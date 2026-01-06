To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Omar Baddar, obaddar@citizen.org

January 6th Five Years On: Our Democracy Crisis Persists

Five years ago, our nation’s Capitol was stormed by rioters. They were there because President Trump lied about the outcome of the 2020 election. And five years later the threat to American democracy hasn’t faded – it has evolved, expanded, and grown more dangerous. Public Citizen’s co-president Lisa Gilbert issued the following statement on the 5th anniversary of the January 6th insurrection:

"On January 6th five years ago, a sitting U.S. president incited violence against our nation in a shameless attempt to overturn a democratically-held election.This day must live forever in our memory, so that we continue to seek accountability for the perpetrators and work tirelessly to safeguard our democracy from future lawlessness.

“As we reflect on the solemn anniversary of the insurrection, we must grapple with the reality that the same president is back in office. And that his disdain for the rule of law and disregard of the U.S. Constitution are more brazen than ever, amplified by endless incendiary rhetoric and reckless actions. From the unwanted and unlawful military deployments of the national guard to U.S. cities to the indefensible and brazenly unlawful kidnapping of a foreign leader for the benefit of fossil fuel corporations, this president’s authoritarianism is a real and living threat to our democracy and it demands vigilance and resistance from us all.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

