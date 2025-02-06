To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Fossil Free Media
Cassidy DiPaola, cassidy@fossilfree.media

Trump Nominates Devon Energy Exec to Lead DOE's Fossil Energy Office

President Trump nominated Kyle Haustveit, an executive from Devon Energy, one of America's largest natural gas producers, to lead the Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy – the very office responsible for reviewing and approving liquefied natural gas export applications.

"This nomination represents a brazen attempt to hand control of America's energy export decisions directly to the fossil fuel industry. By nominating a gas industry executive to oversee LNG export approvals, President Trump is essentially just asking the fox to guard the henhouse. Devon Energy and other major gas producers stand to profit enormously from unrestricted LNG exports, even as the Department of Energy's own analysis shows these exports would increase domestic gas prices by over 30%.

The Office of Fossil Energy needs leadership that will carefully weigh the economic and environmental impacts of these export decisions on American communities - not an industry insider whose company has a direct financial stake in rubber-stamping every application. We call on the Senate to reject this nomination and demand a nominee who will prioritize American consumers over industry profits,” said Cassidy DiPaola, Communications Director for Fossil Free Media.

Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.

