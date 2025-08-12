Texas Senate Passes Political Map Rigged for Trump as Abbott Threatens Second Session

Despite a walkout by most Democrats in the Texas Senate on Tuesday, the chamber's 19 Republicans voted to approve a new congressional map that favors the GOP, which they aim to force through at President Donald Trump's request.

The gerrymandering battle has drawn national attention, as many Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives have fled the state to block the map from advancing, and Democratic governors have not only welcomed those legislators but also threatened to redraw their maps to counter the effort to hand Republicans five more congressional seats in the Lone Star State.

On Tuesday, nine Democrats walked out of the Senate, while Democratic Sens. Judith Zaffrini (21) and Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa (20) stayed and voted against the redistricting legislation, S.B. 4. The Houston Chronicle reported that the pair did not respond to requests for comment, but both represent South Texas, where "Trump made major gains in the last election."

In a lengthy statement about the Legislature's current special session and Tuesday's walkout, the Texas Senate Democratic Caucus stressed that families impacted by last month's deadly flooding "cannot afford more delays."

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "has the power to move relief funds to survivors immediately using the same emergency budget authority he's used many times—for his border wall, school safety, and even to restore the Legislature's own funding," the Democrats noted. "But now, he's tying the passage of urgently needed relief to an unconstitutional redistricting plan."

"This mid-decade redistricting isn't about fair representation—it's about politicians picking their voters instead of voters choosing their leaders," the caucus continued, warning of future efforts to rig maps for the Republican Party. "That's why we walked out—because this session should only be about flood relief, and we refuse to engage in a corrupt process."

Abbott, meanwhile, threatened to "immediately" call a second special session if the chambers wrap up early on Friday as planned.

"The special session #2 agenda will have the exact same agenda, with the potential to add more items critical to Texans," he said Tuesday. "There will be no reprieve for the derelict Democrats who fled the state and abandoned their duty to the people who elected them. I will continue to call special session after special session until we get this Texas first agenda passed."

Texas House Democrats have made clear that they intend to continue their quorum break despite their GOP colleagues' issuing civil arrest warrants, financial penalties, and even the legally dubious involvement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the request of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who faces a primary challenge from Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton has set his sights on former Democratic Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, whose political group Powered by People fundraised to support the lawmakers who left the state. They are now engaged in a legal battle, and Paxton wants a Tarrant County judge to jail and fine O'Rourke for allegedly violating an injunction granted late last week that forbade him from raising money for the Democrats who fled or spending to cover their expenses.

As The Texas Tribune reported:

On Tuesday, Paxton claimed that O'Rourke had violated that temporary injunction at a Fort Worth rally Saturday, when he told the crowd, "There are no refs in this game, fuck the rules."



According to a video of the event, O'Rourke appeared to say that phrase after urging the crowd to support retaliatory redistricting in other blue states—not in relation to the injunction.



Paxton's motion also cited social media posts by O'Rourke after the injunction came down, in which the Democrat said he was "still raising and rallying to stop the steal of five congressional seats in Texas," and included a donation link.

According to the newspaper, attorneys for O'Rourke argued in a court filing that Paxton was "knowingly taking a statement entirely out of context to intentionally misrepresent the statement," and the attorney general's motion "misrepresents" the temporary injunction, which only blocks the former congressman and his group from fundraising for "nonpolitical purposes."

