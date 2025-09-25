To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000

GSA’s Grok Agreement Invites Chaos, Bias, and National Security Risks

The General Services Administration (GSA) today announced a multi-year agreement allowing Elon Musk’s Grok AI to be deployed across federal agencies. Under the deal, agencies can procure Grok through March 2027 as part of the administration’s “OneGov Strategy” to accelerate AI adoption. Grok’s inclusion comes despite repeated warnings from lawmakers, civil society groups, and AI experts that the chatbot has a documented history of generating racist, antisemitic, conspiratorial, and false content. It even comes after the sworn testimony of OSTP Director Michael Kratsios who said multiple times during a recent Senate hearing that Grok violates the Trump administration’s Woke AI Executive Order. Public Citizen has previously warned of the danger of using Grok in the federal government, leading a coalition of more than 30 advocacy organizations in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) urging the administration to bar Grok from federal use, citing violations of OMB’s own guidance and the administration’s AI principles.

J.B. Branch, a Big Tech accountability advocate with Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“The record is well documented: Grok has generated racist, antisemitic, conspiratorial, and false content, along with deepfakes and other abuses. The OMB’s own guidance requires agencies to discontinue unsafe and untrustworthy AI systems. Grok does not meet standards of accuracy, neutrality, and risk mitigation required for federal procurement. The American people demand tools that are factual, safe, and ideologically neutral. Grok has proven itself to be none of these. GSA’s decision undermines public trust and compromises the credibility of government operations.

“The administration must reverse course and bar Grok from federal use immediately. Anything less invites chaos, bias, and national security risks, not to mention the very governmental systems the American people rely on.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

(202) 588-1000
www.Citizen.org
Press PageAction Page