Brady Responds to Supreme Court Decision to Hear Case on Guns and Domestic Abusers

Supreme Court will hear US v. Rahimi on right of domestic abusers to own guns

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will take up the case of US v. Rahimi in its next term. In April, Brady led a coalition of groups on an amicus brief in support of the petition for certiorari. Brady, the country’s oldest gun violence prevention organization, released the following statement:

Douglas Letter, Brady’s Chief Legal Officer, said:

“Prohibiting domestic violence abusers from accessing firearms is common-sense, life-saving, and constitutional. Firearms are the most common weapons used in domestic violence homicides, with female intimate partners more likely to be murdered with a gun than by all other means combined.

“The Fifth Circuit's decision in Rahimi is egregiously wrong, and is mistaken under the Supreme Court's instructions in the Bruen case. Brady looks forward to the Supreme Court hearing this case and correcting this terribly misguided ruling.”

