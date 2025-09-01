September, 01 2025, 10:03am EDT
For Immediate Release
Emily McCloskey, emily@patrioticmillionaires.org
Patriotic Millionaires Group Launches 'Flood the Red Zone: Save America' Campaign Demanding 'a Working Class Tax Cut Paid for by Millionaires.'
During a ten-week “First 45 Tax-Free” ad blitz, millionaire members will take their message directly to working class voters at fairs and festivals across deep red southeastern NC.
Whiteville, North Carolina
Today, Patriotic Millionaires launched “Flood the Red Zone: Save America,” a major new paid media campaign targeting working class voters in North Carolina. The state will be home to some of the most consequential elections in the nation for both the 2026 and 2028 elections. “Flood the Red Zone: Save America” will run from Labor Day to Veterans Day, and will center on a demand for a working class tax cut paid for by millionaires, like the organization’s own members.
“Every politician in America says they support working people. We say ‘prove it,’” said Patriotic Millionaires Board Chair Morris Pearl, a former BlackRock executive.
Check out the ad below:
“Like Donald Trump, I’m a Wharton graduate. But unlike Donald Trump, I can do math,” said Patriotic Millionaires Founder and President Erica Payne, a native of the Tar Heel State. “Trump’s tax bill taxes working people into poverty and gives huge tax cuts to millionaires. We demand the opposite. Raise taxes on millionaires and billionaires like our members, and use the money to fund a ‘cost of living’ tax cut for working people.”
Over the course of a ten-week blitz, Patriotic Millionaires will blanket fairs and festivals and talk directly to working class voters in deep red areas across North Carolina, the most pivotal political state in the nation. Specifically, members will advocate for a cost of living tax exemption, the first element of the group’s legislative platform The MONEY Agenda: America 250.
“These are the most powerful voters in the entire country. Every single politician in America wants the working class vote, and they will be the ones to decide if we take the final step into a fascist plutocracy, or if we turn the corner and begin to rebuild the greatest capitalist democracy in the world,” said Payne.
The group is demanding an immediate “cost of living” exemption equal to the median cost of living for a single adult with no children ($45,700*) that will shift the tax burden to taxpayers like their members and to those with incomes over $1 million.
“We have reached a breaking point in American democracy, and it is up to working people to demand their elected officials put them—not corporations, special interests, and ultra-wealthy donors—first,” said Pearl. “For decades, both political parties have sought working peoples’ votes but have failed to deliver real changes that result in tangible results and economic relief to them. Enough is enough. A society this unequal cannot stand for long. We know there is a simple solution that can be implemented now: a working class tax cut paid for by millionaires.”
The initiative’s name, “Flood the Red Zone: Save America,” refers to the “red zone” in football where tough games are won or lost. In politics, the Red Zone is where the most important voters in the country are: the members of the working class who have decided the last four presidential elections.
“Donald Trump signaled to working people he was on their side, and then immediately sold them out to his wealthy friends and donors. If he was serious about improving the lives of the people who voted him into office, he would have demanded his ‘beautiful budget’ included tax hikes on people like me,” said Patriotic Millionaires Vice-Chair Stephen Prince, the founder of Card Market, Inc. “The real question here is for America’s millionaires and billionaires: We are at a moment when the federal government actually taxes working Americans into poverty. Are you willing to pay a little bit more on your income so that working Americans can get by? For the sake of our democracy and our economy, I sure hope the answer is YES!”
As members of Congress prepare to head back to Washington for the September legislative session, Patriotic Millionaires will attend several fairs and festivals throughout the months of September, October, and November. At each event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with members of Patriotic Millionaires about the state of our economy and to empower to demand economic change and relief from their elected officials. The Patriotic Millionaires will be at the following events:
- Saturday, September 6th, the N.C. Honey Festival in Columbus Co.
- Saturday, September 13th, the 55th Annual Coharie Indian Cultural Pow Wow in Sampson Co.
- Saturday, September 20th, the Dublin Peanut Festival in Bladen Co.
- Saturday, October 4th, Pine Tree Fest in Columbus Co.
- Saturday, October 11th, the Clinton Square Fair & BBQ Cook-Off 2025 in Sampson Co.
- Saturday, October 18th, Autumn Festival in Pender Co.
- Saturday, October 25th, the N.C. Yam Festival in Columbus Co.
- Saturday, November 1st, N.C. Pecan Festival in Columbus Co.
- Saturday, November 8th, 25th Anniversary Festival Latino, in New Hanover Co.
To learn more about the "Flood the Red Zone" campaign, please contact Jacob Brooks, Director of Patriotic Millionaires' Great Economy Project, at jbrooks@patrioticmillionaires.org.
To learn more about Patriotic Millionaires or for interview requests with our millionaire members, please contact Emily McCloskey, Patriotic Millionaires' Deputy Communications Director, at emily@patrioticmillionaires.org.
*The median annual “cost of living” for a single adult with no children is $45,700. Source: Amy K. Glasmeier, “Living Wage Calculator,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 2025. Accessed on April 29, 2025 from https://livingwage.mit.edu/.
