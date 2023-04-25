Don’t Run Joe releases statement on Biden announcement

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Jeff Cohen, jeff@rootsaction.org,
Norman Solomon, norman@rootsaction.org
With President Biden announcing that he will run for re-election, the Don’t Run Joe campaign issued the following statement on Tuesday:
The truth remains that a president is not his party’s king and has no automatic right to renomination. Simply crowning Joe Biden as the 2024 nominee is unhealthy for the Democratic Party and the country.
In the face of clear polling that shows he is ill-positioned to defeat a Republican nominee, Biden is moving the Democratic Party toward a likely disaster in 2024. As the Democratic standard bearer, Biden would represent the status quo at a time when “wrong track” polling numbers are at an unprecedented high.
In 2020, incumbent Donald Trump lost as the embodiment of the status quo. Biden narrowly won thanks to massive progressive organizing in swing states. Next year, candidate Biden would be in the position of defending an unpopular status quo. His recent policy decisions, such as repeatedly boosting the fossil-fuel industry, have discouraged and alienated large numbers of grassroots Democrats, particularly young voters. Such issue-based voter suppression is ominous.
It’s not enough to try to ride in on the negative coattails of revulsion toward the GOP. That strategy failed in 2016. The Democratic nominee should offer bold progressive programs that can build winning electoral coalitions while providing an inspiring roadmap for the future.
Don’t Run Joe is not endorsing any of the current candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination. The party desperately needs a viable progressive candidate with major experience in government or leadership of social-justice movements.
RootsAction is an online initiative dedicated to galvanizing people who are committed to economic fairness, equal rights for all, civil liberties, environmental protection -- and defunding endless wars.
"I was an activist who became an artist, I was not an artist who became an activist," the progressive champion once said.
Harry Belafonte, the beloved singer and civil rights activist who never wavered from his commitment to a better and more just world, has died at the age of 96.
A spokesperson said that Belafonte, who straddled the world between celebrity and progressive activism for over seven decades, died at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan from complications related to congestive heart failure.
"I was an activist who became an artist, I was not an artist who became an activist," Belafonte (1927-2023) once said.
His admirers responded to the news by heralding Belfonte's exceptional determination and generous spirit.
" Harry Belafonte NEVER STOPPED fighting for Black liberation from the bonds of racism," said Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference of Civil and Human Rights. "A powerful voice and leader. So grateful for him."
"If President Biden is serious about defeating the fascists and right-wing nominee in 2024," said the youth-led Sunrise Movement on Tuesday, "he must run on a progressive platform and use the final year of this term to rack up more wins for our generation."
President Joe Biden made his reelection campaign official Tuesday morning as he evoked the threat to foundational and hard-won rights and freedoms posed by the increasingly fascist Republican Party.
"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms," Biden declared in an early morning post to social media. "I believe this is ours."
\u201cEvery generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.\n\nThat\u2019s why I\u2019m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let\u2019s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy\u201d— Joe Biden (@Joe Biden) 1682416800
While Biden had long said he would seek another term, he states in his campaign's kickoff video that the key to his run will be warding off any possible victory from the increasingly anti-democratic GOP, including his predecessor Donald Trump, the GOP's leading contender, or other hopefuls like Nikki Haley, who launched her campaign in February, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to throw his hat in the ring later this year.
Biden accused "MAGA extremists" around the country for their persistent assault against "bedrock freedoms" and liberal democracy while they also threaten cuts on Social Security, eviscerate reproductive choice and abortion care, ban books, attack the LGBTQI+ community, and actively work to make voting for Americans.
"When I ran for President four years ago, I said we were in the battle for the soul of America," Biden says in the launch video. "And we still are."
With the Republicans hungry to retake both Congress and the White House, Biden warns that now "is not time to be complacent" and that "this is our moment" to stand up to defend the nation and the values it claims to value.
Not wholly unchallenged on the Democratic side, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have launched presidential campaigns to offer an alternative to the incumbent. On the Republican side, Trump's popularity—despite a recent criminal indictment and his role in triggering the January 6. insurrection effort on the U.S. government in 2021—remains the overall favorite to win the GOP nomination.
While the Democratic National Committee will clear a path for Biden, progressives disappointed in the president's failures or shortcomings, including repeated failures to live up to his commitments on climate, say Biden cannot afford to ignore them if he hopes to beat Trump for a second time.
"If he wants to win," said the youth-led Sunrise Movement on Tuesday, "he must energize the young voters who have been carrying the Democratic Party since 2018. He can't take our generation for granted."
In a statement, Sunrise's executive director Varshini Prakash said: "Let's be clear—President Biden ran and won in 2020 by mobilizing our generation on the promise of bold, Green New Deal-style climate plans, and it's how Democrats won again in 2022 after passing the Inflation Reduction Act."
