Darcey Rakestraw, darcey@2050strategies.com
Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org
Medicare Advantage Opens “AI Can of Worms” for Patients
Members of Congress, Advocates Voice Concerns Over Use of Technology to Pad Profits in Health Care
Medicare Advantage’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) to deny needed health care to seniors and people with disabilities raises red flags that regulators must continue to address, said Public Citizen today in response to a letter sent by members of Congress to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) urging action.
“Medicare Advantage opens an AI can of worms for patients that will be hard to address without stringent regulations,” said Eagan Kemp, health care policy advocate at Public Citizen. “We applaud the members of Congress who are demanding oversight of this technology that is being used and abused to buttress profits through privatized Medicare Advantage plans.”
In a letter spearheaded by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) more than 50 members of Congress expressed concerns about privatized Medicare plans’ use of artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic software in prior authorization to guide coverage decisions. “Plans continue to use AI tools to erroneously deny care and contradict provider assessment findings,” noted the letter. “We believe more detailed guidance is needed to protect access to care for Medicare beneficiaries and improve clarity for providers.”
The letter urges CMS to clarify the specific elements that must be contained in prior authorization denial notices and establish an approval process to review AI and algorithmic tools, among other guardrails concerning the use of the technology.
In response to the Biden administration’s Executive Action on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which included a number of directives for agencies dealing with health care, earlier this year Public Citizen urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that AI is robustly regulated in order to put patients before profits.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
ICC Orders Arrest of Russian Officials Accused of Directing Attacks on Civilians
"These ICC warrants mark another crucial step towards justice," said Amnesty International's Ukraine director. "Their issuance helps rebuild trust in international law and the institutions that uphold it."
The International Criminal Court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov for allegedly ordering attacks on civilians during the ongoing invasion and occupation of Ukraine.
The ICC announced that its Pre-Trial Chamber II issued the warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for the alleged war crimes of "directing attacks at civilian objects" and "causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects," as well as the crime against humanity of "inhumane acts."
"Pre-Trial Chamber II considered that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects bear responsibility for missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against the Ukrainian electric infrastructure from at least October 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023," the court said. "During this time frame, a large number of strikes against numerous electric power plants and substations were carried out by the Russian armed forces in multiple locations in Ukraine."
The warrants were issued in response to an application by ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, under whose tenure the tribunal has also ordered the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for allegedly abducting Ukrainian children and transporting them to Russia.
"Today's decision reflects my office's continued commitment to give meaningful effect to the protection that the law provides to civilians and protected objects," Khan said in a statement. "As reflected in the decision of the chamber, one of the core objectives of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians in armed conflicts."
"All those engaged in such conflicts must follow the baseline rules of conduct reflected in international humanitarian law," he continued. "This law provides protection to all, and gives equal value to all lives. This is the starting point, the foundational principle that guides our work at the International Criminal Court."
"As I have repeatedly emphasized, no individual, anywhere in the world, should feel they can act with impunity," Khan added. "And no person, anywhere in the world, should feel they are deserving of less protection than others."
While Russia's Security Council dismissed the warrants as "just shooting the breeze," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applauded the ICC's move.
"Every criminal involved in the planning and execution of these strikes must know that justice will be served," he said. "And we do hope to see them behind bars."
Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty establishing the ICC.
Nor is the United States, which welcomed the warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov—even as the Biden administration condemns Khan's effort to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes including extermination and forced starvation committed during the ongoing assault on Gaza. Khan is also seeking to arrest three leaders of Hamas, which led the October 7 attack on Israel, for alleged extermination, rape, and other crimes.
Although Israel is also not an ICC member state, the court's jurisdiction expands to Palestine. Israel's conduct in Gaza is also the subject of an International Court of Justice genocide case brought by South Africa.
While the Biden administration supports the ICC's prosecution of Russian leaders, the Pentagon has helped shield them from ICC accountability, fearing such a reckoning could set a precedent allowing the tribunal to prosecute Americans for alleged war crimes committed in the numerous countries the U.S. has invaded, occupied, or bombed in recent years.
Human rights defenders welcomed the warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov, which Human Rights Watch said "signal that no one, no matter how high their rank, can escape justice for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine."
"It gives hope to victims of Russia's aggression against Ukraine that those responsible will be held accountable."
Amnesty International Ukraine director Veronika Velch said in a statement, "As Russia continues to conduct missile strikes that are crippling Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure, the ICC has once again displayed its willingness to bring the most senior alleged perpetrators to justice."
"These ICC warrants mark another crucial step towards justice. Their issuance helps rebuild trust in international law and the institutions that uphold it," she continued. "It gives hope to victims of Russia's aggression against Ukraine that those responsible will be held accountable, no matter how high ranking. We will work to ensure that all those indicted by the ICC are arrested as soon as possible and that justice is done and is victim-focused."
"The ICC's arrest warrants rely on states carrying them out," Velch stressed. "Therefore, the international community must increase its efforts to ensure that—along with other Russian officials and military commanders sought by the ICC for trial including Vladimir Putin—Mr. Shoigu and Mr. Gerasimov are immediately arrested and surrendered to the ICC if they leave Russia."
