January, 09 2024, 05:49pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Phone: (202) 775-8810
EPI applauds new DOL rule to curb employer misclassification of workers as independent contractors
Statement by Heidi Shierholz
EPI welcomes the U.S. Department of Labor’s final rule issued today that will combat employer misclassification of workers as independent contractors and ensure that more workers can enjoy the rights and protections they are already legally entitled to.
Employer misclassification of workers as independent contractors robs workers of labor rights and threatens their economic security. Many workers are harmed by employer misclassification—particularly those in the lowest-wage and most difficult jobs, such as nail salon workers, truck drivers, and construction workers. Allowing employers to exploit loopholes in labor law puts these workers at greater risk. A previous EPI analysis found that in 11 commonly misclassified occupations, workers misclassified as independent contractors lose out on thousands of dollars in earnings and benefits per year, compared with workers doing the same job with employee status.
Since this rule was proposed, opponents of this rule have waged an all-out misinformation war, claiming that independent entrepreneurs and business owners will now be forced into employee status against their will. The reality is that if the Trump administration’s rule was allowed to stand, workers with far less power to actually set the terms and conditions of their employment—not bonafide contractors—would have continued to lose out on basic worker protections, earnings, and benefits to which they should be entitled.
EPI is an independent, nonprofit think tank that researches the impact of economic trends and policies on working people in the United States. EPI's research helps policymakers, opinion leaders, advocates, journalists, and the public understand the bread-and-butter issues affecting ordinary Americans.(202) 775-8810
LATEST NEWS
Biden DOL Finalizes Independent Contractor Rule to 'Help Protect Workers'
Praising the policy, one economist said that employer misclassification "robs workers of labor rights and threatens their economic security."
Jan 09, 2024
News
Welcoming the rule—set to take effect in March—the Teamsters said on social media that "it's long past time for American employers to recognize and respect their employees, to stop exploiting loopholes to pay workers less and deprive them of benefits, and to honor every worker's right to organize and collectively bargain a union contract."
Economic Policy Institute (EPI) president Heidi Shierholz highlighted that the rule rescinds a Trump-era
policy and, like Su, stressed how "employer misclassification of workers as independent contractors robs workers of labor rights and threatens their economic security."
"With gig work playing a larger role in our economy, it's more important than ever that workers are protected under federal law and have access to all the rights to which they're entitled," she said. "This new policy will
ensure that the workers who have fallen through the cracks—from rideshare and delivery drivers to janitors and home care workers—will finally be able to access Social Security benefits and unemployment insurance and be guaranteed overtime and minimum wage pay."
Democrats in Congress and unions were among those applauding on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of Labor announced its final rule to provide guidance on when employers can treat workers as independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
"Misclassifying employees as independent contractors is a serious issue that deprives workers of basic rights and protections," acting Labor Secretary Julie Su said in a statement. "This rule will help protect workers, especially those facing the greatest risk of exploitation, by making sure they are classified properly and that they receive the wages they've earned."
Welcoming the rule—set to take effect in March—the Teamsters said on social media that "it's long past time for American employers to recognize and respect their employees, to stop exploiting loopholes to pay workers less and deprive them of benefits, and to honor every worker's right to organize and collectively bargain a union contract."
\xe2\x80\x9cMisclassifying employees as independent contractors is a serious issue that deprives workers of basic rights and protections.\xe2\x80\x9d\n\xc2\xa0\nActing U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su didn\xe2\x80\x99t sugarcoat it on Tuesday as the Department of Labor issued a new ruling on worker misclassification and the\xe2\x80\xa6— (@)
Economic Policy Institute (EPI) president Heidi Shierholz highlighted that the rule rescinds a Trump-era
policy and, like Su, stressed how "employer misclassification of workers as independent contractors robs workers of labor rights and threatens their economic security."
"Many workers are harmed by employer misclassification—particularly those in the lowest-wage and most difficult jobs, such as nail salon workers, truck drivers, and construction workers," Shierholz said. "A previous EPI analysis found that in 11 commonly misclassified occupations, workers misclassified as independent contractors lose out on thousands of dollars in earnings and benefits per year, compared with workers doing the same job with employee status."
"Since this rule was proposed, opponents of this rule have waged an all-out misinformation war, claiming that independent entrepreneurs and business owners will now be forced into employee status against their will," the economist noted. "The reality is that if the Trump administration's rule was allowed to stand, workers with far less power to actually set the terms and conditions of their employment—not bonafide contractors—would have continued to lose out on basic worker protections, earnings, and benefits to which they should be entitled."
