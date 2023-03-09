To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Groundwork's Dr. Rakeen Mabud Previews February Jobs Report

Ahead of tomorrow's monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Groundwork's Chief Economist Dr. Rakeen Mabud released the following statement:

"Inflation is coming downin spite of the Federal Reserve's callous rate hiking campaign, not because of it. It's clear that we do not need to create mass joblessness to bring down prices.

"If the Fed doesn't pause rate increases, millions of people will lose their jobs. It's time for Chair Powell to stop gambling with people's lives."

