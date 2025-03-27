To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact:

Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

The American People Are Fighting to Save Social Security

The following is a statement from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works, on news that the Trump administration is delaying and partly walking back plans to force millions of additional Americans into Social Security field offices:

"Americans arerightfully furious about the Trump administration making it harder for them to access their earned Social Security benefits. They are making their voices heard at townhalls and rallies across the country, and calling their members of Congress. Now, they've forced the White House to partly walk back a needless burden.

The Trump administration is now delaying plans to needlessly force millions of additional Americans into understaffed, overcrowded field offices for in-person verification. They are also exempting people applying for Medicare, Social Security disability benefits, and Supplemental Security Income from the requirements.

This is just a starting point. The damage the Trump administration is doing to Social Security remains immense. The White House needs to roll back all of these senseless burdens, cancel plans to close dozens of field offices, and fully staff the Social Security Administration instead of pushing out thousands of employees.

However, even this partial victory shows that when the American people fight for our Social Security, we can win. We are only going to get louder!"

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

