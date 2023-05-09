To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
ProsperUS
Contact:

Coalition of 85+ Progressive Organizations Release Statement Ahead of Tuesday Debt Limit Meeting

ProsperUS to White House, Congress: “We cannot allow extremists in the House to make devastating ransom demands in exchange for not cratering our economy.”

In anticipation of the White House meeting with Congress on the debt limit today, ProsperUS coalition spokesperson Claire Guzdar released the following statement:

“Congress and the White House must move quickly to pass a clean debt limit bill before it’s too late. We cannot allow extremists in the House to make devastating ransom demands in exchange for not cratering our economy – period.

“The Republican House Majority’s shameful default bill is completely unworkable. Their plan is full of wildly unpopular and damaging cuts to health care, food assistance, clean energy jobs, and more. This bill would be devastating for workers and the economy while doing nothing to make corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share. Negotiating on the debt limit should be a non-starter at any time and rejected immediately as an egregious attempt to push our economy into crisis.”

ProsperUS is a coalition of movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates that believes government should invest in people.

(520) 623-5252
https://www.prosperus.org/