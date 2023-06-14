Progressive Caucus Responds to Republicans Advancing Second Tax Scam to the Floor

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, issued the following statement after House Republicans approved their newest tax giveaway to the wealthy and biggest corporations in the Ways and Means Committee and set up a vote by the full House of Representatives:
“Not two weeks after Republicans nearly blew up the economy in order to supposedly lower the national debt, they are sending tax cuts that benefit the wealthy and large corporations to the floor — legislation which, if it becomes law, would explode the deficit. It’s exactly as progressives have been saying: Republicans only care about keeping the cash flowing to billionaires and their corporate donors, and will stick working people with the bill to make it happen.
“Republicans’ Tax Scam 2.0 is packed with corporate giveaways financed on the backs of the working class. It would give $28.4 billion in tax breaks to the richest 1 percent, provide $60.8 billion to the wealthiest fifth of Americans, and authorize a $23.8 billion gift to foreign stockholders in U.S. corporations next year. The poorest fifth of Americans would receive just a $40 tax cut next year — while the richest 1 percent would average $16,550. This is in addition to the climate devastation the bill will cause by rolling back provisions meant to speed up the clean energy transition in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.
“It couldn't be clearer where Republicans’ priorities are. Their hypocrisy is blatant and their disdain for poor and working class families is outrageous. Progressives will stand with our Democratic colleagues in voting no on this shameful handout to the wealthiest individuals and corporations, and we will continue our fight to end economic inequality in this country. Now, more than ever, we must tax the rich.”
The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and advance civil liberties.
The climate activist said that not phasing out fossil fuels "will be a death sentence to countless of people."
Climate activist Greta Thunberg issued an urgent warning at the U.N. climate conference in Bonn, Germany, Tuesday about what would happen if world leaders do not ensure a "rapid and equitable" phaseout of fossil fuels in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
Failing to do so, she said on a panel, "will be a death sentence to countless of people."
"It is already a death sentence to countless of people living on the front lines of the climate crisis today," she continued.
The Bonn climate talks are seen as a precursor to the COP28 U.N. climate conference scheduled to begin in the UAE in late November. The conference has already courted controversy stemming from the appointment of Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, to serve as its president, leading to concerns that negotiations will not advance a global phaseout of fossil fuels—by far the leading cause of climate warming emissions.
While al-Jaber has said that "the phasedown of fossil fuels is inevitable," he has not promised to put such a phase down on the official conference agenda, The Guardian pointed out.
Thunberg warned that failing to abandon fossil fuels would have devastating consequences.
"We're still rushing towards the cliff and we are at the verge of potential tipping points that once we pass them, there might be no going back," Thunberg said, as Reuters reported.
The news service also noted that a new report released at Bonn from Climate Analytics outlined how to avoid Thunberg's cliff and keep the 1.5 goal alive: increase new wind and solar capacity by a factor of five and reduce the production of fossil fuels by 6% each year until 2030.
The group said that renewables should generate 70% of global electricity by the end of the decade, while fossil fuel use should fall by 40% within the same time span.
\u201cWe found wind and solar capacity needs to increase five times to reach 10 TW by 2030, up from around 2 TW today.\n\nRenewables need to make up at least 70% of total electricity generation by 2030, more than doubling today\u2019s share of around 30%, says @CFyson.\u201d— Climate Analytics (@Climate Analytics) 1686641470
"As we ramp up renewables, we can't forget the elephant in the negotiating room—fossil fuels," study author Claire Fyson said at a press conference reported by Reuters.
One solution advanced by some, especially in the oil and gas industry, is to continue burning fossil fuels but then remove their carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere through carbon capture and storage (CCS). However, the report found that this technology as it is now would be of minimal help this decade.
"When looking specifically at the power sector, we find that carbon capture and storage would be used for a maximum 0.1% of global electricity production in 2030," Fyson added.
\u201cSome argue carbon capture and storage means we can use fossil fuels for longer, but it\u2019s risky to assume large amounts of this expensive technology will materialise.\n\nWe find that CCS has at best a minimal role to play - just 0.1% of power generation in 2030, says @_neil_grant.\u201d— Climate Analytics (@Climate Analytics) 1686641470
Al-Jaber himself has come under fire for backing CCS despite the fact that its effectiveness remains uncertain.
In her speech, Thunberg said there was a lack of political will for true climate solutions.
"The people in power are spending their time looking for false solutions and finding and creating loopholes which maintains business as usual and keeps them in the position of power," she said.
She said the role of activists at international conferences was to call out world leaders and to tell the truth.
