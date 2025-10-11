Trump's 'Divorced From Reality' Depiction of Portland Ridiculed by Local Officials

US President Donald Trump and his administration have been trying to depict the city of Portland, Oregon as a lawless apocalyptic wasteland in which roving bands of Antifa activists set fire to local businesses and terrorize federal immigration enforcement officials.

Local residents and elected officials, however, have been openly ridiculing Trump for making claims that are, according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, "detached from reality."

Trump's latest salvo against Portland came on Friday, when he said, "Every time I look at that place it's burning down, there are fires all over the place."

Trump went on to falsely claim that "when a store owner rebuilds a store they build it out of plywood, they don't put up storefronts anymore, they just put wood up."

These descriptions of Portland are are odds with the reality on the ground, where people dressed in inflatable animal costumes have been conducting peaceful protests and dance parties outside of a local Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center for the last few weeks.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared to recognize this discrepancy earlier in the week, and on Thursday she accused every public official in the city, including the chief of the Portland Police Department and the superintendent of the Oregon State Police Department, of trying to cover up the rampant lawlessness taking place there.

"They are all lying and disingenuous, dishonest people!" Noem claimed during a White House Cabinet meeting.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) responded to Noem's claim with open ridicule, and he posted a video showing Portland to be a safe and vibrant city.

"Thoughts and prayers to Cosplay Cop Kristi who had to endure the dogs, farmer’s markets, capybaras, and marathon runners of Portland this week," he wrote in a post on X.

Portland City Council member Angelita Morillo appeared on CNN Thursday night and also heaped scorn on Noem for her remarks about her city.

"I never thought that renowned puppy-killer Kristi Noem would be so afraid of protesters wearing frog costumes and chicken costumes, but here we are," she said. "We're not hiding anything. The reason she didn't see anything on the ground is because everything here is under control. People are exercising their right to free speech, as they are allowed to under the Constitution... There is no terrorism happening here, I think that they are just a very scared people.

Portland resident Samuel Cosby also posted a video from Portland that showed people going about their daily lives peacefully and without incident.

"There are not 'fires all over the place,'" Cosby emphasized. "Stop letting these buffoons lie to you."