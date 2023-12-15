December, 15 2023, 05:06pm EDT
Cory Gunkel, cgunkel@oceana.org
Megan Jordan, mjordan@oceana.org
President Biden’s Five-Year Plan Finalized, Continues Offshore Drilling in Gulf of Mexico
Final plan includes three proposed lease sales and does not expand the footprint of existing drilling
The Department of Interior finalized President Biden’s Five-Year Plan for offshore oil and gas leasing today following the conclusion of a Congressional review period. The plan continues leasing in the Gulf of Mexico but does not expand leasing into new waters. The first lease sale in the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program for 2024-2029 is scheduled to be held in 2025, with two more to follow in 2027 and 2029, respectively. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, signed off on the plan after the review period.
Oceana Vice President for the United States, Beth Lowell, called on the Biden administration to permanently protect our coasts from offshore drilling after the announcement:
“Offshore oil and gas drilling is not only dirty and dangerous, but it also supercharges the existing climate crisis. This Five-Year Plan started with President Trump proposing to open nearly all U.S. waters to offshore oil drilling and ends with President Biden’s final plan that is the smallest to date. The footprint of offshore drilling was not expanded, but the dangerous cycle of drilling and spilling must end.
While the Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic and Eastern Gulf of Mexico were not included in this program, these areas will be at risk again when it is time for a new plan. President Biden can permanently protect areas in the Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, and Eastern Gulf of Mexico from the threats of future offshore drilling — expanding upon President Trump’s 10-year withdrawal of federal waters from the coast of North Carolina through the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, and President Biden’s earlier protections in the Beaufort Sea this year. Protecting our coasts from offshore oil and gas drilling will safeguard the communities, people, and businesses that rely on a healthy ocean. Forever shielding these areas from the devastation of oil and gas drilling would be an admirable, tangible, and necessary step forward in our climb toward a clean energy future while protecting our oceans and coasts.”
The Five-Year Plan process began in 2018 under President Trump, who proposed 47 offshore drilling lease sales. The plan was cut down to 11 proposed sales in 2022 under President Biden, who ultimately trimmed it down to three lease sales in the final program – the lowest number of leases ever offered in a Five-Year Plan.
A 2021 analysis by Oceana found that protecting all unleased federal waters from offshore drilling in the United States could prevent over 19 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions. That is the equivalent of taking every car in the nation off the road for 15 years. Ending new leasing could have also prevented more than $720 billion in damage to people, property, and the environment. The three new approved leases would add to the more than 2,000 leases the oil industry already holds, according to a recent Oceana report. That totals more than 11 million acres of ocean, with 75% of those acres currently sitting unused.
For more information about Oceana’s campaign to stop the expansion of offshore drilling in the United States, please click here.
Oceana is the largest international ocean conservation and advocacy organization. Oceana works to protect and restore the world's oceans through targeted policy campaigns.
Giuliani Ordered to Pay $148 Million to Defamed Georgia Election Workers
"Today's verdict not only vindicates Freeman and Moss but also serves as a reminder that we must protect the unsung heroes of democracy—our dedicated poll workers," said the head of one watchdog.
Dec 15, 2023
News
In August, Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
found Giuliani liable for defaming Freeman and Moss, and tasked a jury with determining monetary damages for the women, who endured death threats and harassment from Trump supporters.
Christina Harvey, executive director at the government corruption watchdog Stand Up America, said that "today's verdict not only vindicates Freeman and Moss but also serves as a reminder that we must protect the unsung heroes of democracy—our dedicated poll workers."
Giuliani vowed to appeal the decision.
A Washington, D.C. jury on Friday ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay $148 million for falsely accusing two former Georgia election workers of engaging in a non-existent conspiracy to "steal" the 2020 U.S. presidential election from then-President Donald Trump.
After deliberating for roughly 10 hours over two days, the jury sided with Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, whom the former New York City mayor and Trump attorney accused of taking part in a fake ballot harvesting scheme while they worked as election officials in Fulton County, Georgia.
Giuliani accused the women of "surreptitiously passing around USB ports as if they are vials of heroin or cocaine" while they tallied ballots. In reality, the surveillance footage reviewed by Giuliani that informed his baseless claim showed Freeman handing Moss a ginger mint.
In August, Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
found Giuliani liable for defaming Freeman and Moss, and tasked a jury with determining monetary damages for the women, who endured death threats and harassment from Trump supporters.
"Today's a good day," Freeman said outside the courthouse after the decision was announced, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "A jury stood witness to what Rudy Giuliani did to me and my daughter, and held him accountable."
"I can never move back into the house that I called home. I will always have to be careful about where I go and who I choose to share my name with," Freeman continued. "I miss my home. I miss my neighbors. And I miss my name."
"Rudy Giuliani was not the only one who spread lies about us, and others must be held accountable, too," she added. "But that is tomorrow's work."
Moss said, "We hope no one ever has to fight so hard just to get your name back."
Christina Harvey, executive director at the government corruption watchdog Stand Up America, said that "today's verdict not only vindicates Freeman and Moss but also serves as a reminder that we must protect the unsung heroes of democracy—our dedicated poll workers."
"Sadly, 1 in 6 local election workers has faced threats while carrying out their duties, reflecting the country's increasingly hostile political landscape," Harvey added. "Working the polls shouldn't mean putting your safety or reputation at risk. Congress should do more to protect poll workers, and that starts with including robust election infrastructure funding in the upcoming appropriations package."
