For Immediate Release
Win Without War
Latest Arms Package Caps Failed Administration Policy Towards Gaza War

Win Without War Executive Director Sara Haghdoosti released the following statement responding to reports of $8 billion more in sales to the Israeli government, in the midst of escalating violence in Gaza:

“We condemn the latest set of weapons sales that the Biden administration has reportedly notified to congressional leaders. These weapon sales won’t bring hostages home and don’t get us closer to a viable long term solution that ensures Israelis and Palestinians can live with dignity without the threat of violence.

“Many of the types of weapons reported to be part of this $8 billion package have been used—or are likely to be used—to kill and wound Palestinian civilians in Gaza, in a war that drags on because the president and his advisors refused to exercise real leverage to end it. This new tranche of weapons will surely be used to the same horrific ends.

“President Biden and his senior advisors continue skirting U.S. laws that should prohibit the sale of deadly weapons while Israeli officials restrict humanitarian aid and seek to make Gaza uninhabitable.

“Finally, these latest sales mark a bleak hand-off to the incoming Trump administration, whose senior nominees openly ally with far-right Israeli government ministers who plan to settle Gaza and annex the West Bank, all but guaranteeing another generation of displacement and deprivation that will undermine security for Palestinians and Israelis alike. Trump, Netanyahu, Smotrich, and Ben Gvir will use these sales to advance that violent project. It is an utter shame that President Biden has chosen to abet it during his final days in office.”

