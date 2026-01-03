To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact:

Valentina Stackl, valentina@oilchange.org

Response to U.S. military strikes in Venezuela: a fossil-fueled act of war

In response to U.S. military strikes in Venezuela, Elizabeth Bast, Executive Director, Oil Change International, said:

“President Trump’s launch of large‑scale military strikes in Venezuela, including the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, is a flagrant act of war and violation of international law. This reckless aggression is part of a shameful pattern of U.S. imperialism in Latin America, where military power secures economic interests, in particular fossil fuels and critical resources.

“The Trump administration justifies hostility toward Venezuela with accusations of drug running and authoritarianism — but this escalation follows a historic playbook: undermine leftist governments, create instability, and clear the path for extractive companies to profit. The most powerful multinational fossil fuel corporations stand to benefit from these aggressions, and U.S. oil and gas companies are poised to exploit the chaos and carve up one of the world's most oil-rich territories.

“This act defies the U.S. constitution’s delegation of Congress’ war making authority and disregards international rules that prevent acts of war without debate or authorization. The U.S. must stop treating Latin America as a resource colony. The Venezuelan people, not U.S. oil executives, must shape their country’s future.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

(202) 518-9029
www.priceofoil.org
Press Page