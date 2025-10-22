UN Experts Decry Trump Warmongering Against Venezuela as 'Extremely Dangerous Escalation'

A group of United Nations experts on Tuesday condemned US President Donald Trump's recent threats to wage war on Venezuela and said his decision to bomb at least seven boats in international waters—killing dozens of people accused without evidence of drug trafficking—amounted to "extrajudicial executions."

Trump's repeated threats against Venezuela "violate the fundamental international obligations not to intervene in the domestic affairs or threaten to use armed force against another country," said the trio of experts, warning that the US president's belligerence represents "an extremely dangerous escalation with grave implications for peace and security in the Caribbean region."

Even if the Trump administration had substantiated its drug trafficking claims, the experts continued, "the use of lethal force in international waters without proper legal basis violates the international law of the sea."

The statement from the UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, and special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism came amid growing alarm over Trump's actions and posturing against Venezuela.

Earlier this month, Trump authorized covert CIA operations in the country and declined to answer when asked whether the move amounted to a green light for the agency to assassinate the nation's president, Nicolás Maduro.

The Trump administration has also amassed an "unusually large force" in the Caribbean consisting of thousands of troops, at least eight warships, and a squadron of jets.

"Trump has said nothing to dispel concerns that the United States could launch a full-scale military operation," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

In their statement, the UN experts called Trump's warmongering against Venezuela a violation of the UN Charter, which they note "prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state."

They also cast the administration's aggressive conduct as a reprise of the sordid record of US intervention, covert and otherwise, in Latin America.

"The long history of external interventions in Latin America must not be repeated," the experts said. "The lessons from history must be learned and not repeated. The international community must stand firm in defending the rule of law, dialogue, and the peaceful settlement of disputes."