Brady Responds to Supreme Court Decision to Hear Case on Guns and Domestic Abusers

Supreme Court will hear US v. Rahimi on right of domestic abusers to own guns
Today, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will take up the case of US v. Rahimi in its next term. In April, Brady led a coalition of groups on an amicus brief in support of the petition for certiorari. Brady, the country’s oldest gun violence prevention organization, released the following statement:
Douglas Letter, Brady’s Chief Legal Officer, said:
“Prohibiting domestic violence abusers from accessing firearms is common-sense, life-saving, and constitutional. Firearms are the most common weapons used in domestic violence homicides, with female intimate partners more likely to be murdered with a gun than by all other means combined.
“The Fifth Circuit's decision in Rahimi is egregiously wrong, and is mistaken under the Supreme Court's instructions in the Bruen case. Brady looks forward to the Supreme Court hearing this case and correcting this terribly misguided ruling.”
Condemning the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court as corrupt and "heavily politicized," U.S. Reps. Ro Khanna and Don Beyer on Friday reintroduced legislation to impose term limits for the nine justices in order to "restore judicial independence."
Hours after the court ruled that businesses can refuse services to LGBTQ+ people and struck down President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief program, Khanna (D-Calif.) said that the framers of the Constitution established lifetime appointments for justices on the nation's highest court in order "to ensure impartiality," but recent rulings by the six right-wing members of the panel's supermajority have not held up that standard.
"The Supreme Court's decision to block student debt relief will put many hardworking Americans at risk of default and will be a disaster for our economy," said Rep. Ro Khanna. "Our Founding Fathers intended for lifetime appointments to ensure impartiality. The decision today demonstrates how justices have become partisan and out of step with the American public. I'm proud to reintroduce the Supreme Court Term Limits and Regular Appointments Act to implement term limits to rebalance the court and stop extreme partisanship."
The legislation would create an 18-year term limit for justices appointed after the law was enacted. Justices would be permitted to serve on lower courts after their term was up.
Beyer (D-Va.) said the time has come to impose term limits following numerous partisan decisions by the Supreme Court, including its overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, and revelations about undisclosed financial ties that right-wing Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch have had to Republican megadonors and operatives who have had business before the court.
"For many Americans, the Supreme Court is a distant, secretive, unelected body that can make drastic changes in their lives without any accountability," said Beyer. "Recent partisan decisions by the Supreme Court that destroyed historic protections for reproductive rights, voting rights, and more have undermined public trust in the Court—even as inappropriate financial relationships between justices and conservative donors raised new questions about its integrity."
Currently, said Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), "six extremist, unelected activists" are doing "the bidding of billionaire Republican donors from the bench."
"This illegitimate Supreme Court has become a cesspool of corruption and is in urgent need of reform," she said. "It's time to end lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court."
A poll by Marist College in April found that 68% of Americans back term limits for Supreme Court justices while just 37% of respondents said they had confidence in the high court.
The judicial watchdog group Fix the Court endorsed Khanna and Beyer's proposal, noting that from the nation's founding until 1970, Supreme Court justices served 15 years on average.
"That number has nearly doubled in the last few decades, as the power the court has abrogated to itself has also increased exponentially," said the group.
The current system has allowed Supreme Court justices to "possess unchecked power for life," said Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court. "Luckily, there's a popular, apolitical way to fix this: by requiring future justices to take 'senior status' after 18 years, at which point they'd fill in at SCOTUS when needed, rotate down to a lower court, or retire."
"This idea forms the basis of Rep. Khanna's bill," he said, "and I'm pleased to support his work to establish fundamental guardrails for the most powerful, least accountable part of our government."
"The only thing that can ensure we do not face the same crisis every June for the next 40-some years is Democrats embracing structural reform to the court," said one advocate.
Judicial reform advocates on Friday demanded that President Joe Biden recognize the urgent need for far-reaching reform at the U.S. Supreme Court after he claimed that court expansion could "politicize" the nation's highest judicial panel—amid several rulings that critics said called the right-wing majority's legitimacy into further question.
On MSNBC Thursday, Biden told anchor Nicolle Wallace that expanding the court by adding more justices—a step that's been taken by Congress seven times in U.S. history—"may do too much harm" to the judiciary.
"I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we're going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that's not healthy," said the president.
Shortly before speaking to Wallace, Biden told reporters that the court is currently "not a normal court."
He urged viewers to take a positive outlook of the future of the court, which in the past year has stripped millions of Americans of the right to abortion care by overturning Roe v. Wade, claimed that the Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority to protect wetlands, and weakened the separation of church and state by ruling that teachers can lead students in prayer in public schools, among other rulings.
