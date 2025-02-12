To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Jacquez on House Budget Resolution: GOP is ransacking working families to fund billionaire tax breaks

Today, House Republicans unveiled their plan to deliver $4.5 trillion worth of massive tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy and corporations, which they plan to fund by cutting $2 trillion from health care, SNAP, and other critical programs that families rely on. Groundwork Collaborative Chief of Policy and Advocacy Alex Jacquezcondemned the plan in the following statement:

“Instead of tackling rising prices and delivering relief for American families, House Republicans are charging ahead with trillions of dollars in deeply unpopular tax breaks for billionaires like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. And, they’re paying for their billionaire handouts by ransacking health care, food assistance, and other vital programs that American workers and families rely on.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.