NY Gov. Hochul Endorses Push to End Fossil Fuels in New Construction

Statewide Coalition Urges Speaker Heastie to Save New Yorkers Money, Create Jobs and Fight Climate Change by Passing All-Electric Building Act
Today, in her State of the State address, Governor Kathy Hochul endorsed a push to end fossil fuels in new construction. In response, the #GasFreeNY campaign, which includes AIA New York, Earthjustice, Food & Water Watch, New York Communities for Change, NYPIRG, Rewiring America and WE ACT for Environmental Justice, issued the following statement.
Following today’s comments, the Governor is expected to include language enshrining the move in the executive budget, due later this month, as she did last year. The All-Electric Building Act (S562), which would require all-electric new construction statewide beginning in 2024, is a top priority for environmentalists this legislative session, amidst skyrocketing fossil fueled heating costs and the worsening climate crisis. Last session, the State Senate also supported this vital action, but the Assembly blocked the bill’s inclusion in the state budget.
“Governor Hochul supports the critically necessary step of ending gas in new construction. The All-Electric Building Act will lower energy costs, create good-paying jobs, save lives, and help the state tackle the climate crisis. As the climate crisis accelerates and New Yorkers feel the pain of skyrocketing energy bills, the Assembly and Speaker Heastie must work with the Senate and the Governor to include this life-saving bill in the SFY2023-24 Budget and create a #GasFreeNY. Each new building hooked to gas locks more families into overpaying to heat their homes, while padding the fossil fuel industry’s profit, torching our state, and endangering New Yorkers.”
"How many of these Americans will die from Covid-19 as a result of limited access to these lifesaving vaccines?" asked the senator. "The number could well be in the thousands."
Expressing "very deep concerns" about the effects of corporate price gouging on public health and the financial well-being of working people, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday called on Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna to reverse its reported plan to significantly increase the price of its vaccine, representing a 4,000% markup over its estimated production cost of less than $3 and a quadrupling of the $26.36 the U.S. government has previously paid for each dose.
As Common Dreamsreported Tuesday, the company is planning to raise the price to as much as $130 per dose—a price hike the Vermont Independent senator called particularly "outrageous" considering the role the U.S. government played in the development of the vaccine.
"The vaccine was jointly developed in partnership with scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a U.S. government agency that is funded by U.S. taxpayers," wrote Sanders in a letter to Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. "The federal government directly provided$1.7 billion to your company for research and development, and guaranteed your company billions more in sales. In other words, you propose to make the vaccine unaffordable for the residents of this country who made the production of the vaccine possible."
"The purpose of the recent taxpayer investment in Moderna was to protect the health and lives of the American people, not to turn a handful of corporate executives and investors into multibillionaires."
The message Sanders, who is the incoming chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, intended to send was simple, he said on Twitter: "In the midst of a public health crisis, quadrupling the price of a publicly funded Covid-19 vaccine is unacceptable corporate greed."
Sanders warned that the company's price gouging is certain to cause a strain on the federal budget as well as households across the country and could lead to an untold number of preventable deaths as Americans struggle to pay for a vaccine that has been distributed free-of-charge since late 2020.
"The huge increase in price that you have proposed will have a significantly negative impact on the budgets of Medicaid, Medicare, and other government programs that will continue covering the vaccine without cost-sharing for patients," wrote Sanders. "Your outrageous price boost will also increase private health insurance premiums. Perhaps most significantly, the quadrupling of prices will make the vaccine unavailable for many millions of uninsured and underinsured Americans who will not be able to afford it."
"How many of these Americans will die from Covid-19 as a result of limited access to these lifesaving vaccines?" he added. "While nobody can predict the exact figure, the number could well be in the thousands. In the midst of a deadly pandemic, restricting access to this much needed vaccine is unconscionable."
Sanders also pointed out that Moderna and its top executives owe much of their financial success to the vaccine they produced with the help of the U.S. government, with Bancel himself reportedly becoming a multibillionaire "as a direct result of Moderna's Covid vaccine."
Other co-founders are now worth more than $2 billion each, he wrote, adding that "Moderna approved a$926 million golden parachute for you once you leave the company along with $160 million for Stephen Hoge (Moderna's president) and $53 million for Juan Andres (Moderna's chief technical officer)."
Sanders' letter suggests that Bancel, in light of his company's reported pricing decision, "is a corporate ingrate for the ages," tweeted science writer Antonio Regalado.
"The purpose of the recent taxpayer investment in Moderna was to protect the health and lives of the American people," wrote the senator, "not to turn a handful of corporate executives and investors into multibillionaires."
