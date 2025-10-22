'It Must Stop': New Yorkers Protest After Violent ICE Raid on Canal Street Sparks Chaos

More scenes of chaos and community anger erupted Tuesday night in downtown New York City as federal agents under the orders of President Donald Trump targeted a popular area for street vendors, many of them immigrants struggling to get by, and shoppers looking for more affordable bags, clothing, and other accessories than what's available in retail stores.

Illegal street vending is a well-known practice in the Canal Street area of Chinatown. Still, the arrival of masked agents and military-style vehicles on Tuesday devolved into another episode of violence in Trump's America, with frightened vendors running for their lives and passersby expressing outrage over the violence being used against the unlicensed retailers.

According to local WABC 7:

NewsCopter 7 showed arrests taking place between Lafayette and Center streets in Chinatown, an area typically busy with merchants selling T-shirts, handbags, perfumes, and designer knockoffs, as New Yorkers faced off against federal agents.



The scene grew chaotic as vendors packed up their tables and attempted to flee, with several people seen running and falling as authorities from multiple agencies, including Homeland Security, ICE, DEA and the FBI, pursued them.



As agents tried to detain individuals, crowds of New Yorkers gathered, shouting and pushing in an attempt to intervene. Some bystanders were heard cursing at officers, one officer was seen pointing his taser at the angry crowd, and several arrests were made.

Footage from Canal Street posted online showed agents tackling vendors and the angry response from the crowds witnessing the heavy-handed raid:

Trump's Nazi ICE Gestapo has come to Canal Street in New York City to kidnap residents — and New Yorkers are having none of it. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/olGgtLvjli

— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 21, 2025

"Trump's Nazi ICE Gestapo has come to Canal Street in New York City to kidnap residents—and New Yorkers are having none of it," said social justice activist Bill Madded in a social media post, pointing to the footage.

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani also condemned the raid.

"Federal agents from ICE and HSI—some in military fatigues and masks—descended on Chinatown today in an aggressive and reckless raid on immigrant street vendors," Mamdani said in a statement. "Once again, the Trump administration chooses authoritarian theatrics that create fear, not safety. It must stop."

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for DHS, told the New York Times that the operation was led by ICE and others, including the FBI and Border Patrol, but did not, the newspaper reported, "immediately indicate the number of people arrested or disclose their immigration status." Witnesses said agents were demanding proof of immigration status from those detained.

The surprise raid, noted many observers, came just days after right-wing political commentator Savanah Hernandez, a Trump loyalist, posted a video of herself on Canal Street documenting the street vending scene and denigrating many of the immigrants who find work there.

"A few days ago, this far-right poverty tourist and provocateur discovered Canal Street," noted Justin Brannan, a member of the New York City Council, referencing Hernandez's recent video segment. "Today, Trump’s ICE cowboys marched in. They're not hiding it. They're telegraphing it now."

As masked federal agents target street vendors on Canal Street, THE CITY watched one street vendor being detained.



As the operation carried on, agents were confronted with a spontaneous crowd of protesters.



MORE HERE: https://t.co/DsHGCcdDMV pic.twitter.com/jvAbm0jVgQ

— THE CITY (@THECITYNY) October 22, 2025

While members of the New York community denounced the raid, Hernandez, who is not from New York City, took a bow for what she accepted as her role in instigating it.

"Illegal immigration and the crime tied to it have been plaguing your city," Hernandez said with pride. "I make no apologies for reporting on what real New Yorkers have to deal with every single day."

A statement from the office of New York's Democratic Governor, Katherine Hochul, described Hernandez as "a bigot" and denounced the operation in the city.

The afternoon raid sparked an impromptu protest in lower Manhattan outside federal buildings that lasted late into the evening, with residents denouncing Trump and the behavior of the agencies operating in the city.

"I am so angry. What are they doing to our city? It's terrible," Nicole Parcher, a New York City resident who attended the protest, told WABC.