October, 06 2023, 02:54pm EDT
Groundwork Reacts to September Jobs Report
Kitty Richards: “This is a fantastic jobs report for workers and families.”
Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the September Jobs Report, which showed the economy churned out 336,000 jobs last month, soaring past expectations. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% and wages grew 4.2% over the past 12 months, outpacing inflation. Groundwork’s Acting Executive Director Kitty Richards reacted with the following statement:
“This is a fantastic jobs report for workers and families. Despite chaos in Congress and aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed, our labor market remains remarkably resilient and strong. The big public investments passed into law over the past several years are creating jobs, bringing more people into the labor market, pushing up wages, and empowering workers to demand better than the pre-pandemic status quo.
“But there is danger on the horizon, as some in Congress attempt to slash the very investments that have created this historic economy. Last month we saw what happens when critical supports like the Child Tax Credit expire. We got the largest increase in child poverty in history during the fastest economic recovery on record. This month we are facing the resumption of student loan payments for cash-strapped families and a major pullback in funding for the child care programs that have allowed women to return to the labor force at record rates.
“Our economy has shown remarkable strength and resiliency, but we must continue to build on this historic momentum for workers and families. Putting this fantastic labor market in jeopardy with more austerity and interest rate hikes would be a colossal mistake.”
The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.
Advocates Urge Mainers to Vote for First Statewide Consumer-Owned Utility
"Mainers have a rare chance to take control of an important part of their daily lives," said Sen. Bernie Sanders in his endorsement of Pine Tree Power. "Mainers can have cheaper, more reliable power—and help fight climate change at the same time."
Oct 06, 2023
News
The "Yes on Question 3" campaign aims to create a new nonprofit company called Pine Tree Power, which would purchase Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant. The two companies currently provide power to 96% of Maine customers. The new company would be run by a board of directors elected by Maine voters, which advocates say would make the utility far more accountable to consumers than the investor-owned utilities have been.
In addition to spending tens of millions of dollars to defeat Pine Tree Power, the for-profit utilities are backing a separate referendum in November that, if passed, would stall the creation of the publicly owned company by requiring Mainers to vote on borrowing more than $1 billion in most cases.
The group added that low-cost financing available to COUs could help speed "an equitable clean energy transition" that includes "low- and moderate-income households and other underserved Mainers."
"Access to lower-cost financing can free up resources to build robust programs designed to overcome the social and financial barriers to energy efficiency upgrades, weatherization, heat pumps, zero-emission vehicles, solar, and battery storage, to ensure that vulnerable and marginalized people also enjoy the ways that clean energy makes our homes safer and more comfortable, affordable, and valuable," said NRCM.
"Returning power to the people and looking for big fights is where we can best show solutions and also resist the fossil fuel infrastructure," Candice Fortin, a campaigner with the group, toldThe Progressive in August.
As Election Day nears, climate and economic justice advocates in Maine and across the country are calling on voters in the New England state to approve an historic referendum that would initiate a public takeover of Maine's two for-profit utilities—a move which public power experts say could bring about a sea change in public utility ownership and lower rates for consumers while building resistance to fossil fuel infrastructure.
The "Yes on Question 3" campaign aims to create a new nonprofit company called Pine Tree Power, which would purchase Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant. The two companies currently provide power to 96% of Maine customers. The new company would be run by a board of directors elected by Maine voters, which advocates say would make the utility far more accountable to consumers than the investor-owned utilities have been.
Proponents have pointed to local utility takeovers which have resulted in lower rates for consumers, such as the case of the Long Island Power Authority. The publicly owned authority reduced electricity rates by 20% for customers, according to the American Public Power Association (APPA).
The grassroots Pine Tree Power campaign notes that consumer-owned utilities (COUs) are not a radical new idea in Maine, as 10 COUs serve 98 towns across the state. When one of the COUs attempted to expand and provide more customers in Kennebunk with lower rates and more reliable service, CMP halted the effort, leading one resident to say they were being "held hostage by the country's worst power company."
