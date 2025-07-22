To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament
Contact:

Press Office: 07968 420859, Switchboard: 020 7700 2393

Starmer Come Clean! The British Public Deserve the Truth Over Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons

Parliamentary vote essential for transparency and democracy

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament calls on the British government to make a formal statement on the return of US nuclear weapons to Britain and allow for a transparent debate and vote in Parliament on any such a deployment.
 
It follows reports in the media that high priority US transport aircraft designated for nuclear cargo, was detected landing at RAF Lakenheath last week. This appears to have been a “one-way drop-off” of B61-12 nuclear bombs. This means US nuclear weapons are on British soil for the first time since 2008.
 
Despite the government's secrecy, evidence has gradually emerged that the base has been primed for a new US nuclear weapons mission. This includes the doubling of nuclear-capable F-35A squadrons to RAF Lakenheath, upgrades to the base's special weapons storage bunkers to hold the B61-12, and the building of a 'Surety dormitory' - accommodation for the additional personnel needed for such a nuclear weapons mission.
 
Earlier this year, CND uncovered declassified Ministry of Defence documents which give US Visiting Forces across Britain an exemption from British nuclear safety regulations. This exemption means that local councils will never be told about the presence of nuclear weapons at these bases – and are therefore not obliged to produce their own emergency plans for a radiological accident.
 
Successive British governments have tried to obstruct debate on this deployment, hiding behind so-called ‘national security’. However, these bombs won’t keep us safe. Instead, they increase the risk of nuclear war. This is because the B61-12 have been designed by the US specifically for use on the battlefield alongside conventional weapons. It puts British people on the nuclear frontline of Donald Trump’s global wars – without any protection.
 
Polling from May 2025 found that 61% of people in Britain don't want US nuclear weapons in Britain. This is just another shameful example of the government ramming through its agenda without any consultation with the public they are supposed to represent the wishes of.

Those opposed to this dangerous development are invited to join the monthly vigil at the main gate of RAF Lakenheath, scheduled for this Saturday, from 12 noon to 2pm. More details here.

CND Chair Tom Unterrainer said:

“CND has been calling on the government to come clean about the return of US nuclear weapons to Britain since 2022 - with more evidence proving that RAF Lakenheath is being primed for such a mission gradually uncovered ever since.
It is completely inappropriate for the public to be finding out about such a major escalation in nuclear dangers via reports in British newspapers and the assessments of security experts. Starmer must make a public statement about this major change in Britain's security arrangements and allow for a transparent and democratic debate on this to be held in Parliament. Enough of the gaslighting and hiding behind national security - the public deserve the truth!”

CND campaigns non-violently to rid the world of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction and to create genuine security for future generations. CND opposes all nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction: their development, manufacture, testing, deployment and use or threatened use by any country.