'Pivotal Moment': US Surgeon General Declares Gun Violence a Public Health Crisis
"To protect the health and well-being of Americans, especially our children, we must now act with the clarity, courage, and urgency that this moment demands," the surgeon general said.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a Surgeon General's Advisory on firearm violence on Tuesday, calling it a "public health crisis."
The advisory marks the first time that the nation's leading physician has published a warning on gun violence, which now joins the ranks of tobacco, skin cancer, and opioids as the subject of a surgeon general's publication.
"Firearm violence is a public health crisis," Murthy said in a video message announcing the report. "Our failure to address it is a moral crisis. To protect the health and well-being of Americans, especially our children, we must now act with the clarity, courage, and urgency that this moment demands."
The report comes after gun violence deaths in the U.S. reached their highest level in 30 years in 2021. According to the report, 54% of U.S. adults have either experienced a firearm-related incident directly or have a family member who has. Of those impacted, 21% were threatened with a firearm; 19% lost a family member to guns, including by suicide; 17% saw someone being shot; 4% used a gun to defend themselves; and 4% were injured by one.
Gun violence has been especially devastating for children. As of 2020, firearm injury overtook car accidents, cancer, drug overdoses, and poisoning as the leading cause of death for young people ages 1 to 19.
The U.S. stands out among similar nations for its level of gun violence. In 2015, the U.S. had 11.4 times the rate of gun-related deaths compared with 28 other high-income countries, and more than 90% of the children who died due to gun violence in those countries died in the U.S.
"I know it's been polarizing and I know it's been politicized, but if we can see it as a public health issue, we can come together and implement a public health solution."
While mass shootings grab headline attention and are on the rise, they only account for around 1% of gun-related deaths. The rise in gun-related deaths is in large part fueled by an increase in gun homicides over the past 10 years and gun suicides over the past 20. Still, mass-shootings take a disproportionate toll on the nation's mental health, with more than three quarters of U.S. adults reporting stress due to worries about experiencing one.
"Our children should not have to live in fear that they are going to get shot if they go to school. None of us should have to worry that going to the mall or concert, or house of worship means putting our lives at risk, or that we'll get a call that a loved one in a moment of crisis has taken their own life with a firearm," Murthy said. "All of us, regardless of our background or beliefs, want to live in a world that is safe for us and our children."
The issue of gun violence has been heavily politicized in recent years, something Murthy has both acknowledged and experienced. After comments he made about gun violence, the firearm lobby and some Senate Republicans opposed Murthy's confirmation as former U.S. President Barack Obama's surgeon general in 2014, The Associated Press explained. He was confirmed after promising not to use his office as a "bully pulpit on gun control."
Trump dismissed him as surgeon general in 2017 and, when President Joe Biden reappointed him, he again assured the Senate that gun violence would not be a priority during his tenure. However, Murthy also received counter-pressure to take up the issue from Democratic groups and other public health professionals, including four former surgeon generals.
"I want people to understand the full impact of firearm violence in our country, and I want them to see it as a public health issue," Murthy toldThe Washington Post. "I know it's been polarizing and I know it's been politicized, but if we can see it as a public health issue, we can come together and implement a public health solution."
Murthy toldKFF News that this approach helped the U.S. tackle other major killers, such as tobacco after the surgeon general's landmark warning in 1964 that smoking caused cancer and other ailments.
"We saved so many lives, and that's what we can do here, too," Murthy said.
"There are many powerful forces who downplay the threat of gun violence because the status quo benefits them financially or politically, and I'm grateful that Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy had the courage to do what he knows is best for our nation's health."
That said, the report does include recommendations that will require a political compromise in Congress, including a ban on automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, universal background checks, more restrictions on firearms in public spaces, more penalties for improper safeguarding of firearms, and regulating firearms like any other consumer product.
The report also calls for measures such as community violence prevention programs, improved access to mental health services, and additional research into the best ways to reduce gun violence.
The advisory was welcomed by members of the public health community as well as gun violence prevention advocates.
"Today marks a pivotal moment in public health as the surgeon general has issued a new advisory declaring gun violence a public health crisis. As a pediatric surgeon and advocate for safer communities, I am deeply moved and resolute in supporting this call to action," Dr. Chethan Sathya, vice president of strategic initiatives and director of gun violence at Northwell Health, wrote on social media.
Joseph Sakran, executive vice chair of surgery at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and chief medical officer for Brady United Against Gun Violence, told KFF Health News that the advisory was a "historic moment that sounds the alarm for all Americans."
In a statement, Sakran continued: "Historically, we have seen how the release of surgeon general reports on public health issues such as the dangers of smoking ignited a wave of policy, legal, and public health initiatives that saved countless American lives and in this case led to deprogramming our nation from the tobacco industry's lies. We hope this report will have the same resounding impact on the gun violence epidemic."
Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), founder of gun control organization GIFFORDS, said: "I have seen firsthand how shootings are a major threat to Americans' lives and well-being, and our leaders must view the problem as the public health crisis it is. There are many powerful forces who downplay the threat of gun violence because the status quo benefits them financially or politically, and I'm grateful that Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy had the courage to do what he knows is best for our nation's health. Policymakers at every level of government have a responsibility to heed the declaration and take urgent action to protect their communities."
March For Our Lives noted on social media that the advisory came after "years of activist pressure."
"The gun lobby fought hard, but data doesn't lie," the group wrote. "Our push for more research and tighter laws is paying off, and we're starting to win BIG."
Both Sakran and Sathya argued that the report was not an end in itself, but a gateway to more effective prevention efforts.
"Let's heed this advisory not as a mere recommendation, but as a clarion call to action," Sathya concluded. "Together, we can turn the tide on gun violence and create a healthier, safer environment for all."
Under Texas GOP's Abortion Ban, Infant Deaths From Fetal Abnormalities Jumped 23%
"This is so cruel and pointless," said one advocate. "Texas and other 'pro-life' states force women to carry doomed pregnancies for months... only to watch their babies die."
By taking away from Texas residents the option of terminating a pregnancy in the case of a fetal abnormality when they passed Senate Bill 8 in 2021, Republican lawmakers in the state attained a "tragic" result, according to an analysis released Monday: The number of babies who died soon after birth from congenital conditions jumped by nearly 25% in just one year.
Overall, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the state's abortion law, which bans the procedure after just six weeks of pregnancy with no exception for fetal abnormalities, led to a 13% rise in Texas' infant mortality rate from 2021-2022.
More than 200 families in the state experienced the loss of an infant shortly after birth as a result of the ban, estimated the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics on the second anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
"Behind these numbers are people," Dr. Erika Werner, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Tufts Medical Center, who was not involved in the research, told NBC News. "For each of these pregnancies, that's a pregnant person who had to stay pregnant for an additional 20 weeks, carrying a pregnancy that they knew likely wouldn't result in a live newborn baby."
The number of infants in Texas who died in their first month of life rose by more than 10%, according to the study.
During the period examined by the researchers, infant mortality rose by about 2% nationwide. While the number of babies who died of congenital abnormalities in Texas jumped by nearly 23%, that number decreased by about 2% across the country.
"This is pointing to a causal effect of the policy; we didn't see this increase in infant deaths in other states," lead author Alison Gemmill, assistant professor of population, family, and reproductive Health at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, told NBC News.
Nan Strauss, a senior policy analyst of maternal health at the National Partnership for Women & Families, agreed with Gemmill's conclusion, saying the study found "an ironclad link between the change in the law and the terrible outcomes that they're seeing for infants and families."
"The women and families have to suffer through an excruciating later part of pregnancy, knowing that their baby is likely to die in the first weeks of life," Strauss told NBC.
The people affected by S.B. 8 include Samantha Casiano, who joined a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights against the state's abortion ban. Casiano found out at 20 weeks pregnant that her baby had anencephaly and would not survive the condition. She was unable to travel out of state to get an abortion, and spent the last months of her pregnancy worrying "relentlessly about how she would afford a funeral for her daughter" while people "constantly" congratulated her. Her daughter died four hours after birth.
"Waking up every morning, knowing that your child is going to die and planning your child's funeral before your child's even here is insane, and it's unfair," Casiano toldNBC News on Monday. "There's just a lot of suffering there."
In the study published Monday, the research team analyzed death certificates in Texas and 28 other states from 2018-2022 to determine the impact of S.B. 8, building a model that calculated how many infant deaths would have occurred in Texas without the ban and comparing that number to the infant deaths that were recorded after the law was passed.
"Prior to this policy, if an anomaly was detected, people would have had the ability to legally terminate at least up to maybe about 20 weeks, or even maybe 22 weeks gestation," Gemmill toldThe Guardian. "Any infant death is tragic, but then layering on top of that, this pregnant person's situation where they know that they're carrying a fetus that is incompatible with life, whereas before, they maybe would have had the option to terminate."
Columnist Jill Filipovic said the study's findings were straightforward: "Women were forced by Texas law to have babies everyone knew would suffer and die."
"This is so cruel and pointless," said Filipovic. "Texas and other 'pro-life' states force women to carry doomed pregnancies for months, to field congratulations and questions about whether it's a boy or a girl, to go through the pain and risk of childbirth, only to watch their babies die."
Despite persistent claims by the Republican Party that abortion bans like S.B. 8 are "pro-life," said Healthcare Across Borders founder and executive director Jodi Jacobson, the study shows how the laws have already begun worsening infant mortality rates.
"We literally spent billions trying to address these very problems in low-income countries only to recreate them here," said Jacobson.
The study was released ahead of an expected ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Idaho and Moyle, et al. v. United States, which centers on whether states can enforce bans that conflict with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. The law requires hospitals that accept Medicare to provide treatment to any patient with an emergency medical condition, including people facing pregnancy complications who need abortions.