"Whether we're new or lifelong Mainers, we know that our state is defined by folks who work hard for one another," reads Pine Tree Power's website. "Medical workers and mill workers, farmers and firefighters, loggers, and lobstermen, we all work together to power Maine. That's why we deserve a power company that works just as hard for us."
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says that average electricity prices across New England are some of the highest in the nation, rivaling only Alaska and Hawaii, with costs rising from 24.6 cents per kilowatt hour in June 2022 to 28.3 cents per kilowatt hour this past June. Meanwhile, Maine's electric utilities get low marks for reliability, with the state ranked 49th in the country according to a 2022 analysis by the Citizens Utility Board in Illinois.
Pine Tree Power says the new public utility would save ratepayers $9 billion over three decades—lowering rates by an average of $367 per household annually—while a 2020 study commissioned by the Maine Public Utilities Commission said rates would likely increase in the short term after the purchase of CMP and Versant, but come down over the long term due to tax savings.
But companies like CMP and Versant, whose profits and rates have soared in recent years while service has declined, are able to pour their vast resources into their own campaigns "to discourage communities from looking at their options," Ursula Schryver of APPA told the Current. The utilities have raised more than $27 million to oppose the Yes on Question 3 initiative.
"They'll typically say it's going to be expensive, take years, and cost a lot of money," said Schryver, the group's vice president for strategic member engagement. "They're going to have PR campaigns [and] push legal challenges to drag it out and make it as expensive and as long and scary as possible."
Pine Tree Power noted on social media in July that the grassroots campaign has garnered small donations from more than 1,000 people, 90% of whom live in Maine.
In addition to spending tens of millions of dollars to defeat Pine Tree Power, the for-profit utilities are backing a separate referendum in November that, if passed, would stall the creation of the publicly owned company by requiring Mainers to vote on borrowing more than $1 billion in most cases.
Maine Affordable Energy, a group funded by CMP, claims the purchase of the two utilities would cost Mainers $13.5 billion, while utility lawyer Peter Murray estimated in the Portland Press Herald last month that the true acquisition price would likely be about half that amount, based on the investor-owned companies' Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filings.
One of the proposal's latest endorsements came from the Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM) on Wednesday, with the group writing in a position paper that in addition to saving Mainers money, the "transparency and local accountability" that a public utility would provide would be "crucial to an equitable, affordable clean energy transition."
"Sometimes it's only government that can get the job done," said NRCM. "Take for example Efficiency Maine Trust (EMT), an independent quasi-government agency formalized in 2009 for not dissimilar reasons to the Pine Tree Power proposal, to correct for the disincentive utilities have to invest in energy efficiency. EMT, now with an annual budget of $100 million, implements energy efficiency and alternative energy programs across Maine, invests in businesses and workforce capacity, and has become a widely trusted resource for information to inform personal and business investment decisions. Just imagine what EMT could accomplish if it were working with cooperative utilities."
The group added that low-cost financing available to COUs could help speed "an equitable clean energy transition" that includes "low- and moderate-income households and other underserved Mainers."
"Access to lower-cost financing can free up resources to build robust programs designed to overcome the social and financial barriers to energy efficiency upgrades, weatherization, heat pumps, zero-emission vehicles, solar, and battery storage, to ensure that vulnerable and marginalized people also enjoy the ways that clean energy makes our homes safer and more comfortable, affordable, and valuable," said NRCM.
The Pine Tree Power campaign has also been endorsed by 350.org, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sierra Club Maine, the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA), and the Maine State Nurses Association (MSNA).
MSNA argued in its endorsement that "access to clean, reliable energy is undeniably a public health concern," with power loss linked to higher mortality rates among elderly people, while MOFGA said "true sustainability will only be possible with a power company that puts the needs of our local communities above the profits of foreign CEOs."
"Power belongs in the hands of the people, not greedy corporations," said Sanders in July. "Mainers have a rare chance to take control of an important part of their daily lives. Instead of a private power system that last year sent $187 million in profits out of the country, Mainers can have cheaper, more reliable power—and help fight climate change at the same time."
