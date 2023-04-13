To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Demand Justice
Contact: Email:,press@demandjustice.org

Amid Clarence Thomas Scandal, New Poll Shows 70% Support Ethics Investigation Into Supreme Court Justices

A new poll released Thursday by Demand Justice shows overwhelming public support for Congress conducting an investigation into allegations of ethical violations by Supreme Court justices. The survey comes as a new report by ProPublica today exposed a land deal involving GOP megadonor Harlan Crow that benefitted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thonas and his family. Thomas failed to disclose the deal as required by federal law.

The poll, conducted by Hart Research Associates, shows an investigation is supported by 70% of Americans and opposed by only 19%.

“This shady land deal amounts to a payoff of a sitting Supreme Court justice, plain and simple. Senate Democrats need to announce a thorough investigation into the details of Clarence Thomas’ ties to Harlan Crow, including calling witnesses to get to the bottom of their financial relationship and Thomas’ apparent lawbreaking,” said Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon. “Abe Fortas resigned under threat of impeachment for less, and while impeachment may not be possible here with Republicans in control of the House, Thomas needs to face real accountability for his likely illegal behavior. Polls show that if Senate Democrats act, the public will strongly support them.”


Demand Justice is a progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts by advocating for court reform and vigorously opposing extreme nominees.

