Obama Administration's Capitulation to Republicans on Ignoring the Rise of White Nationalism Set The Stage For Jacksonville

In response to the tragic, racially-motivated attack in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, August 26, Revolving Door ProjectSenior Researcher Christopher Lewis issued the following statement:

“Over a decade ago, the Obama administration caved to GOP pressure and turned a blind eye to the rise of right-wing terror in the United States, as I wrote about yesterday. Instead of ignoring House Republicans crying wolf over the Department of Homeland Security daring to scrutinize right-wing extremists, and brushing off the falsehoods of conservative commentators like Rush Limbaugh who claimed that `there is not one instance they can cite as evidence where any of these right-wing groups have done anything,’ the Obama administration bowed its head to the mob and neutered its own ability to combat domestic terrorism. Now, a decade later, here we are.”

“The Biden administration should not repeat this mistake and should allocate resources to this.”

Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser issued the following statement:

"History is clear that right wing extremists win 100 percent of the time that smart people over-intellectualize their way into rationalizing passivity in the face of violence."

The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.

therevolvingdoorproject.org