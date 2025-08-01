To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
American Federation of Government Employees
Contact:

Tim Kauffman, tim.kauffman@afge.org

Trump's Attack on BLS is Outrageous and Irresponsible, Union Leader Says

President has called to fire head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics over publication of employment data.

American Federation of Government Employees National President Everett Kelley today issued the following statement:

“President Trump’s attack on the Bureau of Labor Statistics and his call to fire the long-time federal worker who leads the agency over today’s publication of employment data is outrageous and irresponsible.

“The civil servants at BLS are not political actors. They are professionals committed to producing accurate, independent data, regardless of who is in power. BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, who Trump now wants to fire, has worked in the federal government for more than two decades under multiple administrations.

“Presidents don’t get to blame career workers when their policies don’t deliver. That’s why America’s civil servants collect and report this data — to give the American people the truth, not to make sure the president looks good.

“AFGE stands with BLS workers and all federal employees who serve the American people with integrity.”

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union proudly representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers nationwide and overseas. Workers in virtually all functions of government at every federal agency depend upon AFGE for legal representation, legislative advocacy, technical expertise and informational services.