While CMP has lobbied against renewable energy legislation, proponents of Pine Tree Power, including 350.org, say the publicly owned utility "is a direct way of targeting the fossil fuel industry."
"Returning power to the people and looking for big fights is where we can best show solutions and also resist the fossil fuel infrastructure," Candice Fortin, a campaigner with the group, toldThe Progressive in August.
‘Inexcusable’: US Slammed for Refusal on Global Green Climate Fund
"Parties missed a pivotal opportunity for developed countries to walk the talk regarding their commitments to combating the climate crisis," one campaigner lamented.
Oct 06, 2023
News
The U.S.—which previously pledged $3 billion—also signaled its intent to contribute, but offered nothing on Thursday. China, the world's largest polluter, did not pledge.
Singh continued:
Climate defenders admonished several rich nations for falling short of the $10 billion fundraising goal set for Thursday's Green Climate Fund Pledging Summit in Bonn, Germany, with the United States singled out for what one campaigner called its "glaring and inexcusable" failure to contribute this round, even as the climate emergency worsens.
The Green Climate Fund (GCF)—established in 2010 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to finance projects in developing nations to help them adapt to the climate emergency—presented an opportunity for wealthier nations to make new and increased pledges ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP28, which begins November 30 in Dubai.
However, Thursday's summit raised just $9.3 billion, falling short of its $10 billion goal and coming nowhere near the $200-$250 billion the UNFCCC estimates is needed every year until 2030. Twenty-five countries promised to donate to the fund, with Denmark, Ireland, and Liechtenstein doubling their previous pledges.
Germany and the United Kingdom promised $2 billion apiece. France offered $1.7 billion, while Japan said it would contribute $1.1 billion. Australia, Switzerland, Italy, and Sweden said they were working on their commitments and would donate later.
The U.S.—which previously pledged $3 billion—also signaled its intent to contribute, but offered nothing on Thursday. China, the world's largest polluter, did not pledge.
"Time is not on our side. And promises made must be promises kept," Selwin Hart, special climate adviser to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement following the summit. "This is the only way to rebuild the trust needed to confront the climate crisis."
Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at the advocacy group Climate Action Network International, said in a statement that "the Green Climate Fund, envisioned as the lifeline for climate action in developing nations, is held back by the indifference of wealthy countries."
"It's vital to underscore that public finance is key to ensuring vulnerable nations receive the support they need, particularly for boosting adaptation efforts," he stressed.
Singh continued:
While Ireland's 150% pledge increase is praiseworthy, the tepid commitments—or outright stagnation—from nations such as Japan and Norway are deeply concerning. Some countries, like Sweden, seem to sidestep their obligations by urging developing nations to contribute to the fund. The silence of the United States, even as it participates on the GCF Board and shapes policies without meeting its financial obligations, is glaring and inexcusable.
"With COP28 on the horizon, the GCF replenishment conference has fallen short of expectations," he added. "However, it's important to remember that nations are not restricted to making pledges only during set intervals; they can and should step forward with contributions at any time to support climate action."
Tara Daniel, senior program manager at the Women's Environment and Development Organization, said that "today, parties missed a pivotal opportunity for developed countries to walk the talk regarding their commitments to combating the climate crisis."
"As the flagship fund for implementing the Paris agreement, one that prioritizes adaptation as much as mitigation, and governed more equitably than multilateral development banks, the GCF is central to our collective efforts to achieve transformative climate action," Daniel asserted.
"Unfortunately, the pledging conference today showed that while climate impacts continue to increase, collective climate finance through the GCF has not increased," she lamented. "The U.S. in particular has failed to put any money where its climate rhetoric is."
"Yet the opportunity is not irrevocably lost; the pledging conference does not have to be the end of the road," Daniel added. "We wait to see if COP28 unlocks the ambition the world needs and deserves."