The Washington Postreported Tuesday that "the rule is expected to face an onslaught of legal challenges from companies. It has faced extensive criticism from businesses and industry groups, including those representing Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and other ride-share and delivery platforms. But labor officials say they have carefully considered possible litigation and are confident that the rule would withstand a court challenge."
Some Republicans in Congress are already taking aim at the policy, with U.S Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Ranking Member Bill Cassidy (R-La.) threatening to challenge it under the Congressional Review Act.
Meanwhile, Senate HELP Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a longtime labor rights advocate, praised the administration's new move to "stop unscrupulous employers from deliberately misclassifying their workers and cheating them out of hard-earned wages," adding that "when 60% of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck, workers need labor laws that protect them, not allow them to be ripped off."
Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) also offered praise, saying that "I am thrilled to see the Biden administration continuing to put its pro-worker commitment into action with this new final rule."
"With gig work playing a larger role in our economy, it's more important than ever that workers are protected under federal law and have access to all the rights to which they're entitled," she said. "This new policy will
ensure that the workers who have fallen through the cracks—from rideshare and delivery drivers to janitors and home care workers—will finally be able to access Social Security benefits and unemployment insurance and be guaranteed overtime and minimum wage pay."
"The rule is also an essential check on large, wealthy corporations who have skirted their obligations to these workers even as their labor makes the companies" profits possible," she continued, adding that the CPC looks forward to working with President Joe Biden and Su to ensure it "is implemented fairly and equitably across the country and industries."
The department's announcement came a day after Biden renominated Su as labor secretary—a decision also celebrated by progressives, including Jayapal and Sanders, who called on the Senate to stop stalling.
"Julie Su has spent her career as a dedicated public servant, fighting tirelessly for working people, especially the lowest-wage workers, domestic workers, immigrant workers, and workers of color," Jayapal pointed out. "She deeply understands how the Department of Labor should work and the needs of our modern economy."
"There is so much work still to do to raise wages, lower costs, and fight for the working people of this country, and we need Labor Secretary Su to achieve it," the CPC leader added. "We urge the Senate to move swiftly and finally confirm this extremely qualified nominee."
Sanders said that "I strongly support Julie Su's renomination to serve as Secretary of Labor. Her strong pro-worker track record as acting Secretary shows beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is the right person for the job. Her tireless and consistent work for working families across the country should continue as secretary of labor and I urge my colleagues to support her nomination."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Climate Leaders Announce February Sit-In to Stop LNG
"I won't allow for them to continue to poison my kids," one Gulf Coast environmental justice advocate said.
Jan 09, 2024
News
The letter states that organizers "need the administration to stop CP2—the next big facility up for approval—and all other facilities by committing to a serious pause to rework the criteria for public interest designation, incorporating the latest science and economics, before any such facility is permitted," the letter reads.
Climate advocates and frontline community leaders published a letter Tuesday urging concerned individuals to join them in Washington, D.C., in early February for a sit-in at the Department of Energy where they will demand that it end the expansion of liquefied natural gas exports.
Stopping the LNG buildout has emerged as a major priority for the climate movement in recent months, as just one proposed project, Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) facility, would emit 20 times more climate pollution than the controversial Willow oil drilling project in Alaska. But CP2 is only one of more than 20 LNG export facilities planned for the Gulf Coast, which would have combined emissions that exceed those of the European Union or 850 coal plants, Stop LNG said in a statement.
"If [President Joe Biden] wants to be a true climate president, his administration will stop the approval of new LNG facilities. If not we'll keep pushing until they do," letter signatory and Gulf Coast environmental justice organizer Roishetta Ozane wrote on social media. "I won't allow for them to continue to poison my kids."
The action is planned for February 6-8 at the Department of Energy.
"We're writing to ask you to do something hard but important: Come to Washington D.C. in the middle of this winter, to join a demonstration and, if you can, risk arrest in a large-scale civil disobedience action," the letter—which was signed by several prominent activists including Alexandria Villaseñor, Bill McKibben, Jane Fonda, Rebecca Solnit, and Varshini Prakash—begins.
The planned direct action builds on months of pressure on the administration to stop the planned expansion of LNG exports, including a petition to the DOE signed by more than 300,000 people and a letter to Biden signed by more than 170 scientists. Polling from Data for Progress and Fossil Free Media found that 60% of likely voters would support the Biden administration limiting LNG exports.
"We need the DOE to tell the president the truth: Expanding LNG damages our climate, and economy, and the communities forced to live alongside these facilities."
"It's time to convince the Department of Energy to stop licensing new export terminals for liquefied natural gas," Tuesday's letter reads. "Time after time they've approved these proposals, so the U.S. is now the biggest exporter of gas on Earth—and that volume could quadruple if the industry has its way. There's no bigger climate bomb left on planet Earth."