"The truth now is that these processes are failing," she said. "They are failing us here in this room, they are failing our children, they are failing all of humanity and the future generations to come."
Thunberg's remarks came as concerns grew that negotiators would conclude the talks without adopting an agenda, as Climate Home News reported. The conference is set to wrap up on June 15, and ending it without an agenda could make progress more difficult at COP28.
The current disagreement concerns climate finance. Some developing countries want to add an agenda item "urgently scaling up financial support from developed country parties." Developed countries promised $1 billion a year in climate finance to developing countries in 2009 by 2020, but the target still has not been met.
However, developed and some developing nations argue that finance is already included in the agenda and that the separate agenda item was proposed too late in the process. The second bloc wants to add an agenda item on talks to cut emissions in line with the 1.5 goal, but the first group won't agree to the second item unless their finance item is also added.
The co-chair of the Bonn talks, Nabeel Munir of Pakistan, criticized negotiators for acting like "a class of primary school" children, Climate Home News reported.
"A third of the country [is] under water and I go back and tell my people that we were fighting for agenda for two weeks," he said, referring to devastating, climate change-fueled floods in Pakistan in summer 2022 that impacted 33 million people. "Come on, is it worth it?" he asked.
"The 46 least developed countries account for less than 1.3% of global gross domestic product, yet they hosted more than 20% of all refugees," a new report by the United Nations shows.
The United Nations refugee agency on Wednesday released its annual report on forcible displacement across the globe, revealing that the refugee population has hit a new record of 110 million people who have been driven from their homes due largely to violent conflicts and climate-related disasters—with the numbers showing the crisis is rapidly intensifying with each passing year.
At the end of 2022, more than 108 million people were living as refugees—up nearly 20 million from the previous year, according to the report, Global Trends in Forced Displacement 2022.
The recently erupted conflict in Sudan has pushed millions more people out of their homes this year, bringing the mid-year total to 110 million.
More than 32.5 million people have also been displaced by disasters, including those caused by the climate crisis, and 21% of those refugees have left their homes in the world's least developed countries and small island nations.
\u201c110 million people in the world have been forced to flee their homes owing to conflict, violence, instability and persecution. #GlobalTrends \nReport: https://t.co/zGeG9wS6vL\n\nhttps://t.co/0ejgO0VsoG\u201d— UNHCR News (@UNHCR News) 1686734854
Dominique Hyde, director of external relations for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said the agency's report marks "a world record that no one wants to celebrate."
The majority of people—58%—who have been forcibly pushed out of their homes have gone elsewhere in their own countries. More than 35 million people have fled their home countries to find refuge from conflicts, persecution, and the effects of planetary heating, including drought and flooding.
The war in Ukraine has caused the fastest growth in refugee numbers since World War II and was the main driver of displacement in 2022, with 5.7 million people having fled the country by the end of last year.
Violence in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Myanmar have also displaced more than one million people each, as vulnerable residents fled to safety within their own countries.
In Somalia, an extreme drought that began in January 2021 has now displaced one million people. The drought has been linked to the climate crisis and the food shortage it's caused has been exacerbated by the war between Russia and Ukraine, which collectively used to provide Somalia with 90% of its wheat.
"This one-million milestone serves as a massive alarm bell," said Mohamed Abdi, the Norwegian Refugee Council's (NRC) director in Somalia. "Starvation is now haunting the entire country."
More than three-quarters of refugees are hosted in low- and middle-income countries.
"The 46 least developed countries account for less than 1.3% of global gross domestic product, yet they hosted more than 20% of all refugees," said the UNHCR.
Iran is currently hosting 3.4 million refugees, including many from Afghanistan. Colombia and Peru have also welcomed millions of Venezuelan refugees, while countries including the United States have enacted policies in recent months making it more difficult for people fleeing persecution and conflict to find refuge there.
"We see increasingly a reluctance on the part of states to fully adhere to the principles of the [1951 refugee] convention, even states that have signed it," Filippo Grandi, the high commissioner for refugees at the U.N., toldReuters.
The record-breaking number of international refugees shows that policymakers "are far too quick to rush to conflict, and way too slow to find solutions," said Grandi in a statement.
"The consequence is devastation, displacement, and anguish for each of the millions of people forcibly uprooted from their homes," he added.
The agency noted that the refugee crisis has exploded in the past decade after roughly 20 years of relatively stable numbers that hovered around 40 million people worldwide prior to the conflict in Syria that began in 2011. Now, more than one in every 74 people is displaced.
