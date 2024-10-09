To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

350.org responds to Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida

FLORIDA

This evening, Hurricane Milton will touch down in Florida. The hurricane has mutated on a horrifying, unprecedented scale, stunning meteorologists and scientists and demonstrating one of the fastest intensifications on record. It comes only one week after Hurricane Helene devastated the southeastern U.S., including Florida.

Candice Fortin, 350.org US Campaigns Manager, responds:

“I grew up on the Gulf Coast of Florida, and I’ve had to fight the fossil fuel industry since I was a kid: BP’s offshore drilling wreaked havoc on our health and air. I watched their oil spill impacts for years. As I now wait to hear from friends in Hurricane Milton’s path and watch it stun even the scientists who have modeled the progression of climate change, I know that the fossil fuel executives and their government backers have even more blood on their hands. This is a climate emergency. Every time we repeat that, countless more lives have been lost or upended by the fossil fuel industry. How many more times will it take? We call on President Biden to use his executive power to declare a Climate Emergency so we can finally protect frontline communities like the one that raised me."

