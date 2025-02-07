To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Center for Climate Integrity
ExxonKnews: State judges side with Big Oil, teeing up appeals fights

“These judges have drunk the Kool Aid that the oil companies are selling,” one law professor said.

A New Jersey judge this week dismissed the state’s climate deception lawsuit against oil and gas companies, becoming the fourth judge in six months to side with Big Oil in such cases. As similar lawsuits creep closer toward trial, state and local governments are vowing to fight these latest rulings, which grapple with a central question still being deliberated among judges: what are these lawsuits about, and what are they trying to achieve?

The state and local officials filing lawsuits against oil and gas majors argue that they are seeking to hold the companies accountable under state laws for misleading the public about the dangers of fossil fuels — and in some cases, make them help pay for the resulting damage that alleged deception caused to communities, including from worsening climate disasters like wildfires, hurricanes, heatwaves, and floods.

The Center for Climate Integrity (CCI) helps cities and states across the country hold corporate polluters accountable for the massive impacts of climate change.

