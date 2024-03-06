March, 06 2024, 12:54pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Patrick Davis, pdavis@citizen.org
SEC Fails Investors by Declining to Require Disclosure of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Final SEC Climate Disclosure Rule eliminates key metric investors demanded for evaluating financial risk
The Securities and Exchange Commission today voted to finalize its rule for the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors. The Commission cut key provisions from the proposal, including a requirement to disclose Scope 3 emissions that would have given investors important insight into how companies are adapting to the climate crisis and clean energy transition. In response, David Arkush, director of Public Citizen’s climate program, issued the following statement:
“By cutting Scope 3 disclosures from the rule, the SEC has fallen far short on a core mission—providing investors with the information they need to make investment decisions.
“Ninety-seven percent of investor comments on the proposal favored comprehensive reporting of greenhouse gas emissions. Rather than heed investor demand, the SEC caved to special interests and was cowed by litigation risk. This decision illustrates the main peril of the Supreme Court’s current anti-regulatory bent—that agencies will self-censor and decline to execute their role properly.
The final rule retains useful and positive elements, and we will work to build on them. But as the clean energy transition hastens and other jurisdictions move forward to provide investors the information they want and need, it is deeply disappointing for the SEC to sideline itself on key issues, at least temporarily, instead of showing the leadership we need.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
GOP Budget Called a Plan to 'Sell Out' Families to 'Line the Pockets of the Ultra-Rich'
"With trillions of dollars in devastating cuts that will force families to spend more on everything from groceries to healthcare, this budget is the last thing Americans need," said Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle.
Mar 06, 2024
News
Congressional appropriators are still working on government funding bills for the current fiscal year that have been delayed for months due to Republicans' push for aggressive cuts.
Republican-led states are expected to ramp up their push for Medicaid work requirements if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in November.
The GOP's budget resolution also backs calls for a "fiscal commission," endorsing legislation passed by the House Budget Committee in January.
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a budget blueprint for next fiscal year that, while light on specifics, expresses the party's support for Medicaid work requirements and a fiscal commission for Social Security and Medicare—which critics say is a thinly veiled ploy to slash the key programs.
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said in a statement that "if you've been waiting for a plan to sell out American families to line the pockets of the ultra-rich, then look no further."
"With trillions of dollars in devastating cuts that will force families to spend more on everything from groceries to healthcare, this budget is the last thing Americans need," said Boyle. "House Republicans have no shortage of unfinished work they should be focused on right now—but they've once again made it clear that their top priority is finding new ways to attack working- and middle-class families."
Republicans released their Fiscal Year 2025 budget resolution ahead of a House Budget Committee mark-up hearing set for Thursday. Bloombergnoted that it is "unusual" for lawmakers to begin crafting a budget framework before the White House outlines its budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, which President Joe Biden is set to do next week.
"A vote for the GOP budget is a vote to cut Social Security and Medicare."
The GOP's Fiscal Year 2025 plan does not yet include specific funding levels, but it makes a number of policy statements indicating that the party intends to pursue steep spending reductions and other longstanding priorities.
For example, the resolution calls on Congress to enact legislation "implementing work requirements into the Medicaid program," despite research and state-level experiments showing that work mandates do virtually nothing to boost employment while depriving many people of health coverage.
Vox's Dylan Scott noted last year that "Medicaid work requirements are really just spending cuts in disguise."
"The Congressional Budget Office had previously estimated requiring nondisabled, non-elderly childless adults to work in order to receive Medicaid benefits would slash the program's spending by $135 billion over 10 years—largely because more than 2 million people would lose coverage annually for failing to meet the work requirement."
"This resolution includes a commission designed to slash Social Security and Medicare behind closed doors," Social Security Works said Wednesday in response to the proposal. "A vote for the GOP budget is a vote to cut Social Security and Medicare."
What a Leaked US Cable Says About Israel's Looming Assault on Rafah
An invasion would have "catastrophic humanitarian consequences, including mass civilian casualties, extensive population displacement, and the collapse of the existing humanitarian response," the cable warned.
Mar 06, 2024
News
An Israeli invasion of Rafah would have "catastrophic" consequences for the 1.5 million civilians sheltering in the southern Gazan city, a U.S. diplomatic cable has warned.
The cable, written by members of the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), was sent from Jerusalem to the State Department in Washington, D.C. on Monday and reported by The Intercept on Tuesday.
