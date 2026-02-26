Trump Administration's New Healthcare Plans Could Slap Families With $31,000 Deductibles

The Trump administration is proposing new regulations for healthcare plans purchased through Affordable Care Act exchanges that, on the surface, could offer patients lower monthly premiums.

However, the New York Times reported on Thursday that these plans would make up for the lower premiums by charging deductibles as high as $15,000 for individuals and $31,000 for families, meaning that people on these plans would have to pay significant up-front costs should they get sick before getting any benefit from having insurance.

For perspective, the Times noted that these deductibles would be "eight times the average for someone with job-based insurance."

Health experts who spoke with the Times were blunt about these plans' prospects for success.

"Nobody wants that product," Harvard health economist Amitabh Chandra said. "It’s going to be a really cheap product that nobody wants."

Dr. Joseph Betancourt, president of the Commonwealth Fund, told the Times that the plans being mulled by the administration would push greater assumption of risk onto patients and away from insurers.

"There's no doubt that we have an affordability crisis," he said. "As we move forward to shifting more of the burden to patients, there’s a chance to really exacerbate the crisis."

Katherine Hempstead, senior policy adviser for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told the Times that the cheaper Trump plans are "normalizing hardship, and... normalizing catastrophe" by creating a form of health insurance that offers even less coverage than the cheapest plans available on the exchanges.

The high-deductible plans are being pushed by Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz, who made headlines earlier this year by saying the goal of the Trump administration's healthcare policy was to have Americans be healthy enough so they could stay at work for at least an extra year before retiring.

"If we can get the average person... to work one more year in their whole lifetime, just stay in your workplace for one more year," Oz said during an interview on Fox Business, "that is worth about $3 trillion to the US GDP."

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is widely expected to seek the presidency in 2028, pounced on the report about the high-deductible plans.

"[Trump's] economic agenda is simple," Newsom wrote in a social media post, "force hard working families to pay more and give billionaires a tax break."

Johanna Maska, a former aide to President Barack Obama, expressed disbelief that this was Republicans' long-promised replacement plan for the ACA.

"A $31,000 deductible is unacceptable," she wrote. "This is the Republican long awaited plan? This is not healthcare that helps Americans."