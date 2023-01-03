To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Democracy 21
Contact: Jackie Howell, jhowell@democracy21.org

D21 President Fred Wertheimer On House GOP Effort To Gut Office Of Congressional Ethics

Statement Of Democracy 21 President Fred Wertheimer

Buried in the House Rules that House Republicans will propose and consider as an early order of business are provisions designed to gut the bipartisan Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE).

The OCE was created in 2008 and has served the nation and the House well in protecting against ethics violations and holding Members accountable for improper actions.

There is no basis for gutting the effective and successful OCE other than to make it easier for unethical Representatives to break House ethics rules without facing consequences for their actions.

House Members who break House ethics rules cast a shadow on all House Members and seriously discredit the House as an institution in the eyes of an already skeptical public.

New first-term Republican Members who vote for the proposed Republican House Rules package will be casting their first policy vote in Congress to support enabling unethical and improper conduct by their colleagues.

Democracy 21 strongly urges every Republican Representative to vote against the Republican proposed House Rules that contain provisions enabling unethical and improper conduct by House Members.

Democracy 21 is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to making democracy work for all Americans. Democracy 21, and its education arm, Democracy 21 Education Fund, work to eliminate the undue influence of big money in American politics, prevent government corruption, empower citizens in the political process and ensure the integrity and fairness of government decisions and elections. The organization promotes campaign finance reform and other related political reforms to accomplish these goals.

(202) 355-9600
https://democracy21.org