Hyde noted in a column at Reuters that there are solutions that would help mitigate the refugee crisis, both by allowing people to stay safely in their homes and ensuring they are given support in host countries.
"When refugees are included in national systems and given opportunities to study and work, they move out of a state of dependency to one of self-reliance, contributing to local economies to the benefit of themselves and their hosts," wrote Hyde. "If host countries were given proper support on job creation, educational provision, technology, climate change mitigation, healthcare, and more, both the displaced and local communities would benefit."
"We have also seen refugees and IDPs [internally displaced people] return home when the conditions are right," she added. "During 2022, at least 5.7 million IDPs returned home, while 339,300 refugees were also able to go back to their country of origin. But this can only happen if lasting peace is achieved."
"It will always be profit over people and planet for polluters," said one campaigner. "Shell simply cannot be trusted—with either their own meager targets or our futures."
Shell announced Wednesday that it is raising payouts to wealthy shareholders and scrapping plans to cut oil production by up to 2% annually, a move that environmental groups said lays bare the futility of relying on fossil fuel corporations to voluntarily curb their climate-destroying activities.
The London-based company, which more than doubled its annual profits last year, said in a press release that it now intends to "achieve cash flow longevity" by keeping oil production stable until 2030 and boosting gas production, even as scientists say a rapid phaseout of fossil fuels is necessary to avert global climate destruction.
"It is unacceptable that Shell is betting on even more short-term returns to appease shareholders," said Sjoukje van Oosterhout, Climate Case Shell's lead researcher. "Shell is now throwing in the towel on reducing oil production and even scaling up gas production."
Shell also announced Wednesday that it is hiking its dividend by 15%, a change that's set to take effect this quarter. In an additional gift to shareholders, the company said it plans to buy back at least $5 billion of its own stock in the second half of 2023.
"Record profits, off the back of the energy crisis, should be boosting up green investment," Jonathan Noronha-Gant, a senior campaigner at Global Witness, said in a statement Wednesday. "Instead it's shareholder pay-outs and a doubling down on climate-wrecking fossil fuels."
Shell had previously said its oil and gas production would fall by 1-2% each year through 2030. But as Bloombergreported, Shell justified the newly announced shift by claiming it "achieved its initial output-reduction plan—announced in 2021 amid a focus on cutting carbon emissions—faster than anticipated."
Noronha-Gant called Shell's announcement a "climate bombshell" that "exposes the hollowness behind the setting of such a target."
"It will always be profit over people and planet for polluters," Noronha-Gant said Wednesday. "Shell simply cannot be trusted—with either their own meager targets or our futures."
Others responded with similar outrage. Climate scientist Bill McGuire wrote on Twitter that Shell CEO Wael Sawan "knows exactly what the consequences of this decision are."
"People will die—are already dying," McGuire tweeted. "I want to see him jailed—along with all the other CEOs who have been unequivocally complicit in crimes against humanity. And so should you."
\u201cWe can\u2019t rely on oil companies that knowingly caused the #ClimateCrisis to do the right thing voluntarily\u2026 \n\nIf they have to decide between their economic bottom line and the survival of our communities, their greed will win out every time.\nhttps://t.co/3hm25DQugh\u201d— Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) \ud83c\udf3b (@Climate Justice Alliance (CJA) \ud83c\udf3b) 1686742435
Shell's announcement comes weeks after Carbon Brief released an analysis highlighting the oil giant's tacit admission that limiting warming to 1.5°C by the end of the century means an "immediate end to fossil fuel growth."
"Shell had previously claimed that oil and gas production could rise for another decade, even as warming was limited to 1.5°C," Carbon Brief observed. "The dramatic shift in its new 'Energy Security Scenarios' is not explicitly acknowledged, but... is hidden in plain sight."
"The immediate end to fossil fuel growth in Shell’s new 1.5°C scenario marks a dramatic shift from its earlier work, which had squared the circle between limiting warming to 1.5°C and continuing to expand oil and gas production by invoking implausibly-large forest expansion," Carbon Brief added.
Shell insisted Wednesday that it is "aiming to achieve near-zero methane emissions by 2030" and "net-zero emissions by 2050," but research released earlier this week showed that such commitments are often meaningless because companies rarely outline specific steps they plan to take to achieve their stated targets.
Last month, Friends of the Earth Netherlands published a report accusing Shell of overstating its spending on renewable energy solutions by including "the sale of flowers and sandwiches at its gas stations" in the total, along with "biofuels with a high carbon footprint."
"The company continues to contribute to catastrophic climate change," the group concluded.