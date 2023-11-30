To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Patriotic Millionaires Applaud Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow Subpoenas

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats’ vote to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow is an important step in getting to the bottom of billionaire influence on the Supreme Court.”

Today, in a party-line vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow as part of their ongoing probe into ethics controversies at the Supreme Court.

In response, Morris Pearl, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires and a former managing director at BlackRock, Inc., released the following statement:

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats’ vote to subpoena Leonard Leo and Harlan Crow is an important step in getting to the bottom of billionaire influence on the Supreme Court. Justice Samuel Alito should not be attending luxury fishing trips organized by Leonard Leo - the de facto architect of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority. Likewise, Justice Clarence Thomas should not be accepting mountains of luxury trips, gifts, and grandnephew tuition payments from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow. Anyone with even a basic understanding of judicial ethics can see how blatantly egregious these relationships are, and the Committee is right to look into them. This is especially true in light of the fact that the Court is about to consider a case that could make it even more difficult to effectively tax members of the billionaire class that Crow and Leo represent.

Contrary to Leo’s and Crow’s claims, the Committee’s ethics probe is in no way ‘political retribution.’ Maintaining a fair and impartial Supreme Court should be a concern of all Americans, no matter their political stripes. They shouldn’t have to worry that Justices on the highest court in the land are up for sale to any billionaire or judicial activist willing to wine and dine them.

The Patriotic Millionaires is a group of high-net worth Americans who share a profound concern about the destabilizing level of inequality in America. Our work centers on the two things that matter most in a capitalist democracy: power and money. Our goal is to ensure that the country's political economy is structured to meet the needs of regular Americans, rather than just millionaires. We focus on three "first" principles: a highly progressive tax system, a livable minimum wage, and equal political representation for all citizens.

