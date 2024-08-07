Novo Nordisk’s $50 billion in Ozempic & Wegovy Sales Comes at the Expense of Healthcare Solvency

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Katie Garcia, kgarcia@citizen.org
Novo Nordisk announced its latest earnings to investors today. Ozempic & Wegovy sales now total$49.74 billion since Ozempic’s 2018 launch. Stock buybacks and dividends total $44.38 billion over the same period. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk’s self-reported research & development investments for the period across its entire portfolio total only $21.33 billion.
On Monday, Public Citizen wrote to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra calling on the government to facilitate generic competition using its authority under existing law. Public Citizen Access to Medicines Director Peter Maybarduk issued the following statement:
“Novo rakes while healthcare breaks. Novo’s outrageous prices force health programs to ration treatment, sacrifice services or both. Novo sells its semaglutide (GLP-1) drugs at more than 100 times the estimated production cost, and with nearly $50 billion in sales, made up its R&D costs in the last few months alone. In fact, Novo’s self-enrichment through stock buybacks and dividends more thandoubles the corporation’s entire R&D investments since Ozempic’s launch.”
Separately, North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell wrote to Sec. Becerra last week, urging the federal government to intervene in its unsuccessful efforts to lower GLP-1 drug prices, overcome Novo’s patent monopoly and negotiate generic entry. The Treasurer said if the State Health Plan were to continue to cover weight loss drugs, it would have to double its premiums to families of public employees. It is past time for Novo to cut prices, but Novo has refused, even though state health programs working to serve families have asked time and time again.
Since Novo will not take responsibility, the federal government must, by unlocking generic competition with Novo’s outrageously priced patented drugs.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
"Tonight's results should be a warning sign to anyone who cares about our democracy," said one advocacy group.
Rep. Cori Bush lost her reelection bid in Missouri's 1st Congressional District on Tuesday to a Democratic primary candidate backed by a massive influx of spending from AIPAC, which targeted the progressive incumbent over her early calls for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.
Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County, enjoyed a huge cash advantage over Bush, with nearly two-thirds of his campaign money coming from fundraising efforts by AIPAC's super PAC, the United Democracy Project (UDP).
UDP, which has been bankrolled by ultra-wealthy Republicans, spent around $8.5 million to oust Bush, the second Squad member to lose to an AIPAC-backed primary opponent this election cycle. AIPAC pledged earlier this year to spend $100 million attacking progressive candidates, and the organization has thus far been the largest source of Republican money flowing into competitive Democratic primaries this year.
The Intercept's Akela Lacy reported that in Tuesday's race, AIPAC's money was spent "on voter engagement efforts and phone banking in addition to digital and mail ads."
"One of the mailers, first reported by The Intercept, included images that distorted Bush's features," Lacy added.
Bell, who also raised money directly from Republican billionaires and previously served as campaign manager for a GOP candidate, narrowly defeated Bush, winning 51.2% of the vote compared to the incumbent's 45.6%—a margin of fewer than 7,000 votes.
In a fiery speech to supporters following her defeat, Bush said that by "pulling me away from my position as congresswoman, all you did was take some of the strings off."
Bush, who was elected to the House in 2020, went on to directly address AIPAC's role in what became one of the most expensive congressional primaries in U.S. history.
"AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down," said Bush. "And let me put all of these corporations on notice: I'm coming after you too. But I'm not coming by myself. I'm coming with all the people that's in here, that's doing the work."
Cori Bush defiant in defeat: "All they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid."
"They about to see this other Cori, this other side," she said. "AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down." pic.twitter.com/690T0aEhmZ
— Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 7, 2024
Justice Democrats, a progressive organization that helped propel Bush to victory in 2020 and backed her reelection bid, said following Tuesday's contest that "no matter what a singular super PAC can spend to try and buy an election, nothing can take away from the transformational effect Cori Bush has directly had on the people of St. Louis."
"That power—of everyday people to transform what we can expect from our political system—is such a threat to right-wing power, corporate interests, and AIPAC's influence, that a coalition of GOP-funded Super PACs had to spend over $12 million to even have a chance at defeating it," the group said in a statement posted to social media. "As AIPAC's influence in Congress wanes and the right-wing network propping it up is exposed, AIPAC has to spend historic amounts to continue advancing their interests at the expense of the Democratic mainstream that overwhelmingly supports a ceasefire and an end to genocide in Gaza."
