billion to his world-leading $435 billion fortune if Tesla's stock market value is increased to $8.5 trillion from around $1.1 trillion today.

"Another $900 billion for Elon Musk, while 60% live paycheck to paycheck?" Sanders (I-Vt.) asked in a social media post. "Really?"



"This is not only grossly immoral. It is insane economics," argued Sanders. "No society can survive when one man becomes a trillionaire while the working class struggles to survive. This cannot stand."



[image or embed]

— Senator Bernie Sanders (@sanders.senate.gov) September 8, 2025 at 8:57 AM

Sanders—whose "Fighting Oligarchy" tour has drawn huge crowds from coast to coast—has been an outspoken critic of the policies and practices of both major parties under which the rich, and especially the ultrarich, have grown wealthier at the expense of working-class Americans.



"What you are seeing now is an oligarchy with enormous economic power and political power in both political parties," Sanders said at a Saturday rally in Brooklyn for progressive Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani. "What we are here tonight to say is, to hell with you. We are going to take you on!"

US economic inequality has been exacerbated by the policies of the Trump administration and congressional Republicans. Although President Donald Trump campaigned on promises to "make America affordable again," upon returning to office he invited Musk to help gut the federal government and has pursued a pro-billionaire agenda under which critical social programs are being sacrificed upon the altar of multitrillion-dollar tax breaks for corporations and oligarchs.

An analysis published last week by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office affirmed that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed by Trump in July will increase the wealth of the richest 10% of US households by $13,600 annually—largely due to tax cuts—while simultaneously taking about $1,200 annually from the poorest 10% of households, mainly due to cuts in programs including Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Earlier this month, Americans turned out in cities and towns across the nation for more than 1,000 "Workers Over Billionaires" Labor Day rallies "to reclaim worker power against billionaires who hoard unprecedented wealth and power."

