Walz Puts National Guard—and Trump—On Notice as Protests Erupt Over ICE 'Murder' in Minneapolis

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday put his state's National Guard on standby—and the Trump administration on notice—after a federal immigration officer fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.

Walz, a Democrat who was former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election, said during a press conference that he issued a warning order to the Minnesota National Guard, which means troops are preparing for a possible mobilization.

This, after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed a woman later identified by her mother as Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother of a 6-year-old whose father died in 2023.

Good was killed Wednesday morning while driving a sport utility vehicle in south Minneapolis during heightened ICE operations in the Twin Cities. The US Department of Homeland Security and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said Good was shot in self-defense while committing "an act of domestic terrorism."

President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social network that Good "was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense."

However, bystander video shows Good slowly trying to pull away from federal agents before several gunshots are heard and the SUV crashes. Law enforcement authorities and witnesses said Good was shot in the face and head.

“It’s beyond me that the Homeland Security director already decided who this person was and what their motive was—before they were even removed from the vehicle," Walz said during a press conference, referring to Noem. "We’re not living in a normal world.”

ICE agents also reportedly prevented a physician bystander from attending to the victim.

Turning to the Trump administration and its deadly anti-immigrant crackdown, Walz said, "We've been warning for weeks that the Trump administration's dangerous, sensationalized operations are a threat to our public safety and that someone was going to get hurt."

"What we're seeing is the consequence of governance designed to generate fear, headlines, and conflict. It's governing by reality TV," he continued. "And today that recklessness cost someone their life."

"From here on, I have a very simple message: We do not need any further help from the federal government," Walz added. "To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem: You've done enough."

Walz's comments echoed the frustration of other elected officials in Minnesota, including Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who had a blunt message for ICE following Wednesday's shooting: "Get the fuck out of Minneapolis!"

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)—a member of her state's large Somali American community, which is enduring racist attacks by Trump and his supporters—called Wednesday's shooting "unconscionable and reprehensible" and accused the administration of "unleashing violence" and "terrorizing neighborhoods."

At least hundreds of people took to the streets of Minneapolis to protest Wednesday's killing, gathering at the site of the shooting and at other locations including the Hennepin County Courthouse to demand ICE leave their city. Some protesters hurled snowballs and insults at federal agents.

“Shame! Shame! Shame!” protesters at the scene of the killing chanted loudly from behind police tape. “ICE out of Minnesota!”

"ICE out Now!" they shouted at the courthouse doors.

NOW: Anti-ICE protesters outside of Minneapolis Court House demanding "ICE OUT NOW" after ICE involved shooting in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/gmgT8zFAx0

— Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 7, 2026

Additional emergency protests are planned for cities across the nation.

"Today, ICE murdered a woman in Minneapolis. Tonight, we’ll be mourning her and the other lives that have been taken and traumatized by ICE," progressive Illinois congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh said on Bluesky. "I hope to see you there."

