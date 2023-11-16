To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Santos Must Be Expelled in Light of Damning Ethics Report

Today, the House Ethics Committee released a report revealing that they discovered substantial evidence that Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) has committed multiple crimes and ethics violations. Although Santos has announced he will not seek reelection, he has not yet stepped down as a member of Congress.

Lisa Gilbert, the executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-leader of the Not Above the Law coalition, issued the following statement in response:

“George Santos should have been expelled from the House long before today’s report — but the findings of the House Ethics Committee make it absolutely imperative that members vote to expel him as soon as possible.

“In addition to lying to voters and constituents about basic elements of his resume and being indicted on 23 federal criminal counts, today’s report reveals his gross misuse of campaign funds on Botox, OnlyFans, personal vacations, and more.

“It would be an unforgivable disservice to his constituents and the dignity of his office for members not to immediately move to expel him.”

