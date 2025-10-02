To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

New Complaint Filed Against Small Business Administration for Hatch Act Violation

Today, Public Citizen filed a complaint against the Small Business Administration (SBA) for a message on its homepage blaming “Senate Democrats” for causing a government shutdown. The complaint alleges this is a violation of the Hatch Act, which prohibits the use of taxpayer money for partisan political purposes.

Public Citizen filed a complaint against the Department for Housing and Human Services yesterday on similar grounds. Experts are reviewing other instances of agencies using taxpayer dollars to fund partisan shutdown messaging.

Craig Holman, a government ethics expert with Public Citizen who filed both complaints, stated:

“The message being broadcast at the top of the Small Business Administration’s website is an obvious Hatch Act violation. The SBA and other agencies increasingly adopting this illegal, partisan tactic think they can get away with it because Trump has gutted any and all ethics oversight of the federal government.

“Ethics officials — as lacking in power and status as they may be under Trump — must act immediately to prove them wrong. The American people deserve better.”

The full complaint is available to review here.

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