There are signs the administration is paying attention to the growing clamor and may be open to a change in policy. On Monday, Politico reported that the DOE was reviewing its decision-making process for approval LNG projects to make sure that it was considering the climate, economic, and security impacts.
"This would be smart policy and good politics," Jamie Henn of Fossil Free Media posted in response to the news.
The letter states that organizers "need the administration to stop CP2—the next big facility up for approval—and all other facilities by committing to a serious pause to rework the criteria for public interest designation, incorporating the latest science and economics, before any such facility is permitted," the letter reads.
"We need the DOE to tell the president the truth: Expanding LNG damages our climate, and economy, and the communities forced to live alongside these facilities," it continues. "That includes the land, water, and air in Louisiana and Texas, where most of these facilities are built—it's why some of us have fought on the front lines for years. We've rushed kids with asthma attacks to the hospital, seen our fishing spots and beaches polluted with chemicals, and breathe air filled with poisons everyday. We know what's at stake."
The letter writers said that they had committed "to keep this action peaceful in word, mood, and action."
Those who cannot travel to D.C. may participate in solidarity actions from their home. Those who do plan to participate should sign up on stoplng.org. They will need to complete online training, including one session the night before risking arrest.
"2023 saw the hottest weather on this planet in at least 125,000 years; we think it is an honor to rise in defense of the planet we love, and the places where we live," the letter concludes. "Thank you for considering joining in."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Despite All Evidence, Blinken Calls Genocide Case Against Israel 'Meritless'
The U.S. secretary of state dismissed South Africa's case as he admitted 90% of Gaza residents are facing acute hunger.
Jan 09, 2024
News
"Blinken calling accusations of genocide against Israel 'meritless' in the same moment he cites the United Nations warning about starvation in Gaza is notable not just because of the contradiction, but because of the U.S.'s own recent behavior at the U.N.," Thakker added, citing a number of recent votes for a cease-fire which the U.S. opposed or vetoed.
In the same speech in which he admitted that 90% of people in Gaza are facing acute food insecurity amid Israel's blockade and bombardment, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Tuesday that South Africa's lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide is "meritless" despite the exhaustive evidence set to be reviewed by a United Nations court this week.
"We believe the submission against Israel at the International Court of Justice distracts the world from [humanitarian] efforts," said Blinken at a press conference in Tel Aviv, where he met with Israeli leaders. "And moreover, the charge of genocide is meritless."
The charge Blinken was referring to was exhaustively detailed in an 84-page complaint submitted by South Africa to the ICJ, the U.N.'s top judicial body, which is planning to hold a hearing on Thursday and Friday regarding the manner.
South Africa compiled numerous recent statements from high-level Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said he had "removed every restriction" on Israeli forces as they began air and ground attacks on Gaza in October in retaliation for Hamas' attack on southern Israel.
The removal of those restrictions—as well as Netanyahu's call for Israeli soldiers to recall the biblical story of Amalek, in which Israelites were told to "spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants"—preceded the killing of at least 23,210 people in Gaza, with thousands more feared dead under rubble.
Similar statements have also been documented by Law for Palestine, which recorded more than 500 instances of genocidal rhetoric from Israeli officials.
Despite this, the Biden administration has said more than once in recent days that there is no truth to the allegations presented by South Africa.
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby last week dismissed the lawsuit as "meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever," and State Department spokesperson Matt Miller told reporters that the U.S. is "not seeing any acts that constitute genocide."
But while dismissing South Africa's evidence on Tuesday, pointed out Intercept reporter Prem Thakker, Blinken noted that nearly 2 million people in Gaza are facing starvation.
"Blinken calling accusations of genocide against Israel 'meritless' in the same moment he cites the United Nations warning about starvation in Gaza is notable not just because of the contradiction, but because of the U.S.'s own recent behavior at the U.N.," Thakker added, citing a number of recent votes for a cease-fire which the U.S. opposed or vetoed.
Contrary to the Biden administration's repeated claims, wrote former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights official Craig Mokhiber and Institute for Policy Studies fellow Phyllis Bennis in a column on Tuesday, "South Africa's petition to the ICJ is filled with clear and horrifically compelling examples, identifying Israeli actions that match at least three of the five acts that constitute genocide when linked to specific intent."
"Those include killing members of the group, causing serious physical or mental harm to members of the group, and, perhaps most indicative of genocidal purpose, creating 'conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction,'" they wrote. "As South Africa documents, Israel has shown the world, at levels unprecedented in the 21st century, what those conditions look like."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular