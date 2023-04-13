April, 13 2023, 04:59pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,press@demandjustice.org
Amid Clarence Thomas Scandal, New Poll Shows 70% Support Ethics Investigation Into Supreme Court Justices
A new poll released Thursday by Demand Justice shows overwhelming public support for Congress conducting an investigation into allegations of ethical violations by Supreme Court justices. The survey comes as a new report by ProPublica today exposed a land deal involving GOP megadonor Harlan Crow that benefitted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thonas and his family. Thomas failed to disclose the deal as required by federal law.
The poll, conducted by Hart Research Associates, shows an investigation is supported by 70% of Americans and opposed by only 19%.
“This shady land deal amounts to a payoff of a sitting Supreme Court justice, plain and simple. Senate Democrats need to announce a thorough investigation into the details of Clarence Thomas’ ties to Harlan Crow, including calling witnesses to get to the bottom of their financial relationship and Thomas’ apparent lawbreaking,” said Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon. “Abe Fortas resigned under threat of impeachment for less, and while impeachment may not be possible here with Republicans in control of the House, Thomas needs to face real accountability for his likely illegal behavior. Polls show that if Senate Democrats act, the public will strongly support them.”
Climate Activists Targeted by Fossil Fuel Industry Spies at Standing Rock
May Boeve, who heads 350.org, decried private security firm TigerSwan's "astonishing abuse of power and significant interference with the right to political freedom of thought and the right to protest."
Apr 13, 2023
Previous reporting by The Intercept's Alleen Brown showed how TigerSwan—which was founded by U.S. special forces veteran James Reese—infiltrated and spied on water protectors during the 2016-2017 #NoDAPL protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota.
A private security firm that worked with law enforcement to suppress the Indigenous-led movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline targeted peaceful activist groups including the 350.org climate campaign as part of a sweeping surveillance effort, according to a report published Thursday by The Intercept.
Previous reporting by The Intercept's Alleen Brown showed how TigerSwan—which was founded by U.S. special forces veteran James Reese—infiltrated and spied on water protectors during the 2016-2017 #NoDAPL protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota.
The new reporting from Brown and Naveena Sadasivam—who received more than 50,000 pages of documents via a public records request—details how "TigerSwan used social media monitoring, aerial surveillance, radio eavesdropping, undercover personnel, and subscription-based records databases to build watchlists and dossiers on Indigenous activists and environmental organizations."
\u201cWe got 50,000 pages of records Energy Transfer fought to keep secret. Unprecedented detail about a fossil fuel company\u2019s counterinsurgency-style playbook for defeating Indigenous-led water protectors at Standing Rock & beyond 1/ w/ @NaveenaSivam + @grist https://t.co/9wLa2TB2r2\u201d— Alleen Brown (@Alleen Brown) 1681402591
One of those groups was the nonviolent climate organization 350.org. According to a TigerSwan client document titled Background Investigation: 350.org:
350.org's ability to bring global attention to the DAPL protest via their network of supporters and their media concerns represents a significant concern for TigerSwan and their client. 350.org's ability to mobilize large groups of people is also of significant concern. They are unlikely to remove themselves from the protesters' groups because their goals align perfectly with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They have a track record of success and should only be engaged after significant preparation.
Brown and Sadasivam also found that:
TigerSwan also attempted to dig up dirt on legal workers with the Water Protector Legal Collective, which represented pipeline opponents. The security company used the CLEAR database, which is only available to select entities like law enforcement and licensed private security companies, to dig up information on attorney Chad Nodland...
At the same time, the National Sheriffs'Association was building its own profiles and sharing them with TigerSwan. In one instance, a contractor for the sheriffs' group passed along a six-page backgrounder on LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, a prominent Dakota Access pipeline opponent and historian, to TigerSwan. The document included statements Allard made to the press, her public appearances, social media posts, and details about tax liens filed against her and her husband.
"Across the globe we know that thousands of groups have been spied on by government and private security firms that are serving the interests of the fossil fuel industry," 350.org chief executive May Boeve said in a Thursday statement in response to the latest reporting. "This represents an astonishing abuse of power and significant interference with the right to political freedom of thought and the right to protest."
\u201cIn Daily Intelligence Update PowerPoint presentations, they used \u201cIMINT\u201d \u2014 usually photos captured by drones and TigerSwan personnel riding in helicopters \u2014 to track what was happening in camps 5/ https://t.co/Bizoom17tS\u201d— Alleen Brown (@Alleen Brown) 1681402591
Wasté Win Young, a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a plaintiff in a class-action civil rights lawsuit against TigerSwan and local law enforcement, told The Intercept that for pipeline supporters, the surveillance "was an opportunity to help create a narrative against our tribe and our supporters."
Boeve contended that "ultimately, it is a means for those who hold power to preserve the status quo and prevent action on the climate crisis and necessary social change."
"We need to always be very clear that the industry knows what a risk the climate movement is," she told The Intercept. "They're going to keep using these kinds of strategies, but they'll think of other things as well."
Jayapal Applauds Biden for DACA Healthcare Expansion
While continuing to push Congress to establish a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, said Biden, "we need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve."
Apr 13, 2023
The Washington Democrat chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which released its 2023 Executive Action Agenda last month that included a call for the administration to "eliminate all eligibility barriers to health services under the Affordable Care Act for DACA recipients."
U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal was among the immigrant rights advocates who praised an announcement by the Biden administration on Thursday regarding a rule change that will allow immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children to obtain health coverage under the Medicaid and Affordable Care Act programs—a move that could benefit up to 580,000 people who are recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.
President Joe Biden announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will move to change the definition of people who have a "lawful presence" in the U.S. for the purposes of obtaining healthcare under the ACA and Medicaid—amending it to include DACA recipients.
The change is expected to be final "by the end of the month," said the president.
Jayapal called the proposal "a long overdue step toward justice."
\u201cHealth care is a human right, and DACA recipients deserve access to that care just like everyone else. Glad to see the Biden Administration move to provide coverage to them and take a long overdue step toward justice. https://t.co/bbuLOdmddG\u201d— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@Rep. Pramila Jayapal) 1681403156
The president emphasized that he is still pushing the U.S. Congress to establish a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants including DACA recipients, but said that in the meantime, "we need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve," referring to the name rights advocates use for people who benefit from the Obama-era program.
\u201cToday, my Administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for Dreamers, the thousands of young people brought to the U.S. as kids.\n\nWe\u2019re not done fighting for their pathway to citizenship, but we're getting them the opportunities they deserve in the meantime.\u201d— President Biden (@President Biden) 1681394687
Nearly half of undocumented immigrants lack health insurance, and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra noted Thursday that number includes about one-third of the 580,000 people who are currently enrolled in DACA.
"Today's rule would change that," said Becerra.
The national advocacy group Mi Familia Vota said the "expansion of critical healthcare programs to DACA recipients" was a positive step as advocates "work to create structural changes to fully include all immigrants."
\u201cMFV applauds the expansion of critical healthcare programs to DACA recipients. We must now work to create structural changes to fully include all immigrants. We look forward to continuing to work with the Biden administration to fix our immigration system. https://t.co/1WIsTYAzIi\u201d— Mi Familia Vota (@Mi Familia Vota) 1681408789
"While we continue fighting for a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, it's important to ensure they have access to the healthcare they deserve," said Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, president of Next Gen America. "This will improve the way of life of hundreds of thousands of people."
The new proposed rule comes nearly three years after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected former Republican President Donald Trump's attempt to dismantle the DACA program.
Republican plaintiffs won a case in Texas in 2021 in which they claimed former Democratic President Barack Obama acted unlawfully when he created the program without an act of Congress. The Biden administration appealed that ruling and a federal appeals court sent the case back the the lower court in October, but allowed current DACA recipients to renew their status and retain the work permits and deportation protections the program affords them.
'A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing': Experts Sound Alarm Over 5th Circuit Abortion Pill Ruling
"The court rightly found that some claims were filed too late," said one reproductive rights campaigner, "but that should not distract from the radical assault on the FDA's decisionmaking authority."
Apr 13, 2023
The judges also halted changes that allowed the pill to be prescribed up to 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of just seven.
A three-judge panel of the conservative-dominated 5th Circuit Court didn't allow a Texas judge's sweeping attack on abortion medication stand in full, but that was cold comfort to rights advocates and legal experts who said Thursday that the ruling poses a serious threat to reproductive freedoms nationwide.
In a 2-1 decision, the panel's Trump-appointed judges temporarily halted U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's attempt to invalidate the Food and Drug Administration's 2000 approval of mifepristone, noting the anti-abortion groups that sued the agency missed the six-year statute of limitations. (The two judges drew scorn for describing the question of whether the challenge fell outside the six-year window as "close.")
But the two judges— deploying arguments that experts slammed as "absolutely bonkers"—also gave a greenlight to the parts of Kacsmaryk's order that challenged later FDA decisions to expand access to the medication, including a 2021 policy change that allowed the pill to be distributed by mail.
