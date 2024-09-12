Scientists Call on Biden Admin. to Follow the Facts on LNG Exports and Gas-Sourced Hydrogen, Citing Alarming New Research on Methane Emissions

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Seth Gladstone sgladstone@fwwatch.org
New study clarifies LNG's devastating greenhouse gas impact: 33% worse than coal
More than 125 climate, environmental, and health scientists and researchers sent a letter to the Biden administration today expressing serious concerns over liquid natural gas (LNG) export approvals and tax incentives for natural gas-sourced hydrogen production. The letter cites a new study clarifying the enormous 20-year greenhouse gas impact of methane, the primary component of natural gas.
The newly published research from Cornell University climate scientist Dr. Robert Howarth details the devastating climate impact of exported LNG as a fuel source, showing it to have a 33 percent greater greenhouse gas footprint than coal. The study properly accounts for the full life-cycle of LNG fuel, including extraction, liquefaction, transportation and end-source combustion.
The scientists’ letter, sent to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, directly addresses the two agency’s pending reviews of the climate impacts of LNG exports and hydrogen fuel, respectively. The letter was facilitated by Food & Water Watch and the Science & Environmental Health Network. The letter states, in part:
An abundance of scientific evidence now shows that natural gas is at least as damaging to the climate as coal and may be worse due to inevitable leaks… As is now documented in many studies, fugitive methane emissions from U.S. drilling and fracking operations are omnipresent, much higher than previously supposed, and a main driver of rising methane emissions in the United States… In sum, with atmospheric methane levels surging, we urge you to adopt strong modeling assumptions, as does Dr. Howarth.
In August, Congressional Republicans specifically attacked an advanced copy of Dr. Howarth’s new research, claiming usage of “flawed methodology,” citing a faulty analysis from a pro-fossil fuel think tank. In fact, Howarth’s methodology and time-framing is in line with established science, as today’s letter to the administration details.
“Methane is the Houdini of greenhouse gasses, escaping into the atmosphere from all parts of the natural gas system at a pace that far exceeds earlier estimates. And over 20 years, methane is a far more powerful climate villain than ever previously appreciated,” said Sandra Steingraber, PhD, senior scientist at Science & Environmental Health Network. ”Taken together, these findings mean that the modeling assumptions chosen for estimating the climate impacts of LNG and hydrogen fuels could not be higher. It’s imperative that our Departments of Energy and Treasury base their climate modeling assumptions on the abundance of scientific evidence and not the distorted claims and wishful thinking of the fossil fuel industry.”
“The science is clearer than ever: LNG exports and natural gas-sourced hydrogen pose grave risks to our planet and will undermine President Biden’s own climate goals,” said Jim Walsh, policy director at Food & Water Watch. “This administration must ignore industry propaganda, follow legitimate science, and reject the expansion of fossil fuel programs like LNG exports and gas-sourced hydrogen.”
"This case is about addressing the climate crisis and protecting our fundamental rights like our right to life and freedom. However, it is also about ensuring access to justice," said one plaintiff.
Demanding that the U.S. Supreme Court correct "an egregious error" by the Trump-appointed judges who dismissed their landmark case in May, the 21 plaintiffs in Juliana v. United States on Thursday filed a petition asking the high court to take action that would require the lower judicial panel to "follow the rule of law and precedent."
The petition was announced by Our Children's Trust, the legal group that has represented the Juliana plaintiffs for nearly a decade since they filed their lawsuit asserting that the government's support for fossil fuel extraction and other actions have "violated the youngest generation's constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property, as well as failed to protect essential public trust resources."
The group asked the Supreme Court for a writ of mandamus—a legal tool which can be used to "confine an inferior court to a lawful exercise of prescribed jurisdiction, or when there is an usurpation of judicial power," according to the Department of Justice.
The maneuver is the same one that was used repeatedly by the DOJ under three different presidents since Juliana was first filed in 2015, with the Biden administration successfully dismissing the case this year.