"Maybe it's just the optimist in me—I think that some of the court are beginning to realize their legitimacy is being questioned in ways that it hadn't been questioned in the past," Biden said.
The court offered no sign of such self-examination as it handed down its final rulings of the 2022-23 session this week. On Thursday the justices ruled 6-3 that racially conscious admissions at colleges violate the Constitution's equal protection clause in a decision that liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned would entrench "inequality in education."
On Friday, the court sided with a web developer who wanted to exclude LGBTQ+ people from her services in a case that involved a fabricated request for her to create a wedding website for a gay couple, and soon after handed down a ruling that struck down Biden's student loan debt cancellation program. The right-wing majority claimed the 2003 HEROES Act "does not authorize" the Biden administration to cancel student debt—refusing to "follow the plain language of the law," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
Brian Fallon, executive director of the court reform group Demand Justice, said the president must recognize that the court in its current iteration is "what's unhealthy" and end his longstanding opposition to adding more justices.
"A recent study showed that absent court reform, a majority closely resembling the current one will control the court until 2065," said Fallon, citing research published last month by experts at Harvard, the University of Chicago, and Washington University in St. Louis. "This should be a wake up call: the only thing that can ensure we do not face the same crisis every June for the next 40-some years is Democrats embracing structural reform to the court."
He pointed out that major national organizations including Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America have recently joined the coalition of groups calling for reform.
"The sooner all Democrats join this growing movement calling for reforms to rebalance the court, the more likely we will be to avoid awful days like this one," Fallon said.
Instead of doing so, he added, the Democratic Party has responded to the catastrophic erosion of peoples' rights in recent years by simply calling on Americans to vote Democrats into office.
"Democrats should absolutely harness the court's historic unpopularity to win future elections," Fallon said. "But without a plan for structural reform to the court, no litigation strategy is clever enough and no electoral win will be big enough to solve the existential crisis we face."
Designer Lindsay Ballant pointed to recent revelations about several right-wing Supreme Court justices' financial ties to influential Republican donors and operatives who have been involved in cases before the court, as more evidence of existing politicization.
In recent months scrutiny of the justices' ethics has increased amid revelations about Justice Clarence Thomas' financial gifts from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow; Justice Neil Gorsuch's real estate transaction with the CEO of a major law firm with business before the court; and Justice Samuel Alito's fishing trip with a billionaire hedge fund manager that was organized by Federalist Society co-founder Leonard Leo.
"If we don't take action," said Reggie Thedford of advocacy group Stand Up America after Friday's rulings were handed down, "this ultra-conservative court will continue delivering blow after devastating blow to hardworking, everyday Americans. Congress should pass the Judiciary Act to help restore balance to this corrupt and out of control court."
"Russian war crimes should not justify Ukrainian ones," stressed one human rights campaigner.
After gathering fresh evidence of the Ukrainian military's continued use of internationally banned antipersonnel landmines in their battle against Russian forces that invaded in early 2022, Human Rights Watch on Friday reiterated calls for Kyiv to stop using such weapons and hold anyone who has done so accountable.
Earlier this year, HRW documented Ukrainian homeland defenders' repeated firing of rockets scattering internationally banned antipersonnel mines last year "in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Izium," a region occupied by Russian invaders.
HRW said Ukraine's launch of thousands of PFM-1 'petal' or 'butterfly' mines resulted in 11 verified civilian casualties, including one death and multiple lower leg amputations.
"These antipersonnel mines have had immediate and devastating consequences for civilians in and around Izium, including by tearing off limbs of residents as they go about their daily lives," Ida Sawyer, the director of HRW's crisis and conflict division, toldThe Washington Post on Friday.
The Ukrainian government has vowed to investigate the military's use of such inherently indiscriminate weapons that are banned under the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, to which Ukraine is a signatory.
"Ukraine, exercising its right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, fully implements its international obligations while Russian occupants commit war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide of the Ukrainian people," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
Unlike Ukraine, Russia is not bound by the Mine Ban Treaty. HRW says Russian forces have "used at least 13 types of antipersonnel mines in multiple areas across Ukraine, killing and injuring civilians."
HRW arms director Steve Goose said Friday that "the Ukrainian government's pledge to investigate its military's apparent use of banned antipersonnel mines is an important recognition of its duty to protect civilians."
"A prompt, transparent, and thorough inquiry could have far-reaching benefits for Ukrainians." he added, "both now and for future generations."