For Immediate Release
Congressional Progressive Caucus
Contact:

Sophie Mittelstaedt, Sophie.Mittelstaedt@mail.house.gov

Congressional Progressive Caucus Slams Musk Treasury Raid

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar (TX-35) issued the below statement on reports of Elon Musk and his associates gaining access to the Treasury’s federal payment system.

" Donald Trump has given unprecedented power over the federal government to an unelected, unaccountable billionaire. Elon Musk's treasury raid jeopardizes Americans' sensitive information, tax returns, and Medicare and Social Security.

"Progressives will fight this in the courts, on the House floor, and with every tool at our disposal until Elon Musk is out of our government and no longer putting taxpayers, the sick, and the elderly at risk."

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country. Since 1991, the CPC has advocated for progressive policies that prioritize working Americans over corporate interests, fight economic and social inequality, and advance civil liberties.

