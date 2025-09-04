To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
The Revolving Door Project
Contact:

burke@therevolvingdoorproject.org

Revolving Door Project Releases Report on Abundance Ecosystem Ahead of 2025 Abundance Conference

Ahead of the 2025 Abundance Conference taking place in Washington, the Revolving Door Project announced the release of a report on the abundance ecosystem and its known funders. The report aims to shed light on the growing abundance agenda, and expand on the Revolving Door Project’s groundbreaking reporting in The American Prospect last November.

With the popularity of abundance surging in the wake of Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s publication of Abundance in March, more think tanks, advocacy organizations, and philanthropies have openly embraced the mantra. This includes groups that are traditionally left of center, and those with strong conservative bona fides. This report aims to help the media and the public understand those involved with the ill-defined abundance movement, and how these groups and individuals are tied together.

“Much of the American public associates abundance with the ideas put forth by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson in the book of the same name. While they are certainly part of the picture, the incomplete policy ideas championed in the airplane book are only a glimpse of the entire abundance universe. Last November, we documented how abundance was already gaining popularity among the political elite who fund think tanks and advocacy organizations. But since the publication of Abundance, the popularity of the movement has exploded, as every wealthy individual or group with an interest in deregulation has jumped on the opportunity to tie their stale political agenda into the hot new ideology.” said Revolving Door Project Executive Director, Jeff Hauser

Revolving Door Project Senior Researcher, Henry Burke followed up: “When questioned, some ostensibly center-left abundance proponents may attempt to distance themselves from those they find distasteful in the movement. Yet the conference taking place today makes it clear that the vast majority of abundance supporters are comfortable sharing a political movement and a stage with groups funded by big tech figures, oil barons, and committed Trump supporters. As abundance gains popularity with policymakers, these are the figures that aim to fill in the blanks left by Klein and Thompson.”

The full report can be viewed here. An interactive diagram of the key figures in the abundance movement, based on the report can also be viewed here.

The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.