"This decision is a wolf in sheep's clothing," Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement Thursday. "The appellate court order repeats serious errors in Judge Kascmaryk ruling. Again, it is wrong on the facts and the law, resulting in an unprecedented override of the FDA's scientific judgment."
"The court rightly found that some claims were filed too late," Northup added, "but that should not distract from the radical assault on the FDA's decisionmaking authority and the fact that it will wreak havoc on the provision of medication abortion if it stands."
As expected, the Biden Justice Department announced Thursday that it will be "seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court" in response to the 5th Circuit ruling.
"The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA to deny in part our request for a stay pending appeal," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement, pledging to "defend the FDA's scientific judgment and protect Americans' access to safe and effective reproductive care."
It's unclear how the U.S. Supreme Court, whose conservative supermajority ended the constitutional right to abortion last year, will approach the mifepristone case, which has potentially sweeping implications for reproductive freedom.
Slate court writer Mark Joseph Stern argued that the 5th Circuit ruling looks like "an effort to convince [Supreme Court Justices Brett] Kavanaugh and [Amy Coney] Barrett to preserve a chunk of Kacsmaryk's decision by pruning it and reframing it as a sensible, law-based compromise."
"But it isn't. It's insane," wrote Stern, who made the case that the FDA "has no obligation to impose" the 5th Circuit's orders "and doctors have no duty to follow them."
"We cannot allow MAGA judges to continue abusing their power and ignoring well-established science to carry out their anti-abortion agenda."
A plaintiff must prove they've been harmed or certainly will be harmed by a law or policy in order to have standing to challenge it in court. In Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, the plaintiffs—four doctors and four antiabortion groups—allege contrary to an abundance of evidence mifepristone is "unsafe" and has harmed patients as well as doctors who have prescribed the pill.
But as the Justice Department noted in its appeal of Kacsmaryk's order: "Plaintiffs do not prescribe mifepristone. Instead, they speculate that other doctors will prescribe mifepristone; that those doctors' patients will experience exceedingly rare serious adverse events; that those patients will then seek out plaintiffs—doctors who oppose mifepristone and abortion—for care; and that they will do so in sufficient numbers to burden plaintiffs' medical practices."
Citing precedent, the DOJ contended that such allegations of "possible future injury" are insufficient to establish standing because "threatened injury must be certainly impending to constitute injury in fact."
The 5th Circuit ultimately sided with the antiabortion groups on the question with reasoning that stunned attorneys.
\u201cIf this creates standing, then anyone who\u2019s ever taken time out of work to tweet about a government action has standing to challenge that government action. Calvinball bullshit from bad-faith actors who know that they\u2019re appealing to a lawless court that doesn\u2019t care\u201d— Joel Fleming (@Joel Fleming) 1681340124
\u201calso: does this mean all ER doctors have standing to challenge permissive gun laws? pretty sure gun violence is way more likely to lead to ER visits than mifepristone!\u201d— Leah Litman (@Leah Litman) 1681389280
Experts also sounded alarm over the 5th Circuit judges' defense of Kacsmaryk's reading of the Comstock Act, which has been described as "an 1873 Victorian-era law that targeted obscenity, contraception, and abortion materials sent through the mail."
"While nearly all of the Comstock Act has been held to be unconstitutional, the provisions regarding abortion-related material were never explicitly overturned—and Kacsmaryk's use of the act in his decision may revive a little-known provision from the 1990s that allows it to apply to telecommunications law," Alejandra Caraballo and Kelly Capatosto wrote for Wired on Wednesday. "This decision is a harbinger for a broader crackdown on abortion-related content on the internet."
\u201cThe 5th Circuit has now softly endorsed the Comstock Act. We need to understand that a full revival of Comstock provisions on abortion imperis free speech on the internet. \n\nhttps://t.co/hipHZR4xpR\u201d— Alejandra Caraballo (@Alejandra Caraballo) 1681391998
Christina Harvey, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, argued that the current, hugely consequential fight over mifepristone and the conflicting rulings it has generated is ultimately the fault of the U.S. Supreme Court, whose "decision to overturn Roe declared open season on our reproductive freedoms."
"It enabled an anti-abortion extremist judge to attempt to ban the sale of mifepristone," said Harvey. "It has now resulted in a federal appeals court substantially restricting access to a medication used in over half of abortions nationally as it considers the ban."
"If mifepristone is taken off the market, it will be the biggest blow to abortion access since Roe was overturned," Harvey continued. "We cannot allow MAGA judges to continue abusing their power and ignoring well-established science to carry out their anti-abortion agenda. To protect our reproductive freedoms, Congress should take steps to codify Roe and restore balance to the hyperpartisan Supreme Court that brought us to this devastating moment by expanding the court."