Democrats to Yellen: Unleash Billions in Life-Saving IMF Aid to Developing World
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said a push for $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights would "provide much-needed relief at no cost to the federal government."
Oct 06, 2023
News
Nearly 60 congressional lawmakers in the U.S. signed a letter this week calling on the Biden administration to help developing countries recover from debt, food insecurity, and the climate crisis by backing the International Monetary Fund in issuing a new allocation of a financial tool known as Special Drawing Rights.
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) are an international reserve asset that the IMF created and can allocate to member countries. It isn't a currency itself, but rather allows recipients to lay claim to the use of the currencies of member countries, thereby increasing cash flow.
"As developing countries around the world continue to feel the combined effects of simultaneous crises, it is powerfully important that the Biden administration support a new allocation of IMF SDRs to provide much-needed relief at no cost to the federal government," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in a statement on Thursday.
Warren led the letter along with Reps. Jesús "Chuy" García (D-Ill.), Donald Norcross (D-N.J.), Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). In the letter, sent on Wednesday to President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the lawmakers pointed to the success of the last major allocation of SDRs—$650 billion worth in 2021 to help countries respond to and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"This measure was by far the single most important action taken to support the economies of developing countries in the face of combined global health, debt, economic, and climate crises," the legislators wrote.
The aid represented by the SDRs was more than wealthy countries typically send to poorer ones during a year and did not add to the recipients' debt. Developing countries used the SDRs to, among other things, stabilize their own currencies; pay down debts to the IMF; and buy essentials like food, vaccines, and personal protective equipment. The allocation likely saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, the Bank for International Settlements found.
"SDRs are a readily available and effective tool in your economic policy toolbox—we urge you to use it."
The lawmakers who signed this week's letter are calling for another allocation as developing countries continue to contend with climate disasters, war, and the threat of new pandemics. The request comes as the IMF recently issued its worst five-year economic forecast in 30 years. The 59 signatories asked for at least another $650 billion—a strategic number because that is the most the IMF can sign off on without a vote from Congress, according to Axios.
"Leading your administration now to support a new issuance of at least $650 billion in SDRs is a simple, cost-free, and effective way of saving many export-related jobs—including manufacturing and union jobs—in the U.S., while saving many lives in developing countries and mitigating the effects of a global slowdown," the lawmakers said. "SDRs are a readily available and effective tool in your economic policy toolbox—we urge you to use it."
The legislators emphasized that the SDR allocation would benefit the U.S. because it would increase the market for national exports. The global downturn triggered by the emergence of Covid-19 between January 2020 and May 2021 cost the U.S. around 2.2. million export-related jobs, they noted.
"A new SDR issuance would create more than $200 billion worth of international reserves for developing countries not including China, helping to stabilize global economies and U.S. export markets and therefore preserve and create U.S. jobs that would otherwise be lost to a global recession," the letter states.
The lawmakers are adding their voices to a global call for more SDRs. The idea gained support at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris in June, as Axiosreported at the time. Globally, the Africa Union, a coalition of Caribbean nations, and Colombian President Gustavo Petro have all stated their support. Several labor, nonprofit, and religious groups also endorsed Wednesday's letter, including the AFL-CIO, the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and the NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice.
"The labor movement strongly supports the call for a new allocation of SDRs which represent a transformative measure needed to avoid future shocks and job loss related to climate; health; debt; and digitalization; among other challenges," AFL-CIO international director Catherine Feingold said in a statement.
The ball is now in Yellen's court, Axios observed, as she is the one who would tell the U.S. to vote to issue more SDRs at the IMF, and such a vote would likely be decisive. However, in October of 2022 she said that she did not think issuing more SDRs was appropriate because wealthy nations still had existing reserves they needed to channel to developing nations, as Reutersreported at the time. Since then, she has made no other statements on the matter, according to Axios.
"The world wants the IMF to do this again," Mark Weisbrot of the Center for Economic and Policy Research told Axios in June. "It's only the U.S. Treasury Department that is holding it up."