Bush was one of the original sponsors of a congressional resolution calling for an end to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip, which has dragged on for 10 months and left nearly 40,000 Palestinians dead, according to official tallies that are likely a vast undercount given the number of people missing under ruins and in mass graves.
"We can't bomb our way to peace, equality, and freedom," Bush said as she introduced the resolution alongside her progressive House colleagues on October 16. "With thousands of lives lost and millions more at stake, we need a cease-fire now."
"Cori Bush had the moral courage to speak out against her constituents' taxpayer dollars funding war crimes in Gaza."
Aru Shiney-Ajay, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, said Tuesday that "without the deluge of misleading advertisements" attacking Bush, she "would be headed to Congress for another term next year."
"Tonight's results should be a warning sign to anyone who cares about our democracy," said Shiney-Ajay. "If Democratic Party leaders don't stand against AIPAC and right-wing billionaires, they undermine our democracy and risk disillusioning the young voters and voters of color we need to defeat the far-right."
Our Revolution executive director Joseph Geevarghese echoed that message, saying in a statement that "tonight's outcome puts the blatantly undemocratic nature of Democratic Party primaries on full display."
"Cori Bush had the moral courage to speak out against her constituents' taxpayer dollars funding war crimes in Gaza. As a result, AIPAC and its MAGA Republican-funded super PAC spent more than $8.4 million to buy her congressional seat," said Geevarghese.
"Democratic Party elites have spent years decrying Trump as an existential threat to democracy," he added, "yet they are resoundingly silent when wealthy conservative donors unseat a true working-class champion who was among the first federal lawmakers to endorse Kamala Harris in her historic candidacy for president."
"Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future," said Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. "Pennsylvania, I'm here today because I found such a leader."
Just 91 days away from the November election, Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday held a rally in Pennsylvania to introduce her running mate and "the kind of vice president America deserves," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
While blasting the policies embraced by former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Harris stressed to a cheering crowd that she and Walz are not just running against the Republicans, but "our campaign, this campaign is a fight for the future."
"Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future, a leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward, a fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes as I do in the extraordinary promise of America—a promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice not just for some but for all," she said. "So Pennsylvania, I'm here today because I found such a leader."
Harris took time to introduce Walz to the national audience—he is a political leader most Americans aren't familiar with, according to polling released Tuesday. Before becoming governor, the 60-year-old Nebraska native served in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Army National Guard, and as a high school social studies teacher, football coach, and gay-straight alliance faculty adviser.
Walz met his wife Gwen when they were teaching at the same school. As Republican policymakers across the United States have attacked reproductive freedom—including in vitro fertilization (IVF)—he has shared how fertility treatments enabled them to have their children, Hope and Gus. In Philadelphia, he recalled their efforts to grow their family and told those who try to limit reproductive healthcare, "Mind your own damn business!"
The vice presidential candidate also took aim at Trump—who he said "sows chaos and division"—and his criminal history. The Republican nominee was recently convicted in New York and faces dozens of charges for three ongoing cases, two of which stem from Trump's refusal to accept his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden and another related to classified materials.
"Donald Trump would damn sure take us backward—let's be clear about that. And don't believe him when he plays dumb" on Project 2025, Walz warned, referring to a Heritage Foundation-led initiative that includes a sweeping policy agenda for the next right-wing president.
"His running mate shares his dangerous and backward agenda for this country," Walz said. The governor expressed his enthusiasm for debating Vance and called out the senator for "trashing" where he came from in his memoir Hillbilly Elegy.
"These guys are creepy and yes, just weird as hell," Walz said, leaning into a now-widely embraced descriptor. "That's what you see."
The rally featured chants such as "We will win" and "We're not going back." It also featured promises of what Walz and Harris would prioritize in office, from abortion rights to paid family leave and gun control.
After the event in Philadelphia, the pair plans to visit Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada. The Associated Pressreported that "a scheduled stop in Savannah, Georgia, was canceled due to the expected effects of Hurricane Debby."
Before Harris and Walz took the stage on Tuesday, Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro—who was on the
short list of potential vice presidential picks who interviewed for the job over the weekend—delivered a passionate speech to the packed arena. As Walz later put it, "Holy hell, can this guy bring the fire."
Others who were vetted to be Harris' running mate—including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), and Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and JB Pritzker of Illinois—welcomed Walz's selection, as did other governors, members of Congress, Biden administration leaders including the president, and climate, labor, and reproductive rights groups.