Demonstrators in Brazil are demanding accountability in the wake of a failed "January 6-style" insurrection carried out by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Thousands of Brazilians hit the streets of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo on Monday night to demand jail time for the right-wing activists who attacked the country's capital along with everyone who aided and abetted them.
"No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!" democracy defenders wrote on banners and chanted as they marched in the wake of a failed "January 6-style" insurrection carried out by supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro one week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated.
"These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished," Bety Amin, a 61-year-old therapist with the word "DEMOCRACY" stretched across the back of her shirt, said on São Paulo's main boulevard, The Associated Press reported. “They don't represent Brazil. We represent Brazil."
Just as devotees of then-U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 in a deadly attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win, Bolsonaristas on Sunday ransacked Brazil's presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court in Brasília in a bid to oust Lula, who was not in the capital at the time.
Marcelo Menezes, a 59-year-old police officer from northeastern Pernambuco state, described Sunday's coup attempt as "unacceptable" and a manifestation of "terrorism." Joining a march in São Paulo on Monday, he said, "I'm here in defense of democracy, I'm here in defense of the people."
"These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished."
Approximately 1,500 people have been arrested since Sunday's attack, according to Brazilian Justice Minister Flávio Dino. Most were arrested Monday when authorities dismantled a protest camp erected near military headquarters in the federal capital.
The Federal Police's press office told AP that "it plans to indict at least 1,000 people, and has begun transferring them to the nearby Papuda prison."
Lula's administration "says that is only the start," AP reported. "Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations that local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated."
According to AP:
Protesters' push for accountability evokes memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship. A 2014 truth commission report sparked debate over how Brazil has grappled with the regime's legacy.
Declining to mete out punishment "can avoid tensions at the moment, but perpetuates instability," Luis Felipe Miguel, a professor of political science at the University of Brasília, wrote in a column entitled "No Amnesty" published Monday evening. "That is the lesson we should have learned from the end of the military dictatorship, when Brazil opted not to punish the regime's killers and torturers."
Dino, for his part, said that "we cannot and will not compromise in fulfilling our legal duties," adding: "This fulfillment is essential so such events do not repeat themselves."
Lula on Sunday signed a decree putting the federal government in charge of security in the capital. The measure has moved to the Senate after being approved by the lower Chamber of Deputies on Monday night.
The riot in Brasília, fueled in part by disinformation spread on social media, was a reminder of the ongoing threat to democracy posed by far-right forces that refuse to accept Bolsonaro's loss.
Following Lula's victory in a late-October runoff election, some of Bolsonaro's most ardent backers blocked hundreds of roads across Brazil and spent more than two months calling for a military coup to keep the defeated incumbent in power.
Last month, Bolsonaristas set fire to cars and buses and tried to breach federal police headquarters in Brasília. That preview of this past weekend's violence came just days after Bolsonaro broke his post-election silence to tell supporters that his political fate rested in their hands.
"Who decides where I go are you," Bolsonaro told a crowd outside the gates of the presidential residence on December 9. "Who decides which way the armed forces go are you."
In the immediate aftermath of Sunday's anti-democratic assault, Lula vowed to hold "fascist fanatics" and their financial backers accountable. The president also accused Bolsonaro—a vocal admirer of Brazil's former U.S.-backed military dictatorship, in which he served as an army officer—of encouraging the violence.
Bolsonaro quickly denied Lula's accusation from Orlando, Florida, where he traveled just two days before the presidential transition, after which his diplomatic visa would have expired.
After what happened on Sunday, "we need to go to the street," Marcos Gama, a retiree who participated in a Monday night march in São Paulo, told AP. "We need to react."
Gama's sentiment was shared by Olavo Passos de Souza, a doctoral student in history at Stanford University, who wrote Tuesday in Jacobin that "the anti-democratic thuggery in Brasília has exposed the authoritarianism of Bolsonaro's political camp and underlined the need for a decisive fightback."
Passos de Souza continued:
The riots in the capital have peeled back the veneer of democratic renovation and peaceful transition associated with Lula's inauguration to reveal a shattered republic. We will have to see whether the promises of sweeping punishment for those responsible are going to be delivered upon. But the decisive response of the new administration shows that Lula and his cabinet are not willing to tolerate a violent challenge to democracy from supporters of a disgraced politician who has fled the country to avoid arrest.
The far-right coup attempt has been condemned by heads of state throughout the Americas, including Biden, who said that "Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support."
Numerous Democratic lawmakers have called on the U.S. to stop providing refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) is among those who have urged the U.S. to revoke Bolsonaro's visa and extradite him back to Brazil where he can face accountability.
