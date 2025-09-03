To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Katie Garcia, kgarcia@citizen.org

More than 60 Health and Advocacy Groups Urge Trump to Fire Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Today, 61 organizations sent President Donald Trump a letter urging him to immediately fire Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him the “source of chaos” at the U.S.’s top health agency.

In an effort led by Public Citizen and Protect Our Care, the groups call on Trump to replace Kennedy with someone who has a “demonstrated track record of experience and integrity.” The letter states Kennedy continues to undermine Americans’ health while sowing mistrust and limiting access to vaccines. The letter points to alarming moments under Kennedy’s watch including the mishandling of the 2025 measles outbreak, the firing of Center for Disease Control director Dr. Susan Monarez and cuts to billions of dollars in grant money and thousands of firings at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the most dangerous individual ever to hold the title of Secretary of Health and Human Services,” said Public Citizen Co-President Lisa Gilbert. “President Trump and Senate Republicans made a grievous error when entrusting Kennedy with our nation’s health, with results both horrible and entirely predictable. It is far past time that President Trump rectifies this error by firing Kennedy before more lives are unnecessarily put at risk by Kennedy’s anti-science views and gross mismanagement.”

Separately, in a letter released Wednesday, more than 1,000 HHS workers demanded Kennedy resign from the position, emphasizing that Kennedy is unfit to run the agency.

Read the letter sent by Public Citizen and other health groups here.

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page