Marco Rubio's Imperialist Munich Speech Seen as 'Cause for Worry, Not Applause'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's defense of Western colonialism and imperial power at the Munich Security Conference and the applause his remarks received from attendees were seen as deeply unsettling in the context of the Trump administration's brazen trampling of international law, including the recent kidnapping of the president of a sovereign nation.

While Rubio gave lip service in his remarks to multilateral cooperation with Europe in what he called the global "task of renewal and restoration," he made clear the US would carry out its agenda alone if needed and accused European allies of succumbing to a "climate cult," embracing "free and unfettered trade," and opening their doors to "unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies," echoing the rhetoric of his boss, US President Donald Trump.

Rubio lamented the decline of the "great Western empires" in the face of "godless communist revolutions and by anti-colonial uprisings that would transform the world and drape the red hammer and sickle across vast swaths of the map in the years to come"—and made clear that the Trump administration envisions a return to "the West's age of dominance."

"We in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline," said Rubio. "We do not seek to separate, but to revitalize an old friendship and renew the greatest civilization in human history."

Attendees at the Munich conference—which notably did not include representatives of Latin America at a time when the Trump administration is embracing and expanding the Monroe Doctrine—gave Rubio a standing ovation:

standing ovation for marco rubio at munich security council, set against context of dramatically lower european expectations from their relationship with the united states. pic.twitter.com/oavfBmaIs2

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 14, 2026

"Standing ovation for Rubio in Munich. Standing ovation for Netanyahu in Washington," wrote Progressive International co-general coordinator David Adler, referring to the Israeli prime minister's visit to the US capital last week. "We are ruled by a transatlantic clique of criminals and midwit minions who clap like seals when their white supremacy is laundered by the language of 'Western values.' Sick stuff."

Critics viewed the US secretary of state's speech—both the explicit words and its undertones—as a self-serving interpretation of the past and a dangerous vision of the future, and expressed alarm at the celebratory response from the Munich crowd.

Geopolitical analyst Arnaud Bertrand called Rubio's address "one of the most revisionist and imperialist speeches I've ever seen a senior American official make, and that's saying something."

"Basically the man is openly saying that the whole post-colonial order was a mistake and he's calling on Europe to share the spoils of building a new one," Bertrand wrote on social media. "When an imperial power is speaking to you of sentiments, of how much they like you and how they want to partner with you—the much weaker party—that's cause for worry, not applause."

Nathalie Tocci, a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Europe, compared Rubio's address to US Vice President JD Vance's openly hostile attack on European nations during his Munich speech last year.

"Rubio’s message was more sophisticated and strategic than Vance’s. But it was just as dangerous, if not more so, precisely because it lowered the transatlantic temperature and may have lulled Europe into a false sense of calm," Tocci wrote in a Guardian op-ed on Monday. "As Benjamin Haddad, France’s Europe minister, said in Munich, the European temptation may be to press the snooze button once again."

"If Europeans were comforted by a false sense of reassurance as they walked away from the packed Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich," Tocci added, "they risk walking straight into the trap that MAGA America has laid for them."