The Patriotic Millionaires is a group of high-net worth Americans who share a profound concern about the destabilizing level of inequality in America. Our work centers on the two things that matter most in a capitalist democracy: power and money. Our goal is to ensure that the country's political economy is structured to meet the needs of regular Americans, rather than just millionaires. We focus on three "first" principles: a highly progressive tax system, a livable minimum wage, and equal political representation for all citizens.(202) 446-0489
'Endangering Every American's Health': 9 Former CDC Chiefs Sound Alarm on RFK Jr.
Their "astonishing, powerful op-ed," said one professor, "drives home what we are losing and what's already been lost."
Sep 01, 2025
News
"Just an astonishing, powerful op-ed that drives home what we are losing and what's already been lost," said University of Michigan Law School professor Leah Litman. "We are so incredibly fortunate to live with the advances [of] modern medicine and health science. Destroying and stymying it is just unforgivable."
Nearly every living former director or acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the past half-century took to the pages of The New York Times on Monday to jointly argue that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "is endangering every American's health."
"Collectively, we spent more than 100 years working at the CDC, the world's preeminent public health agency. We served under multiple Republican and Democratic administrations," Drs. William Foege, William Roper, David Satcher, Jeffrey Koplan, Richard Besser, Tom Frieden, Anne Schuchat, Rochelle Walensky, and Mandy Cohen highlighted.
What RFK Jr. "has done to the CDC and to our nation's public health system over the past several months—culminating in his decision to fire Dr. Susan Monarez as CDC director days ago—is unlike anything we have ever seen at the agency, and unlike anything our country has ever experienced," the nine former agency leaders wrote.
Known for spreading misinformation about vaccines and a series of scandals, Kennedy was a controversial figure long before President Donald Trump chose him to lead HHS—a decision that Senate Republicans affirmed in February. However, in the wake of Monarez's ouster, fresh calls for him to resign or be fired have mounted.
This is powerful. Nine former CDC leaders just came together to defend SCIENCE.Maybe it’s time we LISTEN TO THEM—not the loud voices spreading MISINFORMATION.Science saves lives. Lies cost themwww.nytimes.com/2025/09/01/o...
[image or embed]
— Krutika Kuppalli, MD FIDSA (@krutikakuppalli.bsky.social) September 1, 2025 at 10:35 AM
As the ex-directors detailed:
Secretary Kennedy has fired thousands of federal health workers and severely weakened programs designed to protect Americans from cancer, heart attacks, strokes, lead poisoning, injury, violence, and more. Amid the largest measles outbreak in the United States in a generation, he's focused on unproven "treatments" while downplaying vaccines. He canceled investments in promising medical research that will leave us ill-prepared for future health emergencies. He replaced experts on federal health advisory committees with unqualified individuals who share his dangerous and unscientific views. He announced the end of US support for global vaccination programs that protect millions of children and keep Americans safe, citing flawed research and making inaccurate statements. And he championed federal legislation that will cause millions of people with health insurance through Medicaid to lose their coverage. Firing Dr. Monarez—which led to the resignations of top CDC officials—adds considerable fuel to this raging fire.
Monarez was nominated by Trump, and was confirmed by Senate Republicans in late July. As the op-ed authors noted, she was forced out by RFK Jr. just weeks later, after she reportedly refused "to rubber-stamp his dangerous and unfounded vaccine recommendations or heed his demand to fire senior CDC staff members."
"These are not typical requests from a health secretary to a CDC director," they wrote. "Not even close. None of us would have agreed to the secretary's demands, and we applaud Dr. Monarez for standing up for the agency and the health of our communities."
After Monarez's exit, Trump tapped Jim O'Neill, an RFK Jr. aide and biotech investor, as the CDC's interim director. Critics including Robert Steinbrook, director of Public Citizen's health research group, warn that "unlike Susan Monarez, O'Neill is likely to rubber-stamp dangerous vaccine recommendations from HHS Secretary Kennedy's handpicked appointees to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and obey orders to fire CDC public health experts with scientific integrity."
The agency's former directors didn't address O'Neill, but they wrote: "To those on the CDC staff who continue to perform their jobs heroically in the face of the excruciating circumstances, we offer our sincere thanks and appreciation. Their ongoing dedication is a model for all of us. But it's clear that the agency is hurting badly."
"We have a message for the rest of the nation as well: This is a time to rally to protect the health of every American," they continued. The experts called on Congress to "exercise its oversight authority over HHS," and state and local governments to "fill funding gaps where they can." They also urged philanthropy, the private sector, medical groups, and physicians to boost investments, "continue to stand up for science and truth," and support patients "with sound guidance and empathy."
Doctors, researchers, journalists, and others called their "must-read" piece "extraordinary" and "important."
'Brazenly Anti-Worker': Labor Day Reports Highlight Trump Attacks on Unions
"This is a government that is by, and for, the CEOs and billionaires," said AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler.
Sep 01, 2025
News
NPR published its own Labor Day report that zeroed in on how the president is "decimating" federal employee unions by issuing March and August executive orders stripping them of the power to collectively bargain for better working conditions.
Although US President Donald Trump's administration likes to boast that he puts "American workers first," several news reports published on Monday document the president's attacks on the rights of working people and labor unions.