The fascist mobs that tried to overthrow the democratically elected governments of the U.S. and Brazil were inspired by Trump and Bolsonaro's thoroughly disproven but relentless lies about how their respective presidential contests were "stolen."
While more than 950 U.S. residents who participated in the January 6 insurrection have been arrested so far, federal lawmakers and prosecutors have failed to hold Trump and the far-right members of Congress who continue to spread the "big lie" responsible for the damage they have done to U.S. democracy, with many now holding key levers of power in the House.
"I'll fight to protect our environment, to restore the nationwide right to an abortion, and to finally hold corporate special interests accountable to lowering costs for families," the California Democrat promised.
Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter on Tuesday announced her 2024 campaign for U.S. Senate, just two months after winning a tight race to represent California's 47th Congressional District.
The 49-year-old "whiteboard-wielding lawmaker and progressive star" has set her sights on the seat now held by 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is widely expected to not seek another term, especially given recent concerns about her fitness to serve in office.
"California deserves a senator that'll fight as hard as she will for working people."
"I'm running for the U.S. Senate because Californians deserve a warrior fighting for them in Washington," Porter said in an email Tuesday. "In the House, I've stood up to leaders of both parties—as both the only Democrat to oppose earmarks and as one of just a dozen members of Congress to reject lobbyist and corporate PAC money."
"I'm not a career politician. I'm a single mom of three school-aged kids in Orange County and I drive a minivan," added the lawmaker, known for her "OVRSITE" license plate. "Plenty of people know me as the 'woman with the whiteboard.' I've used it to break down the math behind important issues, like how corporate greed is driving inflation and how pharmaceutical companies are ripping off patients."
As a member of the House Natural Resources and Oversight and Reform committees, Porter has garnered national attention for using props—from her famous whiteboard to candy in clear jars—to grill pharmaceutical and fossil fuel industry executives during congressional hearings. She is deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Before her 2018 House election, Porter attended Yale University and Harvard Law School, where she studied under Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a renowned bankruptcy professor. Porter went on to work as a consumer protection attorney and teach at multiple universities. In 2012, she was appointed by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris—now the vice president—to monitor the nation's five big banks following multibillion-dollar mortgage servicing settlement.
"Our work helped tens of thousands of Californians move forward with their lives," Porter recalled of her efforts to serve homeowners. "But for so many families across the country, the harm had already been done. Politicians in Washington bailed out the banks in a matter of days, but middle-class families waited years for help from Washington—help that never came."
"Over a decade after the crash, California families still find themselves stuck," she wrote. "Profits are surging for major corporations, but middle-class wages are stagnant. And the cost of things that matter most for families—affording childcare, sending your kid to college, paying for your prescription—are skyrocketing, while the high cost of housing is pushing families to the brink."
"California needs a warrior in the Senate to stand up to Mitch McConnell, big corporations, and the special interests that try to rig the rules against our families," she said, referring to the Kentucky Republican serving as Senate minority leader. "I'll fight to protect our environment, to restore the nationwide right to an abortion, and to finally hold corporate special interests accountable to lowering costs for families."
"California needs a warrior in the Senate to stand up to Mitch McConnell, big corporations, and the special interests that try to rig the rules against our families."
Porter on Tuesday was swiftly endorsed by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC).
"On a gut level, Katie knows how to challenge power on behalf of families," said PCCC co-founder Adam Green. "We've been fighting alongside Katie from the very beginning as she's taken on predatory banks, corporate executives, and big-money special interests. Now voters are ready to send her—and her whiteboard—to the U.S. Senate."
Calling Porter "one of the most fearless critics" of corporate and Wall Street power, progressive political commentator Krystal Ball said she "would love to see her in the Senate."
Max Berger—who has worked with various progressive groups and leaders including Warren—tweeted Tuesday that "it would be cool if Katie Porter was in the Senate. California deserves a senator that'll fight as hard as she will for working people."
Berger added that "Dianne Feinstein needs to retire four years ago."
While Porter is the first to announce her bid for Feinstein's seat, at least two other California Democrats are expected to potentially enter the contest. The New York Timesreported Tuesday that Rep. Adam Schiff "has already hired staff members in preparation for a statewide campaign" and Rep. Barbara Lee "has told donors of her plans to run."
Another potential contender is Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday that "right now, California is facing severe storms and floods, and my district is facing historic weather conditions. My focus is on that. In the next few months, I will make a decision."
Feinstein told the Los Angeles Times in December that she plans to finish the remaining two years of her current term and will announce whether she will run again "probably by spring."
"Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time," Feinstein said in a statement Tuesday. "Right now I'm focused on ensuring California has all the resources it needs to cope with the devastating storms slamming the state and leaving more than a dozen dead."