Because 'This Is Murder,' Family of Colombian Fisherman Killed by Trump Readies Legal Fight

"We want this case to help stop these killings from taking place again," said the American lawyer representing the family.
Family members of a Colombian fisherman killed in one of the Trump administration's illegal strikes on boats in the Caribbean is preparing to take legal action over what they describe as the murder of their loved one.
The New York Times reported Thursday that the family of Alejandro Carranza "has hired an American lawyer, who said he was preparing a legal claim."
The lawyer, Dan Kovalik, told the Times that the impending case is important both because "the family deserves compensation for the loss" of Alejandro and, more broadly to stop the Trump administration from killing people with impunity.
"We want this case to help stop these killings from taking place again," Kovalik said. "This is murder, and it is destroying rule of law."
The description of Carranza's killing as murder aligns with the views of United Nations experts and human rights advocates who have characterized the Trump administration's bombings in international waters as extrajudicial killings. To date, the administration has carried out at least 19 strikes on vessels in international waters, killing an estimated 75-80 people in total.
"I never thought I would lose my father in this way," said Cheila Carranza, Alejandro's 14-year-old daughter.
Trump has claimed, without providing any evidence, that the targeted vessels were smuggling drugs to the US. Though his body has yet to be found, Carranza is believed to have been killed in an attack in the Caribbean on September 15, part of the Trump administration's broader military campaign and buildup in the region that has sparked fears of a direct US war with Venezuela and other nations.
The attack infuriated Colombia President Gustavo Petro, who suspended intelligence cooperation with the US in response and accused the Trump administration of trampling international law.
"If intelligence communications only serve to kill fishermen with missiles, it is not only irrational, but a crime against humanity, insofar as the murder of civilians is systematic," Petro wrote in a lengthy social media post earlier this week.
"Colombia respects international law and defends it because it is the only wall we have as a human civilization against the barbarism that threatens to take over all of humanity," he added.