As longtime labor reporter Steven Greenhouse explained in The Guardian, Trump throughout his second term has "taken dozens of actions that hurt workers, often by cutting their pay or making their jobs more dangerous."
Among other things, Greenhouse cited Trump's decision to halt a regulation intended to protect coal miners from lung disease, as well as his decision to strip a million federal workers of their collective bargaining rights.
Liz Shuler, president of the AFL-CIO, told Greenhouse that Trump's actions amount to a "big betrayal" of his promises to look out for US workers during the 2024 presidential campaign.
"His attacks on unions are coming fast and furious," she said. "He talks a good game of being for working people, but he's doing the absolute opposite. This is a government that is by, and for, the CEOs and billionaires."
Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute, similarly told Greenhouse that Trump has been "absolutely, brazenly anti-worker," and she cited him ripping away an increase in the minimum wage for federal contractors that had been enacted by former President Joe Biden as a prime example.
"The minimum wage is incredibly popular," she said. "He just took away the minimum wage from hundreds of thousands of workers. That blew my mind."
So far, nine federal agencies have canceled their union contracts as a result of the orders, which are based on a provision in federal law that gives the president the power to terminate collective bargaining at agencies that are primarily involved with national security.
The Trump administration has embraced a maximalist interpretation of this power and has demanded the end of collective bargaining at departments that aren't primarily known as national security agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Weather Service.
However, Trump's attacks on organized labor haven't completely intimidated government workers from joining unions. As the Los Angeles Times reported, the Trump administration's cuts to the National Park Service earlier this year inspired hundreds of workers at the California-based Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon national parks to unionize.
Although labor organizers had been trying unsuccessfully for years to get park workers to sign on, that changed when the Trump administration took a hatchet to parks' budgets and enacted mass layoffs.
"More than 97% of employees at Yosemite and Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks who cast ballots voted to unionize, with results certified last week," wrote the Los Angeles Times. "More than 600 staffers—including interpretive park rangers, biologists, firefighters, and fee collectors—are now represented by the National Federation of Federal Employees."
Even so, many workers who succeed in forming unions may no longer get their grievances heard given the state of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
As documented by Timothy Noah in The New Republic, the NLRB is now "hanging by a thread" in the wake of a court ruling that declared the board's structure to be unconstitutional because it barred the president from being able to fire NLRB administrative judges at will.
"The ruling doesn't shut down the NLRB entirely because it applies only to cases in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, where the 5th Circuit has jurisdiction," Noah explained. "But Jennifer Abruzzo, who was President Joe Biden's NLRB general counsel, told me that the decision will 'open the floodgates for employers to forum-shop and seek to get injunctions' in those three states."
Noah noted that this lawsuit was brought in part by SpaceX owner and one-time Trump ally Elon Musk, and he accused the Trump NLRB of waging a "half-hearted" fight against Musk's attack on workers' rights.
Thanks to Trump and Musk's actions, Noah concluded, American oligarchs "can toast the NLRB's imminent destruction."
Trump Voter ID Threat Condemned as 'Unconstitutional'
"The Constitution gives this authority to the states and Congress, not you!" said the head of Democracy Defenders Fund, threatening a lawsuit.
Sep 01, 2025
News
US President Donald Trump continued his "authoritarian takeover of our election system" over the weekend, threatening an executive order requiring every voter to present identification, which experts swiftly denounced as clearly "unconstitutional."
"We at Democracy Defenders Fund immediately sued you and got an injunction on your first voting EO," he noted. "We will do the same here if you try it again. The Constitution gives this authority to the states and Congress, not you!"
"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late Saturday. "I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!!"
Less than two weeks ago, Trump declared on the platform that "I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we're at it, Highly 'Inaccurate,' Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES." He claimed, without evidence, that voting by mail leads to "MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD," and promised to take executive action ahead of the 2026 midterms.
Those posts came as battles over his March executive order (EO), "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections," are playing out in federal court. The measure was largely blocked by multiple district judges, but the president is appealing.
Trump's voter ID post provoked a new threat of legal action to stop his unconstitutional attacks on the nation's election system.
"Go ahead, make my day Mr. Trump," said Norm Eisen, who co-founded Democracy Defenders Fund and served as White House special counsel for ethics and government reform during the Obama administration.
"We at Democracy Defenders Fund immediately sued you and got an injunction on your first voting EO," he noted. "We will do the same here if you try it again. The Constitution gives this authority to the states and Congress, not you!"
In addition to pointing out that Trump is "an absentee voter himself," Democracy Docket explained Sunday that "the US Constitution gives the states the primary authority to regulate elections, while empowering Congress to 'at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.' The Framers never considered authorizing the president to oversee elections."
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures: "Thirty-six states have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls. The remaining 14 states and Washington, DC use other methods to verify the identity of voters."
Those laws already prevent Americans from participating in elections, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.
"Overly burdensome photo ID requirements block millions of eligible American citizens from voting," the center's voter ID webpage says. "As many as 11% of eligible voters do not have the kind of ID that is required by states with strict ID requirements, and that percentage is even higher among seniors, minorities, people with disabilities, low-income voters, and students."