"A potential escalation of military operations in within Southern Gaza's Rafah Governorate could result in catastrophic humanitarian consequences, including mass civilian casualties, extensive population displacement, and the collapse of the existing humanitarian response, multiple relief actors have warned USAID's Levant Disaster Assistance Response Team," the cable reads.
"A 'military incursion' into a tent city of unarmed civilians is a horrifying, psychopathic action."
It comes amid increased protests against a potential Rafah invasion and international calls for a cease-fire in an attack that the International Court of Justice has deemed a plausible genocide. Israel's assault on Gaza has already killed more than 30,000 people, displaced at least 85% of the population, and induced a famine that is killing children through starvation and dehydration.
The Biden administration faces mounting domestic pressure to push for an end to the onslaught. However, the cable was publicized the same day that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz and did not categorically reject a Rafah invasion. Instead, Blinken reportedly "underscored the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to any major military operation in Rafah, given the risks to civilians."
Yet the stark language of the cable belies the possibility of such a plan.
"At present, there appear to be no viable evacuation options for the 1.5 million in Rafah," the cable said.
The Rafah Governorate, which it said was comparable in size to Syracuse, New York, has seen its population increase by more than sevenfold since Israel began its assault on Gaza following Hamas' deadly incursion into Southern Israel on October 7. The Israeli military ordered civilians to flee southward for safety, and now those who heeded those calls have nowhere else to go.
"A large portion of those residing in Rafah, including elderly populations, exhausted IDPs [internally displaced persons], and those with reduced mobility, would likely remain in the governorate during the potential military operation due to lack of viable alternatives, heightening the risk of mass casualties," the cable said.
It described the situation in Rafah as already dire. Many people entering Rafah from the north had their belongings seized by the Israel Defense Forces and then had to spend months trying to find basic items like blankets. The services that do exist are overwhelmed.
"The impact of hostilities has stretched the capacity of Gaza's health system beyond its limit," the cable said.
In addition, Israel been ramping up a bombing campaign against Rafah, leading to "escalating panic and increased breakdown of social order," the cable said.
Reacting to the cable, journalist Heidi Moore said on social media that its assessment of a potential Rafah invasion as "catastrophic" was "the only conclusion."
"A 'military incursion' into a tent city of unarmed civilians is a horrifying, psychopathic action," Moore added.
It is unclear how much influence the cable will have with the administration. In addition to the State Department, copies of it were also sent to the National Security Council, secretary of defense, and the CIA.
USAID declined The Intercept's request for comment, but pointed to previous remarks of Administrator Samantha Power, who said in late February that the U.S. could not support a Rafah campaign without a "credible plan to protect civilians" and that it had "seen no credible plan."
Arctic Summers Could Be Virtually Ice-Free Within a Decade, Study Warns
The fossil fuel-driven climate crisis is causing Arctic sea ice to disappear more rapidly than expected, according to new research.
Mar 06, 2024
News
The Arctic could be almost completely without sea ice during the summer within the next decade, according to a new study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment.
The study states that rising temperatures from the human-caused climate crisis are leading to increasing reductions in sea ice during the summer.
"These reductions are projected to continue with ongoing warming, ultimately leading to an ice-free Arctic," the study says. "In the September monthly mean, the earliest ice-free conditions (the first single occurrence of an ice-free Arctic) could occur in 2020–2030s under all emission trajectories and are likely to occur by 2050."
Well, I certainly wouldn't bet against this.
In fact, given the pace of change, I would be surprised if it didn't happen.https://t.co/7DPdhMi2ti
— Bill McGuire (@ProfBillMcGuire) March 5, 2024
An Arctic that is nearly completely without sea ice for the summer months would be an environment that is quite different—and dangerous—for indigenous animals like polar bears and seals. Though the Arctic is expected to become ice-free eventually, the study states that when this will occur will depend on how quickly humans stop burning fossil fuels.
“This would transform the Arctic into a completely different environment, from a white summer Arctic to a blue Arctic. So even if ice-free conditions are unavoidable, we still need to keep our emissions as low as possible to avoid prolonged ice-free conditions," Alexandra Jahn, an associate professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder and a lead author of the research, toldThe Guardian.
Jahn said that if humans are able to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in the future, the sea ice would eventually return. Many scientists are studying different ways to accomplish carbon removal—an approach that many climate advocates have criticized as a false solution—butexperts say reducing greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible is the main priority.
A study from last year found that ice-free summers in the Arctic had become an "unavoidable" future due to climate change. Ice is also disappearing in Antarctica, which is warming more quickly than scientists had anticipated.
Keep ReadingShow Less