By adhering to the DOJ's writ of mandamus and blocking a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Ann Aiken, who late last year had decided in favor of giving the plaintiffs a court trial, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel "did not follow the rule of law and precedent, and flagrantly disregarded the limits Congress and the Supreme Court placed on its jurisdiction," said Our Children's Trust on Thursday.
"Today, I'm asking the Supreme Court to correct the 9th Circuit's abuse of the rules meant to protect our ability as young citizens to bring cases against our government. The rule of law and our constitutional democracy depend on it," said one plaintiff named Avery. "If you care about justice, fundamental rights, and the preservation of our democracy, you care about Juliana. This case is about addressing the climate crisis and protecting our fundamental rights like our right to life and freedom. However, it is also about ensuring access to justice. I urge the Supreme Court to make a decision that will make their children, grandchildren, and all future generations proud. Let us go to trial."
Our Children's Trust noted that the panel of judges appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump attempted to "obscure" their ruling in May "by issuing a brief, unpublished order."
"Such actions undermine the integrity of the judiciary and threaten the fairness of the legal process for citizen litigants who are not wielding the power of the federal government's resources," the group said.
The 9th Circuit ruling also disregarded the Supreme Court's mandatory conditions for a writ of mandamus, which can only be granted if there is no other way to get relief from a "significant harm" caused by a lower court and if the right to relief is "clear and indisputable."
"The DOJ's petition did not even address or come close to meeting these criteria," said Our Children's Trust.
The group noted that the federal government's efforts to block a case in which young people are claiming the right to be protected from planetary heating and from diseases and premature death caused by pollution from fossil fuel infrastructure have gone on so long that the case's youngest plaintiff, who was eight when Juliana was filed, "can now drive and has spent more than half his life as a plaintiff waiting for trial in the face of the most aggressive litigation tactics ever to come out of the Department of Justice."
In federal civil cases that go to trial, a trial begins an average of 27 months from the case's first filing. Juliana was filed 109 months ago.
The writ of mandamus petition is necessary to correct the 9th Circuit's "overreach," said chief legal counsel Julia Olson. "Upholding these principles of fair process is vital for maintaining trust in our judicial system, regardless of what the justices may think about the merits of the case."
The petition was filed a day after Our Children's Trust sent a letter to the Biden administration asking officials to engage in meaningful settlement talks. Nearly 350,000 people signed petitions asking the administration to meet the demand, and the signatures were delivered Wednesday by 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben and Jerome Foster II, the youngest ever White House environmental justice adviser.
"Our ability to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live free from the pollution harming our planet and our children are fundamental freedoms we risk losing," said McKibben, calling on the Biden administration to take the opportunity "to show [its] commitment to climate action, to youth, and to the future!"
"The huge surge in rehabilitation needs occurs in parallel with the ongoing decimation of the health system," WHO's representative for the Palestinian territories said.
At least a quarter of the Palestinians in Gaza who have been wounded by Israel's bombardment and invasion of the enclave "have life-changing injuries," the World Health Organization reported on Wednesday.
The figure came from a new analysis, Estimating Trauma Rehabilitation Needs in Gaza Using Injury Data from Emergency Medical Teams. WHO officials calculate that 22,500 people wounded in Gaza faced "acute and ongoing rehabilitation needs" as of July 23, though that number has likely climbed to around 24,000 in the past month and a half.
"The numbers of catastrophic injuries in Gaza is overwhelming," Pete Skelton, who works as a focal point for rehabilitation in emergencies with WHO, said on social media in response to the report. "These people are not just injured but also displaced and many have lost family and friends. Coupled with destruction and disruption of services, loss of staff and ongoing war, the rehabilitation needs are off the scale."
"Amid the ongoing hostilities, it is critical to ensure access to all essential health services, including rehabilitation to prevent illness and death."
WHO's numbers were estimated based on daily Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Minimum Data Set (MDS) from January 10 to May 16. The organization concluded that the leading number of injuries were extremity injuries at around 15,000, followed by limb amputations at 3,000 to 4,000, major head and spinal cord injuries at over 2,000, and major burns also at more than 2,000. Many people likely have multiple injuries.
Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the Palestinian territories, told reporters that the numbers were "pretty shocking."
And Israel's ongoing assault, which many experts consider a genocide, will make it difficult for the injured to access rehabilitation services.
"The huge surge in rehabilitation needs occurs in parallel with the ongoing decimation of the health system," Peeperkorn said in a statement. "Patients can't get the care they need. Acute rehabilitation services are severely disrupted and specialized care for complex injuries is not available, placing patients' lives at risk. Immediate and long-term support is urgently needed to address the enormous rehabilitation needs."
Of Gaza's 36 hospitals, only 17 remain at least partially functional. The only limb reconstruction and rehabilitation center in Gaza stopped normal operations in December due to staffing and supply shortages, and was later damaged in a February raid. The war has killed 39 physiotherapists, according to external reports, and has forced most other rehabilitation workers from their homes.
"We have lost all inpatient rehabilitation services due to the conflict," Skelton told EuroNews.
It is also difficult for patients to access the supplies they need to recover; only 13% of the demand for equipment like wheelchairs and crutches has been fulfilled, and only for those injured since the war began.
"Amid the ongoing hostilities, it is critical to ensure access to all essential health services, including rehabilitation to prevent illness and death," WHO said in a statement accompanying the report. "WHO reiterates its call for a cease-fire, which is critical for rebuilding the health system to cope with escalating needs."
"We will make every effort to ensure that this crime does not go unpunished," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said as new evidence undercut the Israeli military's claims about the killing.
Turkey's justice minister said Thursday that the country intends to seek international arrest warrants over the Israeli military's killing of Aysenur Eygi, a dual citizen of the United States and Turkey who was shot in the head by an unidentified IDF soldier during a protest in the illegally occupied West Bank last week.
Yilmaz Tunc told journalists that Turkey's chief prosecutor's office is currently investigating "those responsible for the martyrdom and murder of our sister Aysenur Ezgi Eygi" and plans to pursue arrest warrants over the killing, Reutersreported Thursday.
The outlet noted that Tunc said the Turkish government "had evidence regarding the killing," without offering specifics.
Turkey's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, issued a statement Thursday saying Eygi "was deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli soldiers during a peaceful demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank."
"We once again condemn this murder committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government," the statement continued. "We will make every effort to ensure that this crime does not go unpunished."
"We fear that if this pattern of impunity does not end with Ms. Eygi, it will only continue to escalate."
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged in a statement earlier this week that it is "highly likely" Eygi was killed "by IDF fire" but insisted she "was hit indirectly and unintentionally" in the heat of a "violent riot."
But a Washington Postinvestigation published Wednesday undercuts that narrative, which eyewitnesses have repeatedly disputed in recent days.
Citing testimony from more than a dozen eyewitnesses as well as video and photographic evidence, the Post reported that "Eygi was shot more than a half-hour after the height of confrontations in [the West Bank village of] Beita, and some 20 minutes after protesters had moved down the main road—more than 200 yards away from Israeli forces."
The IDF "declined to answer questions from The Post about why its forces fired toward the demonstrators so long after they had retreated, and from a distance where they posed no apparent threat," the U.S. newspaper added.
The Post published its investigation shortly after U.S. President Joe Biden faced backlash for parroting the IDF's claim that Eygi's killing was "apparently an accident." Biden later issued a statement saying the "shooting that led to her death is totally unacceptable."
With the Biden administration deferring to the Israeli military's investigation and declining to launch its own probe, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) called for a "thorough independent U.S. investigation, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), into the killing of Ms. Eygi," who recently graduated from the University of Washington.
"Tragically, Washington state is no stranger to this issue," Jayapal and Murray wrote in a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "In 2003, Rachel Corrie, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen and college student from Olympia, Washington, was killed while peacefully protesting the demolition of homes in Gaza. Despite over 70 members of Congress calling for an independent investigation, no such investigation was undertaken."
"We fear that if this pattern of impunity does not end with Ms. Eygi, it will only continue to escalate," they added. "It is imperative that the United States take concrete and decisive action to better protect American citizens."