"If President Biden is serious about defeating the fascists and right-wing nominee in 2024, he must run on a progressive platform and use the final year of this term to rack up more wins for our generation," Prakash added. "The steps backward on policy that the administration has taken—especially on Willow and drilling projects—make our job of getting young people out to vote all the more difficult, and this is a fight we can't afford to lose."
According to Sean Eldridge, president and founder of the advocacy group Stand Up America, said Biden helped "save American democracy by defeating Donald Trump in 2020, and he did it again by opposing MAGA extremists in last year’s midterm elections."
It's very possible Biden could face off against Trump in the general election again, said Eldridge.
"The future of our democracy will once again be on the ballot in 2024," he said. "As the Republican field is beginning to take shape, voters should be alarmed by the election deniers, January 6 enablers, and other anti-democratic politicians throwing their hats into the ring. Our community of nearly two million members is ready to mobilize in 2024 to support democracy defenders up and down the ballot."
"We want fair pay and safe jobs, to be able to provide food for our families," said one driver. "We organized with the Teamsters to change our working conditions for the better."
In what the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Monday called a "historic victory," 84 drivers and dispatchers in Palmdale, California have joined the union and reached a tentative deal with an Amazon "delivery service partner" that may be losing its contract with the online retail giant.
The contractor, Battle-Tested Strategies (BTS), voluntarily recognized the union, meaning workers can skip an election. However, the employees still need to vote on the agreement negotiated by Teamsters Local 396 and Joint Council 42, which includes pay increases, health and safety provisions, and a grievance procedure.
"Amazon workers are joining the Teamsters to demand more from this company, including good wages, safe working conditions, and respect," explained Randy Korgan, Teamsters Amazon division director and Joint Council 42 director of organizing.
"The Teamsters," Korgan continued, "are coordinating nationwide with Amazon workers, allies committed to holding this corporation accountable, and our union's 1.2 million members to make sure Amazon provides the benefits and protections that working people deserve."
\u201cThis is HUGE\u201d— Tyler - Starbucks Workers United (@Tyler - Starbucks Workers United) 1682366370
Rajpal Singh, a driver in Palmdale, similarly stressed that "we want fair pay and safe jobs, to be able to provide food for our families. We want to know we will make it home to our families at night after delivering Amazon packages in the extreme heat."
"We organized with the Teamsters to change our working conditions for the better," Singh added. "We deliver in an Amazon van, wearing an Amazon uniform, but when we petition Amazon, they ignore us. We have a mass of support, we are a union, and now they need to listen."
Teamsters Local 396 secretary-treasurer Victor Mineros said that "I commend these workers for their courage to take on this greedy multibillion-dollar corporation," and "we are confident this will lead other Amazon workers nationwide to organize with the Teamsters."
Mineros also noted the historic nature of the development in California—which comes amid a unionization wave hitting other major corporations including Apple and Starbucks. While some Michigan-based drivers who worked for Silverstar Delivery voted to join the Teamsters in 2017, some union supporters were fired and the Amazon contractor ultimately shut down that location.
According toThe Washington Post:
Johnathon Ervin, a veteran and the owner of Battle-Tested Strategies, said he decided to recognize the union after repeatedly asking Amazon to address his drivers' concerns about heat and vehicle safety. He currently receives $19.75 an hour to pay each driver, which he said prevents him from raising wages.
Over the past two summers, Battle-Tested Strategies drivers have had to deliver as temperatures have soared far above 100°F for multiple days in a row. One BTS driver was hospitalized for heat exhaustion last year, Ervin said.
[...]
Delivery routes, where drivers are expected to drop off between 250 to 400 packages, typically run 10 hours.
But when Ervin allowed drivers to end their shifts without completing their Amazon's delivery routes last year over what he said were health concerns, Amazon threatened to put Ervin on official notice that he could lose his contract, he said.
In a statement provided to multiple media outlets on Monday, Amazon spokesperson Eileen Hards said that "whether the Teamsters are being intentionally misleading or they just don't understand our business, the narrative they're spreading is false."
"This group of individuals do not work for Amazon," Hards said of the BTS employees. "Our delivery network is made up of thousands of independently owned and operated small businesses who provide delivery services for our company."
"This particular third-party company had a track record of failing to perform and had been notified of its termination for poor performance well before today's announcement," the spokesperson added. "This situation is more about an outside company trying to distract from their history of failing to meet their obligations."
Gizmodoreported Monday that Hards declined to offer specifics about the BTS contract—while Ervin told the outlet that "as far as I'm aware, my contract is legal until October 3, 2023," and denied having been given any notice about performance or termination.
"It's despicable" and an example of Amazon's "retaliation techniques" against unionizing workers, the BTS owner also told Gizmodo, referencing how the company has responded to union drives in places like Alabama and New York.
While his "lawyers are looking at all the information," BTS workers will "continue delivering packages," Ervin added. "That's the mission."