Walz has the support of anti-Trump Republicans like former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, Independent Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and progressives including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
The caucus' political action committee enthusiastically endorsed the Harris-Walz presidential ticket. In a joint statement, Jayapal and her PAC co-chairs—Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)—said that "a true champion for working families, Tim Walz represents the best of the Midwest. As a teacher, coach, union member, veteran, and lifelong public servant, he has done more to help middle-class families get ahead than any other statewide leader in recent memory. And it is these Midwestern values and conviction in fighting for everyday Americans that will make him an excellent vice president to Kamala Harris."
"A hero to Minnesotans as the leader of the Democratic Farm-Labor Party, Gov. Walz has proven that progressive policies like paid family and medical leave, universal background checks, investments in clean energy, an expanded child tax credit, and lowering healthcare costs are not only popular—they're possible," they said. "A father and husband, he knows that reproductive freedom—including IVF—is a right that must be guaranteed to all Americans."
The trio emphasized that "he knows LGBTQ+ Americans deserve to live without fear of discrimination or mistreatment. He knows that rural and marginalized communities have been left behind, and fought to pass the largest tax cut in Minnesota history to give working people much-needed relief. And he has done so by building a broad and diverse coalition that rejects extremism, hatred, and the radical MAGA agenda."
"For these reasons and more, the Progressive Caucus enthusiastically endorses the Harris-Walz Democratic ticket and applauds Kamala Harris for selecting a leader who will strengthen and expand our movement," they added. "Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz will unify the country around a popular agenda that is focused on meeting the urgent needs of everyday people and rebuilding the American dream for the poor, working, and middle class. Now it's time to put in the work and make our vision a reality."
"Let me be clear: It is still possible to stop this freight train of suffering that is charging through Sudan. But only if we respond with the urgency that this moment demands."
In an urgent appeal for financial and other resources, two top United Nations human rights officials on Tuesday condemned the world's inadequate response to a nascent famine in Sudan.
The U.N. Famine Review Committee announced last week that famine now exists in the Zamzam refugee camp near al-Fashir in North Darfur, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Sudanese are sheltering amid 15 months of a civil war that's displaced more than 10 million people and cut off delivery of desperately needed food and other aid.
Other parts of Sudan—including Greater Darfur, South Kordofan, and Khartoum—are at risk of famine.
"This announcement should stop all of us cold because when famine happens, it means we are too late," Edem Wosornu, director of the Operations and Advocacy Division at the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said Tuesday.
"It means we did not do enough. It means we, the international community, have failed," she added, pointing to the numerous warnings of imminent famine over recent months. "This is an entirely man-made crisis and a shameful stain on our collective conscience."
As U.N. News reported:
The Sudanese National Army and a rival, formerly allied military, known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have been battling since April 2023, pushing "millions of civilians into a quagmire of violence and with it, death, injury, and inhumane suffering treatment."
A staggering 26 million people are facing acute hunger... More than 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including some 726,000 displaced from Sennar state following recent RSF advances.
Sudan's once vibrant capital, Khartoum, now lies in ruins, the national healthcare system has collapsed, and recent heavy rains in Kassala and North Darfur have increased the risk of cholera and other waterborne diseases. An entire generation of children is missing out on a second straight year of education.
"Let me be clear: It is still possible to stop this freight train of suffering that is charging through Sudan," Wosornu stressed. "But only if we respond with the urgency that this moment demands."
Justin Brady, who heads OCHA's Sudan office, toldU.N. News on Monday that "if we don't have enough resources and we don't have enough access, it is going to be very difficult to stop famine conditions from taking hold" in other parts of Sudan.
"Access continues to be a major problem," he continued. "And some donors have seen that and said, well, we'll give you funding when you get access."
"Second of all, when we do get access, we need to take advantage of those openings very quickly," Brady added. "If we don't, they will close very quickly. So not having enough resources... Our appeal for this year is only a third funded, under $900 million received."
Echoing Brady, Wosornu said that "we are pushing from every possible angle to stop this catastrophe from getting worse, but we cannot go very far without the access and resources we need."
Wosornu outlined the humanitarian community's four key demands:
"Assistance delayed is assistance denied for the many Sudanese civilians who are literally dying of hunger during the time it takes for clearances to come through, permits to be granted, and flood waters to subside," Wosornu warned.