Giuliani vowed to appeal the decision.
"The absurdity of the number merely underscores the absurdity of the entire proceeding, where I've not been allowed to offer one single piece of evidence in defense, which I have a lot," he said outside the courthouse. "I am quite confident when this case gets before a fair tribunal, it'll be reversed so quickly it will make your head spin."
Giuliani, Trump—who is the GOP's 2024 presidential front-runner—and others face felony criminal charges in Fulton County for trying to steal the 2020 presidential election.
In July, an attorney discipline panel ruled that Giuliani has "forfeited his right to practice law" and should be disbarred in Washington, D.C. for leading Trump's legal team as it tried to overturn the election results.
'Unacceptable': US Homelessness Hits Record High
"Without significant and sustained federal investments to make housing affordable for people with the lowest incomes, the affordable housing and homelessness crises in this country will only continue to worsen," warned one campaigner.
Dec 15, 2023
News
While progressive lawmakers have introduced federal legislation to help tackle the issue—from Congresswoman Cori Bush's (D-Mo.) Unhoused Bill of Rights to the Housing is a Human Right Act led by Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Grace Meng (D-N.Y.)—such measures are unlikely to advance with a GOP-controlled House and divided Senate.
The number of people in shelters, temporary housing, and unsheltered settings across the United States set a new record this year, "largely due to a sharp rise in the number of people who became homeless for the first time."
That's a key takeaway from an annual report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
On a single night in January 2023, "roughly 653,100 people—or about 20 of every 10,000 people in the United States—were experiencing homelessness," with about 60% in shelters and the remaining 40% unsheltered, according to HUD. That's a 12% increase from 2022 and the highest number of unhoused people since reporting began in 2007.
"We must address the main driver of homelessness and housing instability—the gap between low incomes and rent costs."
Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness—the federal agency behind President Joe Biden's plan from last year to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025—toldThe Associated Press that extra assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic "held off the rise in homelessness that we are now seeing."
Research and advocacy groups responded to the HUD report by also highlighting the positive impacts of federal pandemic-era relief including emergency rental aid, a national moratorium on evictions for nonpayment, and the expanded child tax credit.
"The historic resources and protections provided during the pandemic kept millions of renters stably housed, and the success of these resources is shown by the decrease in homelessness over that same period," said National Low-Income Housing Coalition president and CEO Diane Yentel. "Just as these emergency resources were depleted and pandemic-era renter protections expired, however, renters reentered a brutal housing market, with skyrocketing rents and high inflation."
"Eviction filing rates have now reached or surpassed pre-pandemic averages in many communities, resulting in increased homelessness," she noted. "Without significant and sustained federal investments to make housing affordable for people with the lowest incomes, the affordable housing and homelessness crises in this country will only continue to worsen."
Olivet said that "while numerous factors drive homelessness, the most significant causes are the shortage of affordable homes and the high cost of housing that have left many Americans living paycheck to paycheck and one crisis away from homelessness."
National Alliance to End Homelessness CEO Ann Oliva called for funding "urgent and overdue investments in affordable housing and rental assistance to keep people housed, as well as in proven housing and supportive service models that rapidly reconnect people experiencing homelessness with permanent housing."
Peggy Bailey, vice president for housing and income security at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, also stressed the need for a funding boost, saying that "we have the tools to ensure everyone has a safe, stable place to live, but we've failed to invest in them."
"Homelessness is unacceptable," Bailey declared. "We must address the main driver of homelessness and housing instability—the gap between low incomes and rent costs. That means expanding rental assistance for all people with the lowest incomes."
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge similarly said Friday that "homelessness is solvable and should not exist in the United States."
"From day one, this administration has put forth a comprehensive plan to tackle homelessness and we've acted aggressively and in conjunction with our federal, state, and local partners to address this challenge," she continued. "We've made positive strides, but there is still more work to be done. This data underscores the urgent need for support for proven solutions and strategies that help people quickly exit homelessness and that prevent homelessness in the first place."
Academics and advocates have long criticized the department's approach, which relies on reporting from a single night each January. Samuel Carlson, manager of research and outreach at the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, toldThe Washington Post last year that "the HUD data is just catching a fraction of the people."
For that night in January, HUD found that roughly 186,100 people who reported experiencing homelessness, or over a quarter, were part of a family with children, a 16% increase from last year. Additionally, more than 1 in 5 people were age 55 or older, 35,574 were veterans, and 31% "reported having experienced chronic patterns of homelessness."
"People who identify as Black, African American, or African, as well as Indigenous people (including Native Americans and Pacific Islanders), continue to be overrepresented among the population experiencing homelessness," the report notes. "People who identify as Asian or Asian American experienced the greatest percentage increase among all people experiencing homelessness," while the largest numerical increase "was among people who identify as Hispanic or Latin(a)(o)(x)."
The report adds that over half "were in four states: California (28% of all people experiencing homelessness in the U.S, or 181,399 people); New York (16% or 103,200 people); Florida (5% or 30,756 people); and Washington (4% or 28,036 people)."
While progressive lawmakers have introduced federal legislation to help tackle the issue—from Congresswoman Cori Bush's (D-Mo.) Unhoused Bill of Rights to the Housing is a Human Right Act led by Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Grace Meng (D-N.Y.)—such measures are unlikely to advance with a GOP-controlled House and divided Senate.
